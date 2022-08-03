Read on littleapplepost.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Junction City stabbing
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Fort Riley woman was killed on Saturday morning after a stabbing that happened in Junction City. According to the Junction City Police Department (JCPD), around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Deerfield Blvd. in reference to a possible stabbing. When officers arrived, […]
Sheriff: Kansas woman stole mail, went shopping
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating mail theft and have two suspects in custody. On Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received notification of a mail theft that occurred on Tuesday at a residence on SW 69th Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the...
RCPD: 18-year old Malachi Fielder arrested in Wichita
WICHITA - The Riley County Police Department says 18-year old, Malachi Fielder, was located in Wichita on Friday, August 5th, 2022. According to RCPD, Fielder was arrested by the Wichita Police Department in Wichita. RCPD thanked the Wichita Police Department and Junction City Police Department for their assistance in this...
Sheriff: Kan. man tried to hide stolen skid-steer loader
JACKSON COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the theft of a Volvo skid-steer loader in early morning hours of July 21 have a suspect in custody. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, deputies and detectives started their investigation into the reported theft of the loader taken from a business in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Riley County Arrest Report August 6
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NATHANIEL AVERY BUSBY, 28, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $770; Busby was released to the Geary County Sheriff's Office on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear.
WIBW
One dead, one hospitalized, one behind bars after Junction City stabbings
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman has died, one man is recovering in a Topeka hospital and another man is behind bars after all three were treated for stab wounds following an incident in Junction City early Saturday morning. Just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the Junction...
WIBW
Stolen carpet flooring cases, industrial painter cost Ogden man $1.8K
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Carpet flooring cases and an industrial painter were allegedly stolen from an Ogden man, costing him about $1,800. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 100 block of 15th St. in Ogden with reports of a burglary and criminal damage to property.
MHK man arrested for shots fired incident on Friday
MANHATTAN-Riley County Police Department arrested 29-year old Christopher Evan Cuchy on Friday evening after he reportedly fired a gun at the ground near 8th and Leavenworth Streets. Cuchy was located and arrested in the 1100 block of Moro Street just before 6:00pm. RCPD says that at the time of his...
RCPD looking for teen wanted for aggravated robbery, assault
MANHATTAN _ The Riley County Police Department is searching for 18-year old Malachi Fielder of Manhattan. Fielder has a warrant out for his arrest in connection with a July 28th aggravated robbery in Manhattan, charges on the warrant include: aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm. On...
UPDATE: MHK woman injured in Thursday evening rollover crash
MANHATTAN - A 30-year old Manhattan woman was injured in a Thursday evening rollover crash near the intersection of Hayes Drive and Gross Street. When Riley County Police Department officers arrived on the scene, they found a 2009 Pontiac G5 driven by 30-year old Lyndsay Jones of Manhattan on it's roof.
WIBW
Ozawkie woman hospitalized after crash on Highway 24
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman was hospitalized in Topeka after a Lawrence woman hit her vehicle along Highway 24 in Shawnee Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that around 3:25 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 just east of Meriden Rd.
Single vehicle rollover at Hayes Drive & Gross Street in MHK
Just before 5:00 pm Thursday evening, Riley County Police Department asked people to avoid the area while emergency crews work the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Hayes Drive and Gross Street. This is a developing story, additional details will be added as they become...
Manhattan man jailed for aggravated battery, woman injured
MANHATTAN - Less than 12 hours after being arrested for drug and criminal carry of weapons related charges, Nicholas Ray Mainville, 41, Manhattan was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with an aggravated battery charge. Riley County Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of Leavenworth Street around 2:30...
NWOSU Says Campus Police Chief Is 'No Longer' Employed After Arrest In Kansas
Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials said its police chief is no longer employed at the school following an arrest in Kansas. According to WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, John Caviness was arrested Sunday in Wabaunsee County on child abuse, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and battery complaints. The station said Caviness was...
WIBW
Manhattan woman taken to Topeka hospital following roll-over accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was rushed to a hospital in the area and then to one in Topeka after a roll-over accident in Manhattan on Thursday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
2 behind bars after mail theft investigation
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topekans are behind bars following a mail theft investigation by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Randi M. Reaney, 37, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with criminal use of financial care, conspiracy and possession of stolen property. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s […]
Homeward bound: Dog returns north after care in Great Bend
There is no distance some won't go to help an injured animal. In May, Cuba's Nicki Havel found a "pile" of dogs some 145 miles north of Great Bend, just outside Belleville in Republic County. Months later, and with the help of the Golden Belt Humane Society, the story has a happy ending. Two weeks ago, Havel adopted Maggie, the most seriously injured of the dogs she found that day.
KHP: Pursuit of hit-and-run vehicle ends in Saline County
From the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C Facebook page late Friday morning:. Salina Post will have additional information as it becomes available.
High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence
TOPEKA — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from the crime scene, excludes Chandler, the defense countered. Chandler is […] The post High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Law enforcement held a Summer Camp Block Party in Junction City
Law enforcement members participated in community involvement when they hosted their annual summer block party in Heritage Park Friday evening. Activities ranged from music and free food to a car show and dunk tank. Police Chief John Lamb explained the evening was an opportunity for the public to learn about...
