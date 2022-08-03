Fantasy Baseball Buy High/Sell Low: Starling Marte, Adley Rutschman, Tommy Pham (2022)

Mitch Keller allowed one run on eight hits and a walk while striking out a batting across six innings during Friday's 1-0 loss to the Orioles. Keller (3-8) was stuck holding the loss Friday, as a double and two infield singles in the sixth pushed across the only run of the game for either side. Its the fourth start out of five that the 26-year-old has allowed one earned or less. However, he is 1-2 in those games as Pittsburgh has scored seven runs in his past five outings. Next week's start in Arizona will give Keller the chance to lower his 4.21 ERA once again.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO