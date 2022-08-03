David, the protagonist of Dan Chodorkoff’s insightful new novel “Sugaring Down” (Fomite Press, February 2022), is conflicted. He moved to Vermont in 1969 to be part of an activist political collective, but finds himself drawn to the quiet rhythms of the Vermont seasons. The more radicalized his comrades (and especially his girlfriend Jill) become, the more David finds true fulfillment in putting down roots.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO