Nintendo Switch sales dip due to chip shortage, but full-year forecast remains unchanged

A team of 'GoldenEye 007' fans are developing a full campaign mod modeled after 'The Spy Who Loved Me'
Something to look forward to: It appears that some modders are making a complete James Bond game based on The Spy Who Loved Me using the N64 classic GoldenEye 077 as the game engine. YouTuber Graslu00 posted a preview showcasing some of the levels, and while rough, it does look like a decent effort. With a little more polish, it could be as fun as the game that serves as its foundation.
Tencent is negotiating for a bigger stake in Ubisoft
The big picture: Recent reports indicate Tencent wants to become Ubisoft's biggest shareholder, working out an aggressive deal to buy stocks from public shareholders and the Guillemot family. Tencent is likely seeking more international gaming revenue as both companies have run into turbulence recently. Sources have told Reuters that Tencent...
Microsoft is testing a Game Pass sharing tier, announces Windows 11 widget
Something to look forward to: Microsoft's Xbox/PC Game Pass subscription service is already very popular, but that doesn't mean the Redmond giant isn't constantly adding new features. The latest addition should be very welcome for those with big families: a new plan that lets subscribers add four extra people to their account. It's also testing a widget as part of the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build.
Activision Blizzard makes more money from mobile games than PC and console combined
In brief: Activision Blizzard released its quarterly financial report last week, which paints a picture of a bleak future for the platform hierarchy. The troubled company's revenue fell year on year thanks to plummeting PC and console sales, and now mobile games make up half its income. Nowadays, Activision Blizzard...
AMD upgrades the Ryzen Embedded series with Zen 3 and a 10-core model
Bottom line: According to one of AMD's partner system integrators, Advantech, the chip maker has made a new generation of embedded SoCs based on the Ryzen 5000-series. It's not too different from the mainstream series, but it does contain the first 10-core Zen 3 part. Two years ago, AMD updated...
Far Cry 6 is free to play this weekend, and you can buy it for 60% off
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. In a nutshell: If you've been waiting for the perfect opportunity to take Ubisoft's Far Cry 6 for a spin, now is the time. From now through August 7, the action-adventure first-person shooter is completely free to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia and on PC. The free weekend includes access to the full game as well as additional crossover missions featuring Danny Trejo, Rambo and Stranger Things.
AMD board partners unveil more enthusiast AM5 motherboards
What just happened? ASRock, Asus, Biostar, Gigabyte, and MSI revealed more details about their upcoming high-end X670 and X670E motherboards. Some of the most notable features include PCIe 5.0 and USB4 support, extreme power delivery designs, and wider M.2-25110 slots. However, the companies didn't mention anything about their B650 motherboards, suggesting that these might not launch at the same time as AMD's Ryzen 7000 processors next month.
