Theodore R. “Ted” Thompson
Theodore R. “Ted” Thompson, of Rochester, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Hickory Creek Rochester. Arrangements are pending at the Frain Mortuary in Winamac.
Dorothy Gerber
Dorothy Mae Gerber, 91, Syracuse, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at her home in Syracuse. She married Donald E. Gerber Sr.; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two children, Gary L. Gerber and Sandra P. Mente; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center is...
Heather Summers — UPDATED
Heather M. Summers, 43, Bremen, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Ernestine M. Raclin House, Mishawaka. She was born Sep. 12, 1978. She married Todd Summers on Sep. 18, 2004; he survives in Bremen. She is also survived by her daughter, Zoey Summers, Bremen; her sons: Alexander Summers, Bremen...
James Lambert
James L. Lambert, 83, formerly of Columbia City, died at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Towne House Retirement Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Sep. 26, 1938. He married Rea J. Simon on Sep. 11, 1960; she preceded him in death. He later married Joy E. (Blombach) Saunders on May 16, 1999; she survives.
Marta Lopez
Marta Lopez, 76, Ligonier, died Wednesday morning, Aug. 3, 2022, at her home in Ligonier. She was born Aug. 10, 1945. She married Jose De Jesus Lucero in 1969; he preceded her in death. She is survived by six children, Jorge Lucero, Veronica Lucero, Guadalupe Lucero, Jesus Lucero, Laura Lucero...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:02 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, police investigated what appeared to be two people who overdosed in the 3100 block of Wooster Road in Winona Lake. 5:03 p.m. Saturday, police investigated the theft of a license plate in the...
Duncan Running For Warsaw School Board
WARSAW — Denny Duncan is running for a seat on the Warsaw School Board. Duncan, of Winona Lake, filed last week for the District 5 seat currently held by Jeremy Mullins. He told InkFreeNews that he believes Mullins doesn’t plan to run for reelection. Duncan is a former...
Funeral Arrangements Announced For Jackie Walorski
MISHAWAKA – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Jackie Walorski, Indiana’s Second District Congresswoman who died earlier this week in a car crash that claimed three other victims. Calling will be from 12 noon to – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Granger Community Church, 630 E....
Upcoming Events At North Webster Library
NORTH WEBSTER — The following activities are set to take place at North Webster Community Public Library. Teen Café meets from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays. Teens can drop in during those hours to play video games, eat snacks and enjoy social time. A new Teen Anime Club begins at...
Funeral Details Released For Three Of Four Accident Victims
WARSAW – Funeral arrangements have been announced for three of the four victims in a car crash that claimed the life of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski earlier this week. The accident happened Wednesday just north of Nappanee on SR 19. Jackie Walorski, 58. Calling will be from 12 noon to...
Joyce Douglas
Joyce F. Douglas, 86, Churubusco, died at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born July 19, 1936. She married Doug; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Janet (Basle) Trimmer, Roger (Judy) Hartman, Gail Hartman and Gary...
Day of Prayer For Kosciusko Kids Set For Aug. 13
WARSAW — The Greater Warsaw Ministerial Association has set Saturday, Aug. 13, as a Day of Prayer for children in Kosciusko County. Individuals, families and groups may go to 24for.org to sign up for an hourly slot on that day. There are guides that may be followed on the site according to Pastor Ken Chupp, chairman of the event.
Zimmer Biomet Behind $2.5M Gift For Pavilion Renovation
WARSAW — Zimmer Biomet Foundation has stepped forward as the source behind a $2.5 million donation that will be used for the Center Lake Pavilion renovation project. The donation was first announced during a Warsaw Parks and Recreation Board meeting in April, but the donor’s name was not revealed until Friday, Aug. 5 at the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.
Founder Of Sweetwater Donating $3M To Future Music Technology Building
FORT WAYNE — From the moment Purdue University Fort Wayne first opened the doors of its music technology center on the Sweetwater corporate campus in 2018, interest in the university’s popular music and music industry programs has soared. In fact, Purdue Fort Wayne and its School of Music...
Avilla Has Become A Destination
Avilla is only a half-hour drive east of Lake Country. It was named from the French word for “villas.” Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, but there is plenty of reasons for folks to come from afar.
Area Police Reports
9:02 a.m. Sunday, police investigated what appeared to be two people who overdosed in the 3100 block of Wooster Road in Winona Lake. 5:03 p.m. Saturday, police investigated the theft of a license plate in the 700 block of South Lura Mae Street, North Webster. Warsaw. 3:10 p.m. Saturday, took...
Wine Tasting Featuring Fruit Wills Winery Tuesday In Nappanee
NAPPANEE — The second annual tasting of Indiana wines in Nappanee will be held from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 9, 2022, downtown, sponsored by ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa. This tasting features the wines of Fruit Hills Winery, and winemaker David Muir will talk about his grape-growing, wine-making and experiences in the ag/ag-tourism business. The event is open to the public, but advance RSVPs are required by email. Send RSVPs to [email protected] There is a $10 event fee.
Murder Trial Begins Tuesday In Warsaw
WARSAW — A four-day jury trial for a woman accused of killing a Warsaw man and attacking two others is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in Kosciusko Circuit Court. Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
Car Owners Love To Talk About Their Machines
WARSAW – Car collectors love to talk about their vehicles. With an estimated 150 cars on display Friday, Aug. 5, at Baker Youth Club Car Show, it was easy to strike up a few conversations. InkFreeNews randomly selected six car owners and gave them a chance to brag a...
Pets Of The Week
PIERCETON — Pets of the Week are available for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County, 1048 S. 325E, Pierceton. Legend is a 1 1/2 year old, neutered, male American Staffordshire Terrier mix. He has a black and white fur coat, and weighs 58 pounds. Legend heard...
