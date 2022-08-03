Fantasy Baseball Buy High/Sell Low: Starling Marte, Adley Rutschman, Tommy Pham (2022)

Read on www.fantasypros.com
Ian Anderson optioned to Triple-A on Sunday
Anderson has had a terrible season, with his 5.11 ERA being fourth-worst among starters. With the Braves' acquisition of Jake Odorizzi, they now have five starters they can start with relative confidence, and Anderson simply wasn't needed anymore. He'll try to get right in the minors but, to the extent you were still relying on him for some reason, feel free to move on.
Clayton Kershaw (back) officially placed on IL
Manager Dave Roberts indicated that this was very possible, and now they make it official. The Dodgers are very likely to be extra cautious with Kershaw as they prepare for the playoffs. It's very possible that Kershaw stays in the IL for more than 15 days in order to stay fresh down the stretch. Still, he could be back in late August or early September and still give plenty of value to fantasy managers in that time, so hold on to him for now.
Salvador Perez homers, drives in four runs in win Thursday
Perez’s laser beam homer down the left field line, leaving his bat at 110mph, broke the game open in the 7th as it bounced off the top of the wall right next to the foil pole. It was Salvy’s fourth home run in seven games since returning from the IL. He is now slashing .215/.253/.458 with 15 home runs and 47 RBI in 215 at-bats despite missing nearly two months between two different IL stints. Perez continues to play every day, either catching or at DH, so fantasy managers can start him daily and even in weekly formats.
Alex Kirilloff to undergo season-ending wrist surgery
Alex Kirilloff will undergo season-ending wrist surgery to shorten his ulnar bone, with the goal of being ready for spring training next year. (Aaron Gleeman on Twitter) Kirilloff has battled wrist injuries for each of the last two seasons, and his long-term viability as both a major-league and fantasy option are in doubt. Hopefully, this surgery does the trick but those in dynasty leagues should keep Kirilloff buried in your rankings for now.
James Paxton (elbow) hitting 95 MPH in sim game
This is a good sign in Paxton's recovery from Tommy John surgery and he could be set to begin a rehab assignment soon. If all goes according to plan, we could see Paxton in the big leagues around late August or early September.
Fernando Tatis Jr. to begin rehab assignment this weekend
Fernando Tatis (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio on either Saturday or Sunday. (Dennis Lin on Twitter) Tatis is expected to play shortstop, center field, and designated hitter during his rehab assignment. He's has been fielding ground balls for a while now, so how he looks swinging the bat is what is going to play the biggest part in his progression to the majors. He will still likely need a relatively lengthy assignment given how long he's been out, but a mid-August return to the Padres is very much on the table.
Mitch Keller allows one earned during Friday's loss in Baltimore
Mitch Keller allowed one run on eight hits and a walk while striking out a batting across six innings during Friday's 1-0 loss to the Orioles. Keller (3-8) was stuck holding the loss Friday, as a double and two infield singles in the sixth pushed across the only run of the game for either side. Its the fourth start out of five that the 26-year-old has allowed one earned or less. However, he is 1-2 in those games as Pittsburgh has scored seven runs in his past five outings. Next week's start in Arizona will give Keller the chance to lower his 4.21 ERA once again.
George Springer (elbow) placed on the IL
Springer returned to the Blue Jays lineup Thursday after missing a few games due to a sore elbow before missing Friday's game and being placed on the IL the next day. Otto Lopez was recalled as the corresponding move, while Whit Merrifield figures to take over as the Blue Jays starter in centerfield while Springer is sidelined.
Jaime Barria hit with loss Saturday versus Mariners
Jaime Barria picked up the loss after allowing two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners. Barria didn't have a bad start on Saturday, he just received no run support from his offense. The 26-year-old did struggle a bit with his command, as the four walks were a season-high. He now holds a solid 2.65 ERA in 57 2/3 innings of work in 2022. The righthander will likely continue his role as a spot starter or long-relief pitcher in Anaheim.
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jose Quintana, Devin Williams, & Jorge Alfaro (2022)
My, how our waiver wire needs change when we get to this point in the season. While the trade deadline varies depending on league format and playing platform, it should be coming up in the next couple of weeks for most. That hope we had that we could maybe peel a top-line starter or a premium infielder in exchange for draft picks disappears, and instead, we are left with a waiver wire filled with others’ rejects, the never-has-beens, and never-will-bes. But there are still treasures to find, depending on how you plan to approach the rest of your season.
Fantasy Baseball Week 17 Planner: Carson Kelly, Brandon Drury, Christopher Morel (2022)
Four teams have a week-low five games in the upcoming scoring period. Next, a whopping 20 teams will play six games next week. Finally, just six teams are scheduled for a week-high seven games in the upcoming week. Notable Matchups. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. MIN (2), at KC (3) The...
Hunter Greene (shoulder) placed on IL
This is unfortunate news for Greene who is coming off of a great 6-inning, 1-hit performance last Monday. While there is no timetable for a return, it's possible the Reds will be extra cautious with their 22-year-old starter. He's shown flashes of brilliance in 2022, and the Reds aren't going to do anything to jeopardize his career in the long term, especially given his injury history already.
Reid Detmers cruises to win Saturday
Reid Detmers picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out seven in seven innings of Saturday's 7-1 win over the Mariners. Detmers was great on Saturday, as he has been since rejoining the team in July. Since then, the lefthander has allowed four earned runs in 31 innings of work while striking out 38. This five-start stretch has been the best of his young career, and he should be a popular add in most fantasy leagues. The 23-year-old will likely take on the Twins next weekend.
Fantasy Baseball Category Analysis: Tyler Naquin, Jose Iglesias, Felix Bautista (2022)
The trade deadline has come and gone and with it, so too are many hometown heroes. With more and more players on the move every year, fantasy managers must take stock when evaluating guys in their new homes. When players change clubs, many are presented with a much better opportunity and should be graded as such. Likewise, many of their teammates that are left behind should probably be downgraded.
Shane McClanahan roughed up in second consecutive loss
Rays starter Shane McClanahan allowed four runs, six hits, and zero walks over 6 1/3 innings of work against the Tigers on Saturday evening. He struck out three batters and was charged with the loss. Tampa Bay ultimately fell to Detroit by a score of 9-1. Fantasy Impact:. This is...
Edward Cabrera excellent in first start back from IL on Friday
Cabrera made a sensational return from the IL on Friday afternoon. The young righty's last start for the Marlins came back on June 12, but he certainly did not appear rusty in this one. He produced a ridiculous 21.8-percent swinging-strike rate across his 78 pitches while sitting above 96 mph with his heater. It would have been fun to see how long Cabrera could have carried his no-hitter. At the same time, it is easy to understand why the Marlins wanted to limit his work load. He is in line to return to the mound Thursday in Philadelphia.
Week 17 Quick Grades (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
Welcome back to another edition of Quick Grades! I cannot believe the season is winding down, and we are getting ready for the final stretch. The trade deadline is now behind us, and several stars have new teams. Juan Soto is sure to see a huge boost in value moving to San Diego. Other hitters could see increased values as well. Quick Grades are here to help!
Yu Chang delivers solo shot in loss to Tigers
Rays third baseman Yu Chang went 2-for-4 with a single, solo homer, and strikeout against the Tigers on Saturday evening. He also came in to pitch when the game got out of hand, surrendering two runs in the bottom of the eighth. Tampa Bay ultimately fell to Detroit by a score of 9-1.
Miles Mikolas lasts 6 1/3 innings on mound Thursday against Cubs
Miles Mikolas lasted 6 1/3 innings on the mound for the Cardinals in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday, allowing three runs on eight hits while also walking one and striking out six in the Cardinals' 4-3 win over the Cubs. Fantasy Impact:. Mikolas has allowed three runs or...
