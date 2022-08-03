Nintendo Switch sales dip due to chip shortage, but full-year forecast remains unchanged

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. In a nutshell: If you've been waiting for the perfect opportunity to take Ubisoft's Far Cry 6 for a spin, now is the time. From now through August 7, the action-adventure first-person shooter is completely free to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia and on PC. The free weekend includes access to the full game as well as additional crossover missions featuring Danny Trejo, Rambo and Stranger Things.

