The Wines and Wonders of Sicily’s West Coast
My first flight into Sicily was a bleary-eyed dream come true. I woke from my red-eye stupor to plane window-sized views of sandy beaches, coastal inlets and rows of vineyards atop rolling mountains. Later, as I taxied into Palermo, the dramatic landscape unfurled before me, the capital city of the island juxtaposing urban dwellings against the Mediterranean Sea and western mountain ranges of Sicily, visible from the majority of downtown sidewalks.
Eater
An Eater’s Guide to Garfagnana, Italy
Millions of international tourists overrun Tuscany each year, picking over the vineyards in Chianti Classico, packing the region’s medieval hamlets, and mobbing the Renaissance masterpieces in Siena and Florence. The summer crowds can seem unrelenting — until you drive about two hours northwest to the high green mountains and river-crossed valleys of the Garfagnana. This pocket of Tuscany breaks away from the region’s manicured urban centers, rewarding visitors with adventure sports, a romantic bucolic lifestyle impervious to mass tourism, and rustic mountain fare.
Thrillist
This New Italian Air Yacht Could Be the Future of Luxury Travel
Soon, the ultra rich won’t be tasked with choosing whether they want to take either their private jet or yacht out for a spin. Instead, they’ll be able to purchase the Air Yacht, created by Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini. The Lazzarini Design Studio is responsible for futuristic designs of automotive, yachting, and aerospace creations.
Million-Dollar Wine Heist Ends With Mexican Beauty Queen Arrested in Europe
MEXICO CITY — A Mexican beauty queen and her accomplice were arrested in Europe for allegedly stealing bottles of wine worth over $1.6 million. Priscila Lara Guevara, a former Miss Earth 2016 contestant in Mexico State, and her partner Constantín Gabriel Dumitru spent months on the run after stealing the bottles from an upscale restaurant-hotel in Spain. They were arrested Tuesday while attempting to cross the Croatia/Montenegro border in Eastern Europe.
Restaurant Boss Hits Back After Honeymooners Charged 400 Euros For A 'Quick Snack' On Holiday
A passionate Greek restaurant owner has hit back after being accused of slapping tourists with ridiculous bills. Dimitrios Kalamaras owns the now infamous DK Oyster in Mykonos, which made headlines earlier this week when a couple of honeymooners claimed they were charged €400 for some Oysters, a beer and an Aperol spritz.
travelnoire.com
Unlimited Food And Drinks? Yes, Please! 5 Best All-Inclusive Resorts In Costa Rica
Whether you’re traveling with your bae, going on a solocation, or traveling with friends and family, these all-inclusive resorts should be on your list when hitting up Costa Rica. Copa De Arbol Beach & Rainforest Resort - Osa Peninsula, Puntarenas. Enjoy rainforest views while staying in this secluded resort....
This New Hamptons Superyacht Cruise Serves Dom Pérignon and Michelin-Star-Level Sushi
Click here to read the full article. Dom Pérignon wants to be your new shipmate. The French Champagne house has teamed up with Michelin three-star chef Masa Takayama to offer guests a lavish gastronomic experience aboard a luxury superyacht in the Hamptons. The 88-foot San Lorenzo vessel–which was customized by Dom, no less–will cruise the waters of Sag Harbor and Montauk throughout the month of August. Designed for up to six guests, each trip begins with a door-to-dock chauffeur service from the Hamptons to either the Sag Harbor Marina or Gurney’s Star Island Marina in Montauk. Once onboard the yacht, guests will...
Luxury island resort offers all-inclusive stay in £30k-a-night villa for FREE – but there’s a catch
A LUXURY island resort is offering one lucky person an all-inclusive stay in a £30k-a-night villa for free - but there's a catch. White sandy beaches, pristine warm water, and endless blue skies... it could be all yours if you can run Soneva Fushi resort's only bookstore alone for a year.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Three new small-batch vodkas launched with flavours of grapefruit, coffee and tonka
The Spirit of Manchester Distillery has launched three new vodkas using natural ingredients peeled, ground, and crushed by hand -Manchester Spirit Grapefruit, Manchester Spirit Tonka and Manchester Spirit Coffee. Developed by master distiller, Seb Heeley and head distiller, Mat Duthie, the new premium vodkas have been achieved through innovative, small batch methods.
lonelyplanet.com
Sicily will pay for half your flight and cover some of your hotel costs after lockdown
Sicily aims to attract tourists back to the island once it's safe to do so by paying half the price of their plane tickets and covering some of their accommodation and cultural activities costs. The regional government has said it will pay half the price of travellers' plane tickets, and...
The Turquoise Riviera - the last untapped corner of the Med: Beyond the tourist traps, discover the hidden bays and ancient sites of south-western Turkey
We've dropped anchor on a sea that dazzles with all the shades of a peacock – royal blue, iridescent azure and shimmering emerald. After sailing out from Kalemya Bay, just outside Fethiye, we’re alone at Aquarium Cove, one of Turkey’s best dive spots. It’s too tempting not to jump in, for just under the surface is a 95ft-deep cavern where a shaft of light illuminates the wondrous rainbow-coloured coral.
Time Out Global
You can stay in this spectacular cave house in Spain
When you think about it, caves are actually pretty sensible places to live. Naturally warm in winter and cool in summer, they’re also, obvs, very environmentally-friendly. In fact, in Spain there are thousands of people that still live in caves: they’re called trogladitas and some of their cave-homes are very, very fancy indeed.
America's five most popular beers revealed
A recent poll finds that despite a bevy of domestic choices, Americans really seem to have a taste for imports when it comes to their favorite beer.
Dubai restaurants awarded first-ever Michelin stars for the Middle East
Italian and French eateries, and a nine-seat Japanese restaurant, are among the first in Dubai to get a Michelin star.
This Luxe 6-Day Train Trip Will Take You Through the Mountains of Northern Spain
Click here to read the full article. Europe may be known for its speedy and efficient railways, but a new train tour through Northern Spain is here to give riders a decidedly slower and more luxurious experience. Costa Verde Express, a self-proclaimed “heir” to the former El Transcantábrico, is now accepting 2023 bookings for two exciting routes through what’s known as Green Spain (h/t The Times). During each of the six-day expeditions, riders will get up close to Spain’s diverse landscapes, including the mountains of Picos de Europa National Park and the rugged, untamed coastline. The train will be making stops...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Top brews for £2.20 a pint as mini-kegs provide perfect beer at home option
It’s time to ditch the six-pack and bring the pub back home with five-litre kegs of some of the world's best brews in celebration of International Beer Day. The event today (August 5) is a tribute to beers and breweries from across the globe round the world giving ale enthusiasts the chance to sample a range of varieties.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Best UK location for cheap beer discovered with a pint costing on average £2.09
The cheapest location for a pint in the UK is Wrexham, where the average cost of a beer is just £2.09 - almost £4 cheaper than the nation's most expensive spot. Not surprisingly, London is the city with the steepest priced ale with a price being sold at an average of £5.93.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Gordon Ramsay's restaurants let 300 staff go as they lose nearly £7 million
Gordon Ramsay's restaurant group lost £6.8 million last year and shed 300 staff as the impact of Covid lockdowns caused his culinary empire to suffer. The celebrity chef's businesses saw pre-tax losses increase by £1.8 million in the year to August 2021, up from £5 million the previous year, as restaurant closures and social restrictions affected the group for the second year running.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Indian restaurants in Milton Keynes and Winslow make finals of English Curry Awards 2022
A number of Buckinghamshire restaurants have been named as finalists for the 2022 English Curry Awards. Compiling the best curry houses across the country, the annual awards are celebrating the nation's favourite eateries for the 11th year. The popular Maaya Indian Kitchen in Milton Keynes is up for two awards,...
Time Out Global
Discover Montreal's new upscale steakhouse: Le Butterfly
Continuing the streak of new restaurant openings in Old Montreal, it’s now time to add an upscale steakhouse to the mix. Located in Marché de la Villette’s former location, Le Butterly has transformed the iconic space into a chic, elegant eatery. "We want to offer an upscale...
