Birders flock to Fairview Community to see Swallow-tailed Kites

CBS 46
Georgia residents say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
(AP) - Some Georgia homeowners say an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. An F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown of Bonaire says the plane made an unusually loud, sharp noise. She says she’s hiring a roof inspector after a vinyl ceiling on her porch bulged. Several other Bonaire homeowners sent pictures showing what they say is damage. Robins Air Force Base spokesperson Roland Leach says the flight was at an approved altitude above 1,000 feet and didn’t produce a sonic boom. The Air Force says people can file complaints seeking damages.
themaconcountynews.com
Bent trees may be Cherokee path markers
During a walk or hike on the many trails and paths throughout Macon County, sighting a tree with unnaturally bent limbs may cause one to pause. Yet, without realizing “trail trees” actually exist throughout the region, the curiosity could be passed by without much consideration. Long before an...
WDEF
Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction
Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
Sea turtles crawl to new nesting record on Georgia coast
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Rare sea turtles that spend summers laying eggs on Southern beaches have crawled to a new state record in Georgia. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday that more than 3,960 loggerhead sea turtle nests have been counted since May along the Georgia coast. That’s 10 more nests than the previous state record set in 2019, and the number will likely grow. The nesting season typically continues through August. Giant loggerhead sea turtles are protected as a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act. Every summer they crawl onto beaches from Florida to the Carolinas to lay their eggs. An army of volunteers in each state works to record each nest and protect it from predators.
First female pilot earns wings in Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division
ATLANTA — The skies of Georgia will now be graced by the first female pilot in the history of the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division. Haley Jo Lucas was honored Thursday as she received her wings next to her Command Staff, colleagues and family when she was pinned by Col. Christopher C. Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
Bald eagles are nesting in record numbers in Georgia
According to Georgia’s first statewide survey of bald eagle nests in five years, America's national bird is nesting in the Peach State in record numbers. Nests around the state fledged 227 eagles, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, roughly 1.6 birds per nest. That's a slight increase over the 2017 average.
It's the most important part of addiction recovery — and often the most difficult to access
Residents in rural South Georgia are adamantly fighting a zoning request — a faith-based nonprofit called Redeemed Living wants to build cabins for men in addiction recovery on 23 acres of local farmland. But the neighbors don’t want them living next door. The goal, according to Redeemed Living,...
nowhabersham.com
Stephen Russell Monroe
Stephen Russell Monroe, age 71, of Clayton, formerly of Gainesville, entered heaven Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville. Steve was born in Cobb County to the late Lynn Austin & Melrose Cash Monroe. He owned & operated Steve Monroe Hauling. He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church.
You'll Love Lula Falls, But Don't Even Think About Exploring This Georgia Geological Wonder Without Reservations
Since moving to Georgia and pursuing waterfall hiking as a hobby, we’ve been taunted and tantalized by wonderful pictures from Lula Falls, a Georgia geological gem. Located in the Northwest corner of the state, wedged between Cloudland Canyon’s twin falls to the South and Chattanooga’s natural, commercial and Civil War attractions to the North, Lula Falls remained on our “to-do” list, but never seemed to get checked off.
pickensprogress.com
Scenic Byway – down the road? Proposed 81-mile Amicalola Scenic Byway will link Pickens and neighboring counties
“Boosting heritage and cultural tourism and appreciation of the natural beauty of the area” is a part of the reason for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s possible establishment of a scenic byway, a portion of which would traverse parts of Pickens County. The DOT has accepted an application from Dawson, Gilmer, and Pickens County officials to consider the possibility of the scenic byway.
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
Oconee Enterprise
Oconee family sells boiled peanuts
Chelsea and Trey Woods inherited their roadside boiled peanut stand around a year ago. Chelsea Woods, a stay-at-home mother of three, said the peanut stand has been “nothing but a blessing” to her and her family. The process of making boiled peanuts is a tedious one. Woods said...
Black bear roams the streets of Gainesville
The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people to not feed the bear as it makes its way home. Wildlife management believes...
wfxg.com
9am Mornings: Georgia trivia for National Georgia Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - We celebrated National Georgia Day by asking our morning team some Georgia trivia! Which questions did you know?
3 beautiful places for a long weekend in Georgia
There is no doubt that Georgia has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Georgia because this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. If you have already traveled around and discovered some parts of it, I have put together a list of 3 beautiful places that you can explore next. And if you have never been to Georgia, but want to, these places are a good start. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here are the three beautiful places in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
Mall matters: redevelopment plans are on the drawing board in Athens, Duluth
As Athens-Clarke County Commissioners await a proposal from the Athens-Clarke County Planning Commission on plans to redevelop the property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall, Gwinnett County moves closer to finalizing plans for Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. Developers earlier this year announced plans for a mixed-use proposal for the property on Atlanta Highway in Athens. After originally planning to have Commission votes in the spring, Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz says final action will likely come in the fall.
AccessAtlanta
Go all in with this $65 round-trip bus ride to Harrah’s Cherokee
We have some exciting news for Atlanta residents who enjoy luxury restaurants, golf, spas, shopping, table games, slots or poker. This summer, a new bus service will offer four-day-a-week day trips to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina, located in a quaint mountain town just three hours from the city.
insideradio.com
Oldies WEGG Launches On Northeast Georgia Move-In Signal.
Art Sutton’s Georgia-Carolina Radiocasting launches oldies WEGG Bowman, GA (95.3) utilizing Westwood One’s “Good Time Oldies” network programming. Formerly known as WYPJ and licensed to Due West, SC, the station was purchased in June 2020 for $280,000 and was able to relocate its signal to Georgia.
Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter
Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
my40.tv
Search underway for missing Tennessee man whose phone pinged in Cherokee area
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — A search is underway for a man who is missing. The family of 23-year-old Bryce Evans says he was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31, heading from Knoxville, Tennessee, to UNC Charlotte, where he has an internship. “The last thing they [his family]...
