ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Style Me Over: A fashion expert makes over 3 TODAY guests — shop the looks here

By Shannon Garlin
TODAY.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

H&M just dropped a stylish new 'movewear' line — and items start at $13

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
APPAREL
TODAY.com

The Shop Report: tech steals, miracle hair products and 18 more July bestsellers

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Looks#Jeans#Snap Inc#Hoda Jenna
TODAY.com

How a vacation inspired this family of 6 to open their own inn

Off the coast of Florida sits Anna Maria Island that is home to turquoise waters and a simpler way of life. TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager introduces the parents of four who purchased and renovated a four-room hotel after vacationing there.Aug. 5, 2022.
TRAVEL
TODAY.com

Applebee’s hits the beauty scene with wing sauce-flavored gloss

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the outpouring of support for the state of Kentucky after being battered by relentless rain and deadly flooding, a professional acro-paraglider who had a heart-stopping close call, and Applebee’s teaming up with beauty brand Winky Lux to launch their own line of wing sauce-flavored lip gloss.Aug. 7, 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
TODAY.com

If you like working outside, you should know about this portable laptop shade

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
TODAY.com

Joy Bauer cools things down with PB&J pops and cookie dough frozen yogurt bites

Treat yourself right! Two crave-worthy desserts made with nourishing ingredients: Cookie Dough Frozen Yogurt Bites and PB&J Pops. In my house, everyone screams for cookie dough ice cream. I mean, really, is there anything better than sweet, creamy ice cream laden with chewy bits of cookie dough goodness?!? Here, I've whipped up an easy version we can all feel good about enjoying any day of the week. This spin is a real winner because prep is super simple (no ice cream machine required, no churning needed), and each bite is perfectly portioned, light on calories and packed with protein. Oh, and they're totally scrumptious. Scoop, there it is!
RECIPES
TODAY.com

Hoda and Jenna hysterically react to seeing their cutouts go on vacation

Hoda and Jenna recently visited the Smoky Mountains with a family — but it wasn't actually them. As part of their TODAY series “Jenna and Hoda on the Road-A" that aired on Friday, Hoda and Jenna showed photos of them "traveling" alongside viewers Kelly and Greg Lee and their two children, Abigail and Jack, during a summer vacation to the Smoky Mountains. Instead of the TODAY hosts being there in person, though, it was life-size cutouts making the trek.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

The backlash to TikTok’s viral ‘spa water’ explained

While the Internet offers the opportunity for online creators to teach the world the things they know, on some occasions it’s the creator that gets taught a little lesson — sometimes by thousands of people. The drama all started on June 24 when Gracie Norton, a wellness influencer,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy