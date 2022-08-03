ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideHook

The Wines and Wonders of Sicily’s West Coast

My first flight into Sicily was a bleary-eyed dream come true. I woke from my red-eye stupor to plane window-sized views of sandy beaches, coastal inlets and rows of vineyards atop rolling mountains. Later, as I taxied into Palermo, the dramatic landscape unfurled before me, the capital city of the island juxtaposing urban dwellings against the Mediterranean Sea and western mountain ranges of Sicily, visible from the majority of downtown sidewalks.
DRINKS
Eater

An Eater’s Guide to Garfagnana, Italy

Millions of international tourists overrun Tuscany each year, picking over the vineyards in Chianti Classico, packing the region’s medieval hamlets, and mobbing the Renaissance masterpieces in Siena and Florence. The summer crowds can seem unrelenting — until you drive about two hours northwest to the high green mountains and river-crossed valleys of the Garfagnana. This pocket of Tuscany breaks away from the region’s manicured urban centers, rewarding visitors with adventure sports, a romantic bucolic lifestyle impervious to mass tourism, and rustic mountain fare.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

This New Italian Air Yacht Could Be the Future of Luxury Travel

Soon, the ultra rich won’t be tasked with choosing whether they want to take either their private jet or yacht out for a spin. Instead, they’ll be able to purchase the Air Yacht, created by Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini. The Lazzarini Design Studio is responsible for futuristic designs of automotive, yachting, and aerospace creations.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Vice

Million-Dollar Wine Heist Ends With Mexican Beauty Queen Arrested in Europe

MEXICO CITY — A Mexican beauty queen and her accomplice were arrested in Europe for allegedly stealing bottles of wine worth over $1.6 million. Priscila Lara Guevara, a former Miss Earth 2016 contestant in Mexico State, and her partner Constantín Gabriel Dumitru spent months on the run after stealing the bottles from an upscale restaurant-hotel in Spain. They were arrested Tuesday while attempting to cross the Croatia/Montenegro border in Eastern Europe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Robb Report

This New Hamptons Superyacht Cruise Serves Dom Pérignon and Michelin-Star-Level Sushi

Click here to read the full article. Dom Pérignon wants to be your new shipmate. The French Champagne house has teamed up with Michelin three-star chef Masa Takayama to offer guests a lavish gastronomic experience aboard a luxury superyacht in the Hamptons. The 88-foot San Lorenzo vessel–which was customized by Dom, no less–will cruise the waters of Sag Harbor and Montauk throughout the month of August. Designed for up to six guests, each trip begins with a door-to-dock chauffeur service from the Hamptons to either the Sag Harbor Marina or Gurney’s Star Island Marina in Montauk. Once onboard the yacht, guests will...
TRAVEL
buckinghamshirelive.com

Three new small-batch vodkas launched with flavours of grapefruit, coffee and tonka

The Spirit of Manchester Distillery has launched three new vodkas using natural ingredients peeled, ground, and crushed by hand -Manchester Spirit Grapefruit, Manchester Spirit Tonka and Manchester Spirit Coffee. Developed by master distiller, Seb Heeley and head distiller, Mat Duthie, the new premium vodkas have been achieved through innovative, small batch methods.
DRINKS
Daily Mail

The Turquoise Riviera - the last untapped corner of the Med: Beyond the tourist traps, discover the hidden bays and ancient sites of south-western Turkey

We've dropped anchor on a sea that dazzles with all the shades of a peacock – royal blue, iridescent azure and shimmering emerald. After sailing out from Kalemya Bay, just outside Fethiye, we’re alone at Aquarium Cove, one of Turkey’s best dive spots. It’s too tempting not to jump in, for just under the surface is a 95ft-deep cavern where a shaft of light illuminates the wondrous rainbow-coloured coral.
WORLD
Time Out Global

You can stay in this spectacular cave house in Spain

When you think about it, caves are actually pretty sensible places to live. Naturally warm in winter and cool in summer, they’re also, obvs, very environmentally-friendly. In fact, in Spain there are thousands of people that still live in caves: they’re called trogladitas and some of their cave-homes are very, very fancy indeed.
TRAVEL
Robb Report

This Luxe 6-Day Train Trip Will Take You Through the Mountains of Northern Spain

Click here to read the full article. Europe may be known for its speedy and efficient railways, but a new train tour through Northern Spain is here to give riders a decidedly slower and more luxurious experience.   Costa Verde Express, a self-proclaimed “heir” to the former El Transcantábrico, is now accepting 2023 bookings for two exciting routes through what’s known as Green Spain (h/t The Times). During each of the six-day expeditions, riders will get up close to Spain’s diverse landscapes, including the mountains of Picos de Europa National Park and the rugged, untamed coastline. The train will be making stops...
TRAVEL
buckinghamshirelive.com

Top brews for £2.20 a pint as mini-kegs provide perfect beer at home option

It’s time to ditch the six-pack and bring the pub back home with five-litre kegs of some of the world's best brews in celebration of International Beer Day. The event today (August 5) is a tribute to beers and breweries from across the globe round the world giving ale enthusiasts the chance to sample a range of varieties.
DRINKS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Gordon Ramsay's restaurants let 300 staff go as they lose nearly £7 million

Gordon Ramsay's restaurant group lost £6.8 million last year and shed 300 staff as the impact of Covid lockdowns caused his culinary empire to suffer. The celebrity chef's businesses saw pre-tax losses increase by £1.8 million in the year to August 2021, up from £5 million the previous year, as restaurant closures and social restrictions affected the group for the second year running.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

Discover Montreal's new upscale steakhouse: Le Butterfly

Continuing the streak of new restaurant openings in Old Montreal, it’s now time to add an upscale steakhouse to the mix. Located in Marché de la Villette’s former location, Le Butterly has transformed the iconic space into a chic, elegant eatery. "We want to offer an upscale...
RESTAURANTS

