Why Canopy Growth Stock Is Sinking Today
Canopy's latest financial results aren't sitting well with shareholders.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made ATCO, NET, DOCS, BYD, and DASH stocks the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
pulse2.com
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock: Why It Surged 23.23%
The stock price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) surged by 23.23% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) surged by 23.23% in the previous trading session. BioCryst had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.32), which was $0.02 higher than analyst estimates of ($0.34)....
InvestorPlace
Why Are EV Stocks FSR, NKLA, RIDE Up Today?
Today’s traders are evidently feeling optimistic about electric vehicle (EV) companies Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE). Indeed, EV stocks are generally pumping higher as all three of these automakers had recent positive news to report, mostly related to earnings. It’s a welcome surprise for EV industry...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This FAANG Stock Amid the Nasdaq Sell-Off
Fresh macroeconomic conditions have not been friendly to technology stocks, but the ongoing sell-off has gifted investors with several compelling buying opportunities.
Expert Ratings for Duke Energy
Within the last quarter, Duke Energy DUK has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Duke Energy. The company has an average price target of $115.25 with a high of $120.00 and a low of $110.00.
Lyft: Q2 Earnings Insights
Lyft LYFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lyft beat estimated earnings by 533.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $225.72 million from the same period last...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Gilead Sciences, CVS, Electronic Arts and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Gilead Sciences — Shares of the biopharma company rose 6.6% after quarterly revenue of $6.26 billion smashed a FactSet estimate of $5.86 billion. Full-year revenue guidance of $24.5 billion also came in better than expected. CVS Health — The...
18 Analysts Have This to Say About Coinbase Global
Within the last quarter, Coinbase Global COIN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 18 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Coinbase Global has an average price target of $115.06 with a high of $290.00 and a low of $42.00.
Thursday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Baxter, Caesars, EA, Gilead Sciences, Intel, JetBlue, Marriott, Match, Starbucks, Uber and More
Thursday’s top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Advanced Micro Devices, Baxter International, Caesars Entertainment, Electronic Arts, Exact Sciences, Gilead Sciences, Intel, JetBlue Airways, Marriott International, Match Group, Microchip Technology, Starbucks and Uber Technologies.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
tickerreport.com
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Makes New Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,010 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,180 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 922.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,123,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,614,000 after purchasing an additional 689,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) topline grows 22%
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) stock rose 0.98% (As on August 5, 11:20:07 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 22. GAAP and Non-GAAP net income increased compared to the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to strong product revenue growth and a one-time $900 million payment in connection with the amendment of Vertex’s collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter of 2021. The payment to CRISPR is included in acquired in-process research and development expenses (“Acquired IPR&D”) in the second quarter of 2021. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2022 were $9.3 billion, an increase of approximately $1.7 billion compared to December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by strong revenue growth and operating cash flow.
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fisker
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Fisker FSR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Salarius Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was down $571 thousand from the same...
via.news
Arbor Realty Trust And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), Suncor Energy (SU) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
tipranks.com
Hess Stock: Q2 Earnings Provide Evidence of Stellar Year Ahead
Hess has a strong track record of delivering shareholder value and is committed to responsible operations and sustainable development. The company has a long history of success, dating back to its founding in 1933. Recent price surges in oil, new discoveries, and improving financials set Hess up well for the rest of this year.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Marker Therapeutics MRKR shares increased by 54.3% to $0.51 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 63.7 million shares is 16959.7% of Marker Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $42.5 million. Athenex ATNX stock moved...
biztoc.com
London shares open lower as energy stocks weigh
- UK shares opened slightly lower on Friday, with energy stocks leading the declines, a day after the Bank of England raised interest rates by the most in 27 years. The FTSE 100 index ended flat on Thursday after the British central bank's Monetary Policy Committee raised its Bank Rate by half percentage point to 1.75% - the highest level since late-2008.
