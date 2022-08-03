Read on www.lovelandmagazine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
dayton.com
COMMUNITY GEMS: The Grandmother of Germantown has put thousands of children through Valley View Schools
Joni Sears has helped “raise” thousands of children in Germantown. As secretary at Valley View Primary School for 30 years, Sears is the first person many parents interact with in the district. She handles kindergarten registration and daily student attendance. When her youngest son was three, she joined...
lovelandmagazine.com
Volunteer with the Loveland Learning Garden and “Nurture Young Minds and Nature”
Loveland, Ohio – The mission of Loveland Learning Garden is to foster lifelong connections to the wonders of the natural world. Their mission statement says, “We believe in the benefits of immersing kids in the outdoors from a young age and the lasting impact of positive impressions with nature.” To support this, the non-profit creates and manages garden and nature-based programs on school grounds for elementary students. “Our garden and nature trail are used to enhance classroom study while allowing children an opportunity to experience nature, the satisfaction of growing their own food, and contributing harvest to the local food pantry.”
dayton.com
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle offers fun, educational opportunities
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle is continuing to evolve as the owner is creating more opportunities to entertain and educate visitors. “We are creating more things to do to promote agritourism,” said Edgar (Ed) C. Evans, owner of the ranch. “Agritourism is big on our list because we enjoy teaching children and some adults that don’t know what farming is all about.”
WCPO
'We never stopped': Hamilton nonprofit ministry continues to serve despite losing AC, broken deep freezer
HAMILTON, Ohio — A nonprofit ministry in Hamilton is continuing to serve those in need, despite facing some challenges of its own. New Life Mission opened up a cooling shelter during Wednesday's heat advisory despite their air conditioner and deep freezer being broken. They also continued to serve meals during the day.
eaglecountryonline.com
Three Rivers Schools Announces Return of Back to School Fest
The one-day traveling event will allow Three Rivers families to pick up a backpack filled with supplies. (Cleves, Oh.) – Three Rivers Schools is bringing back its Back to School Fest. The one-day traveling event will be held at three locations on Thursday, August 11. Firehouse Frogtown – 4:00-4:45...
614now.com
Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway
Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
Dayton postal worker delivers mail with home in limbo
As the Elmo Fire continues to bring so much uncertainty, one act of day-to-day life remains steady in the small community of Dayton.
WKRC
Local man swims the Catalina Channel in California at age 60
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Loveland native John Muenzer is now part of an elite club. He just finished swimming the entire Catalina Channel in California. Muenzer completed the more than 20-mile journey on August 3. He was joined for the last 400 yards by his son. It took him about 10 hours and he's recovered enough to chat about his accomplishment.
lovelandmagazine.com
Loveland mom creates “MY FAVE FIVE” mental wellness app
Loveland, Ohio – On Feb. 13, 2016, Loveland mom Gina Marek lost her son, Jacob to suicide. After his death, she asked her younger son who he would talk to if he was going through something or needed support; he couldn’t name anyone. At that moment, she knew she needed to do something to help her son and other teens learn to reach out for help. Months later, the concept called “MY FAVE FIVE” was created with the goal of helping individuals identify, connect, and build relationships with trusted people already in their life who they can call to talk to about day-to-day challenges or in a time of need.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
How much money are local school districts getting for security improvements?
The $47 million in awards are part of the governor's K-12 School Safety Grant Program that will cover security enhancements such as cameras, automatic door locks and visitor badging systems.
Horse escapes track after incident at Greene County Fair
The horse found an open gate on the east end of the track and escaped at a high speed. Bystanders reported that the horse eventually stopped next to a dumpster and tree line and control was regained.
dayton.com
Mother-daughter duo purchases Ha Ha Pizza: ‘We’re looking forward to writing our own chapter here’
B.J. Walters, former owner of Ha Ha Pizza in Yellow Springs, has officially passed the torch to a new set of owners after being part of the restaurant for 25 years. Karen and Megan McDonald, a mother-daughter team from the Fairborn and Enon area, purchased the restaurant at the end of June.
Chicken owners at the Greene County Fair take birds home after some perish in excessive heat
XENIA — At least a half-dozen chickens at the Greene County Fair died in Wednesday’s excessive heat and that prompted fair officials to ask “a few owners” of chickens and rabbits to take their animals home. “Due to the extreme heat conditions in our barns, some...
City of Kettering honors Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik
In addition to her busy career as meteorologist, Jamie has served on the Parks Board since 2009.
WKRC
'I'm so grateful to be here': Donut shop reopens months after an explosion
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) -- A popular Clermont County donut shop is back open after an explosion at the shop in March. The owner of Pop's Donuts was also injured in that explosion nearly five months ago. Holtman says all the glass at the front of the shop had to...
Fox 19
Kings Island debuts two new passes
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is debuting two new passes: Prestige and Prestige+. With a Prestige Pass, park-goers will still enjoy all the benefits they have come to love with Kings Island’s Gold or Platinum Pass, plus additional extras. The Prestige pass is $23/month ($299 total). $46...
WKRC
Dear Restaurant & Butchery to hold 'Meat Up' on Aug. 14
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The folks at Dear Restaurant & Butchery in Hyde Park Square want you to "meat up" on August 14. Executive chef and butcher Brian Young from Dear talks about the event and explains what a chicken cushion is.
WLWT 5
'I would've given him the cash if he asked': 84-year-old victim speaks out following Middletown robbery
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — In just seconds, an 84-year-old woman became a victim of a robbery in Middletown. "You feel angry, certainly and upset," the victim said. For safety and privacy reasons, WLWT is not identifying the victim. The Butler County woman said she stopped by Big Lots in Middletown...
Maineville woman loses home to fire, then says contractor took her money
A Warren County single mom lost her home to a devastating fire. Now she claims she can't rebuild because a contractor took her insurance check, and never started work.
