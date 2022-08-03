New Predator movie Prey was meant to only be released in Comanche

Read on www.digitalspy.com
First look at Russell Crowe in new horror movie as Station Eleven star joins
The first look at Russell Crowe as the legendary Exorcist Father Gabriele Amorth in the new horror film The Pope's Exorcist has been released. And two new actors have been added to the cast (via Deadline). Station Eleven star Daniel Zovatto and Midnight Mass' Alex Essoe have joined the film....
Prey (streaming on Disney+)
Slightly surprised Disney didn't put this into cinemas, its not like they have a huge amount of other releases lined up for the coming weeks. Anyway I liked the idea of setting it amongst a Native American tribe - but found it jarring that most the time they just spoke American English, would have been a lot more atmospheric if they had spoken a native American dialect. This was confounded by the French characters all speaking in French,
Two Star Wars documentary series
On Disney +, there is "Light & Magic" about the formation and evolution of Industrial Light And Magic, the FX company created by George Lucas to make Star Wars. On Vice, there is "Icons Unearthed : Star Wars" which covers much of the same material !. Has anyone else seen...
What does Anamorphic mean?
On the backs of all my Not Going Out and My Family DVDs, where it says the format of what both shows were/are filmed in (16:9 of course), it says Anamorphic as well. What does this mean?. Basically there is a special lens in the camera that squeezes a widescreen...
Vera, new episodes ?
According to this, Australia will get the rest of S11 before the UK. Strange. I don't remember this happening often. It'll be worse once Itv X starts. Think that Noele Gordon thing with Helena Bonham Carter will premier first on that & terrestrial Itv won't see it for some time?
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
American Horror Story star to make history in Broadway's Chicago
American Horror Story star Angelica Ross is about to make history by stepping into the hallowed shoes of Chicago's Roxie Hart. Via The Wrap, we know that she's signed up to lead the Broadway production from next month, for eight weeks in total at the Ambassador Theatre. Celebrating its quarter-of-a-century...
Best one shot characters in British sit coms
As in characters who appeared in just one episode. Here are my picks. Gerry Cowper as Lisa in Tea for Three - Only Fools and Horses. Really a character that is played straight. But the childish conflict she unwittingly unleashed between Del Boy and Rodney makes her a memorable character. Yes does appear in The Frog's Legacy but that is a cameo that last seconds.
Some Mothers Do Ave Em documentary last night.
Surprised they didnt mention the Sport Aid special . I think my favourite episode was Frank learning to drive. Surprised they didnt mention the Sport Aid special . I think my favourite episode was Frank learning to drive. Planning to watch it later tonight. Enjoyed last week's on Only Fools...
Neighbours star Guy Pearce reveals why he pitched big show finale twist
Neighbours finale spoilers follow. Neighbours icon Guy Pearce agreed to return as Mike Young on one condition: that the finale revealed his character to be Sam's biological father. Sitting down to offer some context, the LA Confidential and Iron Man 3 star recently explained on the soap's Twitter page that...
Bullet Train viewers react to movie's major surprise cameos
Bullet Train spoilers follow. Bullet Train is now out in cinemas and there are some surprise cameos in the film. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds makes a surprise appearance as Carver, an assassin who was meant to be on the train instead of Brad Pitt's Ladybug, who was responsible for killing The White Death (Michael Shannon)'s wife.
Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
BBC to sell EastEnders studios
The Telegraph are reporting that Elstree Studios is up for sale, with the BBC intending to sell it then lease part of it back for the production of EastEnders. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2022/08/06/bbc-sell-70m-eastenders-studios-bolster-flagging-finances/. The BBC has hoisted a for sale sign over the studio behind EastEnders, as the broadcaster battles sliding income from...
Love Island S08 E50: The Reunion - Sunday 7th August 2022 - ITV2 - 9pm - Episode Thread
Six days after saying goodbye to them all we’re now saying hello again for one final time. Obviously, with not even a week passing (and the episode being pre-recorded a few days before too), the final four are still together but that doesn’t mean we can’t look at them for awkward moments - Coco & Andrew, Dami & Summer, Deji & Indiyah, Ekin-Su & George plus was it Mollie with Davide? Not to mention Coco there too! Then we have Billy and Danica after the latter’s diatribe at him on his departure night.
Worlds of DC to get MCU-style '10-year plan' as ex-Disney boss joins
Disney's ex-film chief Alan Horn hopes to transform the Worlds of DC by advising on a decade-long plan similar to that of Marvel Studios. In light of this week's stunning Batgirl news, Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav has reassured investors that the realm of Henry Cavill's Superman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa's Aquaman is in good hands – unveiling Horn's involvement.
Is it possible to create a new 4 Kings account on PlayStation?
So i logged in on 4 Kings as normal. I got this notifcation saying my account was flagged for Abusive Language further reports will result in further action. I googled Abusive Language & it came up being rude.It's strange i reported loads of Americans for swearing at me & they was on it the next day no bans or warnings. I soon get warned for petty things.
Thirteen Lives true story: The incredible details that really did happen
Thirteen Lives spoilers (and for real life) follow. Ron Howard is back telling another incredible true story in Thirteen Lives, which is now available to watch on Prime Video. Based on the harrowing story of the Tham Luang cave rescue, the movie features an all-star cast including Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton. It isn't one for the faint-hearted and it proved the same for the actors as Mortensen has recounted the terrifying experience of filming underwater.
Opera question
I have looked and looked but cannot find the answer. How do I make Opera go to a new tab when I select "open link in new tab"? The new tab pops up but I have to manually click on it to see it. Thanks for any help. Posts: 6,442.
