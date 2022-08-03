Mike Tyson took another swing at Hulu, accusing the streaming giant of stealing his life story without paying him for its limited series about his life and career. “Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life,” Tyson, 56, said in an Instagram post on Saturday (Aug. 6). “It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives I’m just a [n-word] they can sell on the auction block.”

