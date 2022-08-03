Thousands lost power in Baton Rouge amid Wednesday morning storm

Read on www.wbrz.com
School supply giveaway in Baton Rouge runs out of materials within an hour
BATON ROUGE - It was an end of summer celebration at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center Sunday afternoon. Despite the heat, hundreds of families were in attendance for free food, music and school supplies. "It's a huge amount of people and right now its about five after three and...
Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called out to Siegen Lane late Friday night after hearing reports of people doing dangerous car stunts in the area. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Baton Rouge police responded to Siegen Lane Friday when crowds of people gathered to watch and partake in the stunts, burning rubber and drag racing in parking lots and intersections.
State Police: Two drivers killed Saturday night in separate crashes on same Tangipahoa Parish highway
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Two drivers were killed Saturday night in separate single-vehicle crashes on the same highway in Tangipahoa Parish. State Police said the first crash happened shortly after 11:10 p.m. Saturday on LA 1054 near North River Road in Kentwood. It claimed the life of 33-year-old Jeremiah Sims of Hammond.
Sunday AM Forecast: Dry start but showers will make an apperance today
Another day of rain... Today could be the 17th straight day Baton Rouge has seen rain. Today & Tonight: Southerly breeze already helping coastal showers form this morning. In the Capital Area we are waking up to temperatures in the mid-70s with some thin wispy clouds and plenty of moisture. As we go throughout the day temperatures will heat into the low-90s and coastal showers will begin making their way further inland during the early afternoon hours. In addition to the coastal showers, some sneaky pop-up showers are possible as well. Shower and storm activity will begin to calm down during the early evening hours. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the mid-70s and the pattern repeats for tomorrow.
Three people hurt in shooting on Monte Sano Avenue Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a shooting on Monte Sano Ave near Airline Highway on Saturday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. and the victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information was immediately available....
Two children, one of them just 4 years old, hurt in triple shooting on Madison Avenue Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two children — one of them just 4 years old — were hurt in a triple shooting on Madison Avenue Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a 4-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 35-year-old were injured in the shooting. All victims' injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, police said Sunday afternoon.
Shake Shack announces first Baton Rouge location
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
Boil advisory issued for two Denham Springs subdivisions Friday
DENHAM SPRINGS - A boil water advisory was issued Friday evening for two subdivisions in Livingston Parish after a water main broke. Ward Two Water District said the Arbor Walk and Hunter's Ridge subdivisions off Walker South Road (LA 447 South) in Denham Springs are the only areas affected by the advisory.
Police investigating reported shooting outside Burger King on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning near the Burger King on Coursey Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired near Coursey Boulevard and Cedarcrest Avenue around 9:10 a.m. Saturday. Police said they believe a victim in the incident...
Four in custody after officers cornered Mississippi escapees at BR gas station, State Police says
BATON ROUGE - Three escapees from a Mississippi jail were captured by police outside a Baton Rouge gas station Friday night. State Police told WBRZ that Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured outside the Mobil gas station on Lee Drive — nearly two miles from LSU's campus — after escaping from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday through a hole they cut in the roof.
East Baton Rouge schools helping families gather supplies before students head back to classrooms Monday
BATON ROUGE - Thousands of kids are counting down the last few hours of their summer break as school starts back up on Monday for students in East Baton Rouge Parish. But families say getting everything the students need does not come cheap. "She's growing, he is growing... I think...
Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing its doors
BATON ROUGE - A thrift store primarily serving women recently released from prison is closing its doors, according to The Advocate. Connections For Life on Highland Road served the Baton Rouge community for around 15 years, according to The Advocate. The thrift store, operated by a nonprofit group of the same name, aided women recently released from prison to help them get back on their feet.
Police arrest alleged hit-and-run driver who abandoned stolen vehicle after deadly Baton Rouge crash
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man six days after he was allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run and leaving the scene after the accident. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 39-year-old Danny Ricks of Gonzales was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with hit and run, possession of stolen things and turning left at an intersection.
Major crash shuts down I-12 eastbound near Hammond on Friday morning
HAMMOND - Two separate crashes near the eastbound I-12 and I-55 interchange caused major delays Friday morning. Traffic cameras in the area showed several first responders and flashing lights as officials responded. All lanes were blocked on I-12 eastbound near LA-1249 (36) and the right lane was blocked on I-12...
Bond hearing for mother blamed in toddler's overdose death set for Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - A mother was arrested last week after her 2-year-old child died from a fentanyl overdose. She's been in jail for almost a week because her bond was put on hold, but a hearing set for Monday morning will decide whether she'll stay in jail until her multiple criminal cases can proceed.
MORE: Kids at center of shocking abuse case lived in dilapidated compound, raped by foster parent
BATON ROUGE – An alleged pedophile housed the foster children he is accused of molesting and raping in an older mobile home adjoining a crumbling raised house – held together with what appeared to be amateur remodeling work. Michael Hadden, 52, was arrested Thursday after complaints he raped...
Family of 1979 murder victims anxiously awaiting parole hearing for convicted killer Monday
BATON ROUGE - There will likely be little sleep tonight for the families of two murder victims who will be anxiously anticipating what the parole board will do Monday with the man who killed their loved ones. David Chenevert was convicted, and admitted to, the grisly murders of Evelyn McIntyre...
Buddy Leach, former congressman and state representative, dies at 88
BATON ROUGE - Anthony C. "Buddy" Leach Jr., former U.S. congressman, longtime state legislator and Democratic Party chairman, died Saturday in Baton Rouge, his daughter Mary Warner told The Advocate. He was 88. A Leesville native, Leach was voted into the state House in the 1968 and was re-elected twice...
BJ Ojulari awarded legendary No. 18 jersey
"He's what you want when you want someone to represent your program." That was LSU head coach Brian Kelly at SEC Media Days, glowing about Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari. Seemingly that speech in Atlanta was providence since Ojulari was awarded the legendary #18 jersey on Saturday. BJ Ojulari, a...
Catholic's Shelton Sampson pledges to LSU
Senior 5 star wide receiver Shelton Sampson made his commitment official Saturday afternoon, pledging to Brian Kelly and LSU. His final four came down to Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida State and the Tigers. The Seminoles were thought to be a huge player in Sampson's recruitment since former Catholic head coach...
