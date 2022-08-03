ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

lovelandmagazine.com

Volunteer with the Loveland Learning Garden and “Nurture Young Minds and Nature”

Loveland, Ohio – The mission of Loveland Learning Garden is to foster lifelong connections to the wonders of the natural world. Their mission statement says, “We believe in the benefits of immersing kids in the outdoors from a young age and the lasting impact of positive impressions with nature.” To support this, the non-profit creates and manages garden and nature-based programs on school grounds for elementary students. “Our garden and nature trail are used to enhance classroom study while allowing children an opportunity to experience nature, the satisfaction of growing their own food, and contributing harvest to the local food pantry.”
dayton.com

Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle offers fun, educational opportunities

Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle is continuing to evolve as the owner is creating more opportunities to entertain and educate visitors. “We are creating more things to do to promote agritourism,” said Edgar (Ed) C. Evans, owner of the ranch. “Agritourism is big on our list because we enjoy teaching children and some adults that don’t know what farming is all about.”
eaglecountryonline.com

Three Rivers Schools Announces Return of Back to School Fest

The one-day traveling event will allow Three Rivers families to pick up a backpack filled with supplies. (Cleves, Oh.) – Three Rivers Schools is bringing back its Back to School Fest. The one-day traveling event will be held at three locations on Thursday, August 11. Firehouse Frogtown – 4:00-4:45...
614now.com

Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway

Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
WKRC

Local man swims the Catalina Channel in California at age 60

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Loveland native John Muenzer is now part of an elite club. He just finished swimming the entire Catalina Channel in California. Muenzer completed the more than 20-mile journey on August 3. He was joined for the last 400 yards by his son. It took him about 10 hours and he's recovered enough to chat about his accomplishment.
lovelandmagazine.com

Loveland mom creates “MY FAVE FIVE” mental wellness app

Loveland, Ohio – On Feb. 13, 2016, Loveland mom Gina Marek lost her son, Jacob to suicide. After his death, she asked her younger son who he would talk to if he was going through something or needed support; he couldn’t name anyone. At that moment, she knew she needed to do something to help her son and other teens learn to reach out for help. Months later, the concept called “MY FAVE FIVE” was created with the goal of helping individuals identify, connect, and build relationships with trusted people already in their life who they can call to talk to about day-to-day challenges or in a time of need.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
Fox 19

Kings Island debuts two new passes

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is debuting two new passes: Prestige and Prestige+. With a Prestige Pass, park-goers will still enjoy all the benefits they have come to love with Kings Island’s Gold or Platinum Pass, plus additional extras. The Prestige pass is $23/month ($299 total). $46...
