TV Series

BET

Mike Tyson Accuses Hulu Of Stealing His Story And Not Paying Him For Its New Biopic ‘Mike’

Mike Tyson took another swing at Hulu, accusing the streaming giant of stealing his life story without paying him for its limited series about his life and career. “Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life,” Tyson, 56, said in an Instagram post on Saturday (Aug. 6). “It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives I’m just a [n-word] they can sell on the auction block.”
BET

Willow Smith Says Oscar Slap Shook ‘Internal Demons’

Willow Smith has finally spoken out about her father, Will Smith’s notorious 94th annual Academy Awards slap. During a recent interview with Billboard, the 21-year-old Emmy nominee said her father’s onstage slap of comedian Chris Rock didn't rock her world as much as if forced her to wrestle with her own internal demons.
BET

Lizzo Gets Emotional Watching Girl Dance To Her Song On TikTok

Lizzo is riding high off the success of her latest studio album, Special. The critically acclaimed project has already spawned the hit song "About Damn Time," which is currently the no. 1 song in the country. The feel-good anthem is also a fav on TikTok. The pop diva recently got emotional watching a young girl recreating her moves on the social media platform.
extratv

Roger E. Mosley of 'Magnum, P.I.' Dies Following Car Crash

Actor Roger E. Mosley, who starred on all eight seasons of "Magnum, P.I." with Tom Selleck, died Sunday at 83. The cause was injuries received in a car crash in Lynwood, California, on Thursday. Following the accident, THR reports Mosley had been transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. Born...
Cheryl E Preston

Actress Roseanna Christiansen has passed away

Actress RoseannaChristiansenpassed away at 71.on July 24th at the Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, California. She is best known for her role as Teresa the Southfork maid on the CBS prime-time soap Dallas. She was on the series for the final 9 seasons beginning in 1982 in season six.
BET

37th Annual Stellar Awards: Legendary Producer Aaron Lindsey Receives the 'Aretha Franklin Icon' Award

The 37th annual Stellar Awards honored legendary music producer Aaron Lindsey with the "Aretha Franklin Icon" award Presented by Aflac. The prestigious accolade is given to individuals in the music industry for their outstanding contributions to Gospel music. Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Jonathan McReynolds introduced Lindsey as this year’s award recipient...
BET

Kenya Moore, Apryl Witherspoon and LaVonndra Johnson

Monique Rodriguez reveals the tragedy that led to her multi-million-dollar beauty empire, hairstylist Tahirah Carter talks about her road to success, and Monica shares her skincare routine. S1 • E2. Kim Lewis shares how her natural hair journey paved the way for CurlMix, Deidre Jefferies reveals how she got...
BET

Saucy Santana Performs Latest Single, ‘Booty,’ On Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show

Saucy Santana made his late-night TV appearance, performing the Latto-assisted single, “Booty.”. The energetic performance took place on Thursday (August 4) on the Late Night Show with Jimmy Fallon. Santana, 28, was backed by a DJ and dancers, adding to the flair that he already possesses alone. With embroidered...
BET

Chance The Rapper Reflects On Leaked Video Of Kanye West Lashing Out At Him

Chance the Rapper has had a famous friendship with Kanye West. That said, it hasn’t always been a smooth one. During a recent interview with The Morning Hustle, Chance reminded those watching that a clip showing ‘Ye reprimanding him in Wyoming during a studio session is part “of a larger moment” and that the full story provides more context.
BET

Trina, Cousin Bobby Lytes’ ‘Conflict’ Has Them At Odds

In Monday’s Love & Hip Hop: Miami premiere, Bobby Lytes revealed that he is “on the outs” with his cousin Trina after a hostile exchange with her fiancé, Raymond Taylor. According to a sneak peek video, Lytes, 31, reveals a heart-to-heart conversation he had with the...
