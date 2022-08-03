Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,010 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,180 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 922.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,123,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,614,000 after purchasing an additional 689,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO