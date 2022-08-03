Eli Gold will not voice Crimson Tide football to start 2022 season

There’s no lack of entertainment options in Mobile, Alabama. From outdoor activities like hiking and biking to museums that explore the African and Native American community, there’s something for every visitor. The Crescent Theater, for example, features plush reclining seats and snacks. In addition to regular movies, the Crescent also hosts live theater acts. If you’re looking for a fun and unique evening out, the Crescent is the place for you. Here, you can see everything from a classic to a new release.

