On July 27, 2022 at approximately 10:36pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Demontre Carroll, 20, of Hope, AR and a male juvenile of Hope, AR. Mr. Carroll was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon and forgery in the 1st degree. The male juvenile was arrested and charged with theft by receiving and carrying a weapon. The arrest occurred in the 1300 block of North Edgewood Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Carroll and the juvenile was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.

HOPE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO