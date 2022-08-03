ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Apple Post

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

1 dead, 2 injured in Junction City stabbing

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Fort Riley woman was killed on Saturday morning after a stabbing that happened in Junction City. According to the Junction City Police Department (JCPD), around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Deerfield Blvd. in reference to a possible stabbing. When officers arrived, […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Kansas woman stole mail, went shopping

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating mail theft and have two suspects in custody. On Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received notification of a mail theft that occurred on Tuesday at a residence on SW 69th Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the...
AUBURN, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: 18-year old Malachi Fielder arrested in Wichita

WICHITA - The Riley County Police Department says 18-year old, Malachi Fielder, was located in Wichita on Friday, August 5th, 2022. According to RCPD, Fielder was arrested by the Wichita Police Department in Wichita. RCPD thanked the Wichita Police Department and Junction City Police Department for their assistance in this...
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Kan. man tried to hide stolen skid-steer loader

JACKSON COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the theft of a Volvo skid-steer loader in early morning hours of July 21 have a suspect in custody. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, deputies and detectives started their investigation into the reported theft of the loader taken from a business in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
HOLTON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mhk#Apple Post Update
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report August 6

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NATHANIEL AVERY BUSBY, 28, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $770; Busby was released to the Geary County Sheriff's Office on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Stolen carpet flooring cases, industrial painter cost Ogden man $1.8K

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Carpet flooring cases and an industrial painter were allegedly stolen from an Ogden man, costing him about $1,800. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 100 block of 15th St. in Ogden with reports of a burglary and criminal damage to property.
OGDEN, KS
Little Apple Post

MHK man arrested for shots fired incident on Friday

MANHATTAN-Riley County Police Department arrested 29-year old Christopher Evan Cuchy on Friday evening after he reportedly fired a gun at the ground near 8th and Leavenworth Streets. Cuchy was located and arrested in the 1100 block of Moro Street just before 6:00pm. RCPD says that at the time of his...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Ozawkie woman hospitalized after crash on Highway 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman was hospitalized in Topeka after a Lawrence woman hit her vehicle along Highway 24 in Shawnee Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that around 3:25 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 just east of Meriden Rd.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan man jailed for aggravated battery, woman injured

MANHATTAN - Less than 12 hours after being arrested for drug and criminal carry of weapons related charges, Nicholas Ray Mainville, 41, Manhattan was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with an aggravated battery charge. Riley County Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of Leavenworth Street around 2:30...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Manhattan woman taken to Topeka hospital following roll-over accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was rushed to a hospital in the area and then to one in Topeka after a roll-over accident in Manhattan on Thursday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

2 behind bars after mail theft investigation

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topekans are behind bars following a mail theft investigation by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Randi M. Reaney, 37, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with criminal use of financial care, conspiracy and possession of stolen property. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s […]
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Homeward bound: Dog returns north after care in Great Bend

There is no distance some won't go to help an injured animal. In May, Cuba's Nicki Havel found a "pile" of dogs some 145 miles north of Great Bend, just outside Belleville in Republic County. Months later, and with the help of the Golden Belt Humane Society, the story has a happy ending. Two weeks ago, Havel adopted Maggie, the most seriously injured of the dogs she found that day.
GREAT BEND, KS
Kansas Reflector

High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence

TOPEKA — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from the crime scene, excludes Chandler, the defense countered. Chandler is […] The post High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy