Republican push to overturn Biden permitting rules passes Senate, with Manchin's support
The resolution is unlikely to pass the House, where Democrats hold a slightly larger majority, and President Joe Biden is also expected to veto the measure if it makes it to his desk.
U.S. Senate panel seeks legislative path to avoid repeat of Jan. 6 violence
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday took up proposals to reform federal election law, aiming to avoid a repeat of the violence of Jan. 6, 2021, when Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an effort to overturn his election defeat.
Members of U.S. Senate committee consider bipartisan changes to Electoral Count Act
Senate GOP launches ad attacking Patty Murray
Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Washington is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
Dems' $740 billion climate and tax bill expected to pass Senate after Sinema approves
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Democrats are a step closer to passing major legislation that intends to fight climate change, reduce inflation and reform tax policies after they received support from frequent holdout Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Democrats scored a major victory last week when another frequent holdout,...
Senate passes veterans health bill after Republicans cave in to pressure
WASHINGTON — The Senate passed legislation Tuesday to expand lifesaving health care benefits for Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. Senators voted 86-11 after Republicans agreed to lift their blockade of the popular bill, caving in to pressure from more than 60 veterans groups — and comedian Jon Stewart — who had railed against Republicans for days outside the Capitol.
GOP eyes 2024 payback for Manchin's Dems-only deal
He's long been their best partner across the aisle. But Republicans are now eager to topple him in a reelection race he's not yet committed to.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema signs off on Democrats' big agenda bill, paving the way for Senate passage
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema signed off on sweeping Democratic legislation Thursday that would provide new spending to mitigate climate change and extend health care access while taxing corporations. The Arizona Democrat's announcement likely unlocks the votes needed to pass the bill in the Senate. Sinema said her support came after Democratic...
Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week
Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes
‘Burn pits’ bill passes Senate, expanding benefits for CT veterans
The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Tuesday night that will expand benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and toxins while serving, ending an impasse initiated by Republicans that delayed passage of the bill for almost a week. Democrats and Republicans struck an agreement to move forward and vote again...
Senate passes burn pit bill a week after Republicans blocked legislation
U.S. Senate in turnaround backs aid for veterans exposed to burn pits
Senate Democrats reach deal with Sinema on big climate, health and tax deal
Heinrich gives update on Senate budget bill battle
Democrats are itching to get the Inflation Reduction Act through the U.S. Senate. With a vote expected in the coming days, the country could be a step closer to clean energy initiatives and protection against climate change, all of which are also aimed at lowering the nation’s inflation costs.
