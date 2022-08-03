Read on montpelierbridge.org
Vermont Health Connect enrollees to pay hundreds more in premiums next year
Health insurance premiums could increase an average of $70 or more a month for more than 70,000 Vermonters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Health Connect enrollees to pay hundreds more in premiums next year.
vermontbiz.com
State seeking volunteers to help monitor Vermont’s lakes and ponds
Carly Alpert, the Aquatic Invasive Species ECO AmeriCorps service member, leading volunteers at a Vermont Invasive Patrollers for Animals field survey training. Vermont Business Magazine This summer, the Vermont Lakes and Ponds Program is seeking volunteers to help monitor and collect information about lakes and ponds in the state. With over 800 lakes and ponds, volunteers are key to the success of the program’s lake monitoring efforts. Volunteers can be found statewide greeting lake visitors, inspecting boats, collecting water samples, tracking algal or cyanobacteria blooms, reporting aquatic invasive species, and more.
A Vermont family’s promise to fight drugs keeps on delivering
“We’re trying to rehabilitate people — and also our community,” said Gregory Tatro, whose late sister lives on through the nonprofit Jenna’s Promise recovery network in Johnson. Read the story on VTDigger here: A Vermont family’s promise to fight drugs keeps on delivering.
VTDigger
A living picture of Vermont history
At 94, Trueman Bryer is likely the last living Vermont Railroad Telegraph Operator and Dispatcher to have worked out of St. Albans for Central Vermont railroad moving freight and passengers through Vermont. He still has the Telegraph machine and Train Order sheets that would be ‘handed’ to the person located on the caboose, to be hand-carried to the engineer that directed each train. Canadian National acquired Central Vermont after the 1927 flood. This purchase allowed Vermont train rails and bridges (taken out by the flood) to be restored enabling tons of Canadian lumber, thousands of Christmas trees, and huge rolls of newsprint for newspaper outlets to be transported to the U.S.A. His book, “The Trueman Bryer Memory Book* provides a ‘living picture’ from him of the history of railroading from Canada to Connecticut.
WCAX
Vermonters asked to conserve electricity Thursday and 'Defeat the Peak'
A suspect is on the run after a shooting in Bennington and police say that person may be armed and dangerous. Our Cam Smith has an update. The future of Vermont organic dairy farming now that Horizon Organic has ended its contracts with many Vermont farmers. New population assessment shows...
WCAX
The future of organic dairy farming in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some organic dairy farms in Vermont have a new home after getting dropped by milk producer Horizon. Of the 28 farms in Vermont dropped by Horizon, 11 are selling to Organic Valley, Stonyfield picked up seven, eight decided to stop operating and one is switching to conventional nonorganic farming and one is still determining its course of action.
Vermont now accepting retail cannabis applications
The application process was moved up to allow businesses to prepare for October 1, when retail sales begin.
WCAX
Organic Valley begins milk pickups at Vermont farms
MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - One year after Horizon terminated contracts with dozens of dairy farmers in our region, a truck picked up milk at a Morrisville farm. The Rooney Farm was dropped last year by Horizon, and Wednesday they began their contract with a different milk processor, Organic Valley. Representatives...
mynbc5.com
Vermont begins accepting marijuana retail licenses ahead of legal sales
BURLINGTON, Vt. — We're just 8 weeks away from the scheduled launch of Vermont's recreational marijuana marketplace. As Vermont's Cannabis Control Board continues to accept applications from those seeking retail marijuana licenses, businesses in the area said they are ready to set up shop. The Bern Gallery Smoke Shop...
mynbc5.com
August declared agri-tourism month in Vermont
PLAINFIELD, Vt. — To kick off the beginning of agri-tourism month in Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott stopped by Greenfield Highland Farm in Plainfield. Soon, others will also get to enjoy the farm for themselves. “Agri-tourism is the chance to see working lands, how they raise the animals sustainably, improve...
Addison Independent
HOPE stops textile and shoe recycling
It’s a move that could significantly add to the local waste stream and create issues for some of the area’s other clothing resale shops. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
montpelierbridge.org
Mail Delays Caused by Post Office Policies, Staff Shortages
Things are not going well at the local post office. Montpelier residents have experienced long mail delivery delays in the six months since a regional manager directed Vermont post offices to prioritize packages over first class mail. Delays caused by this policy, part of a national attempt to cut costs, have been exacerbated by extreme staffing shortages throughout the region. In addition, there have been at least five changes in leadership at Montpelier’s post office since August 2020, and postage rates increased in July.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Governor primary race 2022: See results
VERMONT — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in Vermont. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results. Data will be updated as soon as possible after polls close at 7 p.m. If you don't see...
montpelierbridge.org
The Mitzvah Fund: A Story of Hearts, Hands, and Paws
On Fridays in Montpelier, Baby Huey shows up at around 9:45 a.m. and lumbers down Main Street to an awaiting row of vacant parking spots in front of city hall. He cozies in between the bus stop, with its bench and Plexiglas shelter, to the south and the fire station’s concrete apron to the north. The five parking meters there have been covered by city employees; for the next four hours or so, this will be Baby Huey’s domain.
WCAX
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott goes electric
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is now the first governor in the country whose official vehicle fleet is all electric. On Wednesday in St. Johnsbury, the governor and his security team received a brand new Ford F-150 Lightning, an all-electric pickup truck. The ride replaces a gas-powered SUV.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State House primaries 2022: See results
VERMONT — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in Vermont. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results. Data will be updated as soon as possible after polls close at 7 p.m. If you don't see...
mychamplainvalley.com
Scott promotes clean energy by getting a new EV
St. Johnsbury, VT — Governor Phil Scott picked up a new security vehicle in St Johnsbury – a fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning – and used the occasion at Twin State Ford to promote EVs as a way to reduce greenhouse gasses. “EVs make a lot of...
WCAX
Hand-harvesting an invasive weed in Vermont
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to get an invasive weed out of the Sandbar Wildlife Management Area. Support staff visited several projects in the Lake Champlain basin where different techniques are being used to improve water quality and prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. That includes hand-harvesting water chestnuts which they reach by kayaks and canoes.
mynbc5.com
Thousands of Vermonters to pay higher insurance premiums following rate hike approval
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Thousands of Vermonters could be hit with increased insurance premium rates next year following a ruling from the Green Mountain Care Board. The board approved double-digit premium rate increases for Vermonters and small businesses using Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont and MVP Health Plan in 2023.
montpelierbridge.org
Community and Business News in Brief: August 3, 2022
Trinity United Methodist Church recently appointed Rev. Sinu Je as its pastor. Before Trinity, Je was the pastor at the Community United Methodist Church in Brighton, Massachusetts. A native of Korea, Je served in the army of the Republic of Korea from 2008 until 2010, after which he was the...
