L.Q. Jones, a veteran character actor whose career spanned seven decades in film and TV, died July 9 of natural causes at his home in the Hollywood Hills. He was 94. Born Justice Ellis McQueen, Jones took his stage name from his first film role in Raoul Walsh's 1955 war action, Battle Cry. His credits include An Annapolis Story, Toward the Unknown, Gunsmoke, The Virginian, and Wagon Train. The western staple was also a regular in Sam Peckinpah films, such as The Wild Bunch, Ride the High Country, Major Dundee, The Battle of Cable Hogue, and Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid. Jones' career also extended into writing, producing, and directing, beginning with his 1975 feature A Boy and His Dog. His most recent credits include The Mask of Zorro, The Patriot, and Casino.
Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'
July 18 (UPI) -- Judith Light and Rosemarie DeWitt are among those that have been added to the cast of the upcoming Disney+ film Out of My Mind. The pair were part of a group of six new cast members that the streaming service announced Monday. Other notable names include Michael Chernus and Emmy Award-winner Luke Kirby.
Selena Gomez to Reboot 1980s Comedy ‘Working Girl’
Click here to read the full article. 20th Century Studios is looking to revive “Working Girl” with the help of Selena Gomez. Gomez is in final negotiations to produce a reboot of “Working Girl,” the Mike Nichols-directed comedy starring Sigourney Weaver, Melanie Griffith and Harrison Ford. Ilana Pena, who created the Disney+ series “Diary of a Future President,” is adapting the screenplay for the film, which is eyeing a release on Hulu. A director has not been announced. Casting has not been set, and it’s unclear if Gomez will star in the “Working Girl” remake in addition to serving as a producer. The...
Milo Manheim To Star In ‘School Spirits’ YA Drama Series At Paramount+
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Milo Manheim is set as a lead opposite Peyton List in the Paramount + series School Spirits (working title), a YA drama based on Nate & Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen’s upcoming graphic novel, produced by Awesomeness Studios. School Spirits focuses on a teen (List, from Cobra Kai) stuck in the afterlife who decides to investigate her mysterious disappearance alongside a group of other students who are also stuck in limbo at their high school. The book is planned for publication in fall 2023 by Clarion Books/HarperAlley, an imprint of HarperCollins Children’s Books. Manheim will play Wally, a lovable...
Their memory will forever be with us. In 2022, we have been forced to say goodbye to some of Hollywood’s most beloved stars — leaving people with emotions they may not quite understand. Even in just the earlier weeks of the year, fans have seen the loss of celebrities from Hollywood great Sidney Poitier to sitcom’s favorite dad Bob Saget.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Meets Love of His Life On Set
Terry Serpico, who plays Chief Tommy McGrath, didn’t realize he’d meet his future wife on set of Law & Order: SVU this time a year ago, when the series worked on the season 23 premiere. The sparks started when he accidentally stepped on the foot of Kadia Saraf....
These 7 Stars Are Filming In Georgia This Summer & This Is Where You Could Spot Them
Atlanta is a hub for culture, fantastic bars and restaurants, and of course, the buzzing film industry. Film and television productions like Stanger Things make a major impact on Georgia's economy, spending millions to work in the Peach State. We found 7 projects that are currently filming in Georgia, and...
Kevin Bacon says Footloose almost had a very different ending: 'This doesn't work at all'
Those Sunday shoes almost weren't kicked off at the end of Footloose. While reminiscing with EW about some of his most memorable roles, Kevin Bacon revealed that Footloose originally had a much different ending than the electric dance scene we know and love. Turns out, an alternate ending saw a...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31: Everything to Know About Premiere Date, Host, How to Watch and More
As Dancing With the Stars kicks off its 31st season, the show in undergoing a number of significant changes. Keep reading for details on where viewers can watch it, whether Tyra Banks is returning as host and more key questions. When Is Dancing With the Stars Season 31’s Premiere Date?...
Kevin Bacon reveals twist to ‘Footloose’ ending
Kevin Bacon revealed that the iconic dance scene at the end of the 1980s classic “Footloose” almost looked much different than what ended up in theaters. Bacon said the original ending featured a slow-motion version of the scene, but the studio realized they had to pick up the pace for the movie’s grand finale.Aug. 3, 2022.
Swiss Film Festivals Join Forces For Locarno PalaCinema Screening Series
Click here to read the full article. 10 Swiss film festivals with international standing are joining forces on a symbolically significant screening series to be held in Locarno’s PalaCinema multipurpose venue which is also known as the Swiss lakeside town’s house of cinema. The innovative initiative – which is being launched with a press conference on Saturday at the Locarno Film Festival – is the brainchild of Nadia Dresti, the Locarno fest’s grand dame, who recently joined the PalaCinema board. The PalaCinema (pictured) houses the Locarno film festival offices, its film academy, the CISA film school, the Ticino Film Commission, Swiss pubcaster...
Keanu Reeves To Star In ‘Devil In The White City;’ Hulu Gives Limited Series Order To Adaptation Of Erik Larson Bestseller
Click here to read the full article. It’s official: Keanu Reeves will star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu. The streamer today announced a limited series order for the drama, which tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious “Murder Castle” built in the Fair’s shadow. This marks Reeves’ first major U.S. TV role. He will also serve as an executive...
Review: Broadway All Stars Make “Into the Woods” The Show of the Summer, and Fall, and…
Where was I was on July 9th when “Into the Woods” opened at the St. James Theater? I have no idea, and no excuse for not having been there when this revival of Stephen Sondheim’s whimsical and serious musical opened on Broadway after a run at City Center’s Encores. Maybe I thought, oh, you know it, you were there in 1987, and then there was the movie…
Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Could Michael Keaton Become the First Man to Sweep the TV Awards?
Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
Ryan Phillippe and Kat Graham Star in New Film 'Collide'
Actors Ryan Phillippe and Kat Graham join Cheddar News to discuss their new film, 'Collide.' The movie hits theaters today.
‘Last Man Standing’ Star Nancy Travis Posts Epic Horseback Photo to Celebrate Major New Project in the Works
Last Man Standing, the ABC and FOX hit sitcom starring Tim Allen, made viewers laugh for years. Now, the show’s alum Nancy Travis will join a new series. Her announcement comes in an Instagram post coupled with a very fitting photo!. Travis posted to Instagram to announce her new...
Matt Dillon Talks Locarno Lifetime Achievement Award, Lars Von Trier’s Best Advice & Releasing Music Doc ‘The Great Fellove’
Click here to read the full article. Matt Dillon is at Locarno this week where he will receive the festival’s lifetime achievement award, a prestigious honour that he joked comes with a unique balance of positives and negatives. “I’m too young,” he said. “But I do this because hopefully there’s some director here that’s gonna say ‘good job’ because I’m only as good as the directors I work with.” This year, in tribute to Dillon, the festival will screen Gus Van Sant’s 1989 film Drugstore Cowboy, for which Dillon won his first of two Indie Spirit Awards as well as his directorial...
'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31 Premiere Date Revealed at Disney+
Dancing With the Stars will make its Disney+ debut on Monday, Sept. 19, the streamer announced Wednesday. The show's upcoming 31st season will be its first not to air on ABC, as Disney surprisingly moved the show to the streaming platform after Season 30 wrapped. DWTS Season 31 will also see America's Funniest Home Videos host Alfonso Ribeiro joining Tyra Banks as the show's co-host.
