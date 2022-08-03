Bundesliga Clubs 1. FC Köln and VfB Stuttgart To Play November Friendly at Q2 Stadium

Manchester United opened their season with a dismal 2-1 loss to Brighton at Old Trafford in the first competitive game of manager Erik ten Hag’s reign.Here, the PA news agency assesses the statistics that led to their defeat.Slow startA tale of two halves 🔁Man Utd 🆚 Brighton, as seen by @Oracle pic.twitter.com/oEWoT6uP0O— Premier League (@premierleague) August 7, 2022United were slow out of the traps and ultimately gave themselves too much to do. Brighton had 12 shots to United’s four up to the point at which they took their 2-0 lead and though those figures ended up almost equal, the damage...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO