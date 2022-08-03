Read on www.inkfreenews.com
Roberta Plank
Roberta N. Plank, 88, Goshen, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. She was born June 8, 1934. She married John G. Plank on Sep. 27, 1952; he preceded her in death. Survivors include a daughter, Jan (Orus) Goppert, New Paris; two sons, Gary L. (Sherry)...
Theodore R. “Ted” Thompson
Theodore R. “Ted” Thompson, of Rochester, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Hickory Creek Rochester. Arrangements are pending at the Frain Mortuary in Winamac.
Funeral Details Released For Three Of Four Accident Victims
WARSAW – Funeral arrangements have been announced for three of the four victims in a car crash that claimed the life of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski earlier this week. The accident happened Wednesday just north of Nappanee on SR 19. Jackie Walorski, 58. Calling will be from 12 noon to...
James Lambert
James L. Lambert, 83, formerly of Columbia City, died at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Towne House Retirement Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Sep. 26, 1938. He married Rea J. Simon on Sep. 11, 1960; she preceded him in death. He later married Joy E. (Blombach) Saunders on May 16, 1999; she survives.
James Myers — PENDING
James E Myers, 79, Leesburg, died at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 4, 2022, at his residence in Leesburg. Arrangements are pending McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel.
Edith Schmucker
Edith Jo Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, died Aug. 3, 2022. She was born May 20, 1966. She is survived by her three sons, Tyler Schmucker, Warsaw, Brock (Samantha) Schmucker, Dowagiac, Mich. and Mikel D. Renze, Nappanee; long-time significant other, Vincent Renze; brothers, Randy (Brenda) Schmucker, Etna Green, Gary Schmucker, Etna Green and Tim (Lori) Schmucker, Nappanee; and sister, Roxanne (Juan) Leal, Milford.
Randy Newman — UPDATED
Randy E. Newman, 63, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Feb. 25, 1959. He married Brenda on Nov. 3, 1984; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, Kimberly (Steven) Hively and Keith (Veronica) Gidley; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren;...
Funeral Arrangements Announced For Jackie Walorski
MISHAWAKA – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Jackie Walorski, Indiana’s Second District Congresswoman who died earlier this week in a car crash that claimed three other victims. Calling will be from 12 noon to – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Granger Community Church, 630 E....
Area Police Reports
9:02 a.m. Sunday, police investigated what appeared to be two people who overdosed in the 3100 block of Wooster Road in Winona Lake. 5:03 p.m. Saturday, police investigated the theft of a license plate in the 700 block of South Lura Mae Street, North Webster. Warsaw. 3:10 p.m. Saturday, took...
Leora ‘Lee’ Schock
Leora M. “Lee” Shock, 92, Plymouth, died Aug. 3, 2022. She was born Sep. 18, 1929. She married Wayne Shock; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her her two daughters, Karlette Espich and Linda Jacobson; her daughter-in-law, Sonya Davidson; her son-in-law, Phil Wade; her 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:02 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, police investigated what appeared to be two people who overdosed in the 3100 block of Wooster Road in Winona Lake. 5:03 p.m. Saturday, police investigated the theft of a license plate in the...
Heather Summers — UPDATED
Heather M. Summers, 43, Bremen, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Ernestine M. Raclin House, Mishawaka. She was born Sep. 12, 1978. She married Todd Summers on Sep. 18, 2004; he survives in Bremen. She is also survived by her daughter, Zoey Summers, Bremen; her sons: Alexander Summers, Bremen...
Avilla Has Become A Destination
Avilla is only a half-hour drive east of Lake Country. It was named from the French word for “villas.” Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, but there is plenty of reasons for folks to come from afar.
Day of Prayer For Kosciusko Kids Set For Aug. 13
WARSAW — The Greater Warsaw Ministerial Association has set Saturday, Aug. 13, as a Day of Prayer for children in Kosciusko County. Individuals, families and groups may go to 24for.org to sign up for an hourly slot on that day. There are guides that may be followed on the site according to Pastor Ken Chupp, chairman of the event.
Zimmer Biomet Behind $2.5M Gift For Pavilion Renovation
WARSAW — Zimmer Biomet Foundation has stepped forward as the source behind a $2.5 million donation that will be used for the Center Lake Pavilion renovation project. The donation was first announced during a Warsaw Parks and Recreation Board meeting in April, but the donor’s name was not revealed until Friday, Aug. 5 at the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.
Murder Trial Begins Tuesday In Warsaw
WARSAW — A four-day jury trial for a woman accused of killing a Warsaw man and attacking two others is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in Kosciusko Circuit Court. Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
Pets Of The Week
PIERCETON — Pets of the Week are available for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County, 1048 S. 325E, Pierceton. Legend is a 1 1/2 year old, neutered, male American Staffordshire Terrier mix. He has a black and white fur coat, and weighs 58 pounds. Legend heard...
Woodward’s Retirement Leads To Closing Of Animal Hospital
WARSAW – The Animal Hospital of Warsaw will be closing on Aug. 31, as a result of the retirement of veterinarian and owner of the clinic, Dr. Dennis Woodward. Woodward opened the clinic on North Detroit Street in 1980 and has been providing veterinary care to residents in the greater Warsaw area for over 40 years at this location. During that time, he served the community as a member of the Optimist Club. as well as being a founding board member for the Animal Welfare League. He also currently serves as the Chairman of the Kosciusko County Board of Health.
Syracuse Library Garden Group Stays Busy
SYRACUSE — Learning never stops, and Syracuse Public Library’s In the Garden group seeks to connect adults with the natural world while furthering their understanding of it. Join the discussion of Chapter Eight of “Nature’s Best Hope” by Douglas W. Tallamy. This chapter centers on restoring insects, the...
Wine Tasting Featuring Fruit Wills Winery Tuesday In Nappanee
NAPPANEE — The second annual tasting of Indiana wines in Nappanee will be held from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 9, 2022, downtown, sponsored by ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa. This tasting features the wines of Fruit Hills Winery, and winemaker David Muir will talk about his grape-growing, wine-making and experiences in the ag/ag-tourism business. The event is open to the public, but advance RSVPs are required by email. Send RSVPs to [email protected] There is a $10 event fee.
