‘Sugaring Down’: A New Novel of a Tempestuous Time
David, the protagonist of Dan Chodorkoff’s insightful new novel “Sugaring Down” (Fomite Press, February 2022), is conflicted. He moved to Vermont in 1969 to be part of an activist political collective, but finds himself drawn to the quiet rhythms of the Vermont seasons. The more radicalized his comrades (and especially his girlfriend Jill) become, the more David finds true fulfillment in putting down roots.
Community and Business News in Brief: August 3, 2022
Trinity United Methodist Church recently appointed Rev. Sinu Je as its pastor. Before Trinity, Je was the pastor at the Community United Methodist Church in Brighton, Massachusetts. A native of Korea, Je served in the army of the Republic of Korea from 2008 until 2010, after which he was the...
