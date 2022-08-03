Eli Gold will not voice Crimson Tide football to start 2022 season

Read on weartv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Daphne stars continue football-camp tradition
Five members of Daphne High School’s 2010 undefeated AHSAA Class 6A championship team went on to reach the pros. But they haven’t forgotten where they came from. On Saturday, a tradition that began in 2017 continued with the Daphne Youth Football Camp at Trione Park. The event was hosted by Ryan Anderson, Eric Lee, Torren McGaster, Michael Pierce and T.J. Yeldon.
nomadlawyer.org
Mobile : 7 Best & Fun Things To Do In Mobile, Alabama
There’s no lack of entertainment options in Mobile, Alabama. From outdoor activities like hiking and biking to museums that explore the African and Native American community, there’s something for every visitor. The Crescent Theater, for example, features plush reclining seats and snacks. In addition to regular movies, the Crescent also hosts live theater acts. If you’re looking for a fun and unique evening out, the Crescent is the place for you. Here, you can see everything from a classic to a new release.
A rodeo with a purpose this weekend in Foley
The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Rodeo is underway in Foley. While it is fun for fans, cowboys and cowgirls, it serves a serious purpose as the main fundraiser for the Peer Helpers Program in Baldwin County School
getthecoast.com
Chick-fil-A in Fort Walton Beach named ‘Best Drive-Thru in America’
On Friday, August 5, 2022, Chick-fil-A in Fort Walton Beach announced that they were named “Best Drive-Thru in America” across the entire Chick-fil-A chain. To anyone in Fort Walton Beach, this is no surprise. In fact, my friend Holly Howard documented why their drive-thru is so great in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama
A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
Mobile Co. elementary school ranked #1 in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — W.H. Council Traditional school is ranked the #1 elementary school in Alabama, according to U.S. News Education. Teachers from the school shared their perspectives on how Council Traditional was able to attain this level of success. Third-grade teacher, Antoinette Mixon, said every teacher puts in more than 100% and she believes it’s […]
Dauphin Island named one of ‘best hidden beaches across the U.S.’
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island was selected as one of 13 ‘best hidden beaches across the U.S.’ in a Fodor’s Travel report, a travel guide. Among the 13 beaches highlighted, Dauphin Island was the only beach in Alabama and one of three in the southeast including Crescent Beach in Sarasota, Fla. and Shell […]
RELATED PEOPLE
VIDEO: Navarre couple has baby’s gender revealed by Keith Urban
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a night to remember for Navarre resident Shawn Fogle and his wife, Miranda, when they were brought onstage by Keith Urban Saturday night at The Wharf. “This is what I love about you guys, you’re completely pregnant, you’re like, ‘Anyway, we are going to the concert, that’s what’s […]
Tropics heating up, Tracking new wave moving into the Atlantic
A tropical disturbance moving into the Atlantic could become a tropical storm next week.
WKRG
TROPICS: Possible development off the coast of Africa
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The tropics have been very quietly recently, but we are tracking a new possible development. A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa as we head into the end of the weekend. Through next week, we will be watching this wave for any development as it makes its way through the Atlantic.
ballingerpublishing.com
26th Annual Emerald Coast Beer Festival
The Longest Running Beer Festival on The Gulf Coast. The 26th annual Emerald Coast Beer Festival will return to the streets of downtown Pensacola September 8 through September 9. Organized and hosted by the Escambia Bay Homebrewers Club and Seville Quarter, the Emerald Coast Beer Festival has earned its reputation as the longest running beer festival on the Gulf Coast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Locals react to lower gas prices
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gas prices are finally on a downward trend in the United States and continue to fall locally. Prices are now below $4.00 in many areas. People filling up their tanks Sunday morning said they are very pleased with the cheaper gas prices. “I am stoked, there’s...
Where to find scallops in Northwest Florida
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast loves scallops, but where do they come from? On a scallop search in the Choctawhatchee Bay Friday, teams of snorkelers searched various seagrass beds searching for the mollusks. The 12 volunteers made up of Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance, Sea Grant with NOAA, the University of Florida and Okaloosa Tourism […]
Michigan man charged in Flomaton murder, suspect in Wisconsin murder
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency charged a man with murder and first-degree burglary after he was identified as the suspect in two separate murders in different states. Michigan native Caleb Scott Anderson, 23, was identified as a murder suspect in the death of Dwight Dixon. The 52-year-old was found dead […]
utv44.com
Want to work at Airbus? You might want to take a look at this:
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 46 young people entered a room filled with friends, family and optimism. They were about to graduate from Flightpath 9, a brand new program at Bishop State that will land them apprenticeship positions in commercial aircraft manufacturing at Mobile's Airbus plant. Among them, Kennedy Brown,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cutoday.info
Eglin FCU Continues to Expand Physical Presence; LaMacchia Group Leading Project
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla.–In a project being led by LaMacchia Group, Eglin Federal Credit Union has announced plans to develop a property located at 677 Highway 90 in DeFuniak Springs, Fla. The short-term plan is to install two drive-through ATM/Video Tellers that will look similar to the drive-throughs currently...
WSFA
State trooper’s vehicle struck by ‘distracted’ driver on I-65 south Alabama
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding motorists of the state’s Move Over law after they say a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a distracted driver in south Alabama Friday afternoon. ALEA officials said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Interstate 65...
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida teen dies from injuries sustained in Baldwin County wreck
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Navarre, Fla., teen critically injured in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week in Baldwin County died Thursday at an area hospital, authorities said. The crash happened Monday afternoon on Interstate 10 about five miles east of Loxley. The youth was critically injured when the...
Big Dig ahead of Mobile Bay Bridge Project
Many drivers on both sides of the bay are eager for the Mobile River Bridge to be built, but before construction can begin a lot of important archaeological work has to take place.
Comments / 1