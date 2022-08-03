Read on www.gamespot.com
Gamespot
The Best FPS Games On Xbox Game Pass
First-person shooter fans have plenty to pick from on Xbox Series X and Xbox One, especially if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. A Game Pass Ultimate subscription unlocks some of the best modern first-person shooters in recent years, including multiple games from the Doom, Wolfenstein, and Battlefield franchises. Since the sheer number of options can be overwhelming on Game Pass, we decided to round up the best FPS games on Game Pass.
Gamespot
Fuushoku Gensou 3
Gamespot
Chaos Three Kingdoms
Gamespot
Farthest Frontier
Gamespot
Datamined Music May Reveal Future Mario Kart 8 DLC Circuits
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe placeholder music files have been discovered following the latest update which could be hinting at the future Booster Course Pass DLC circuits. but the findings were posted to YouTube by BL--via VGC--and it seems that they correspond to music tracks from classic Mario Kart games. You...
Gamespot
Attacker-chan!
Gamespot
Hot Drop: Apex Legends' Battle Passes Have Fun Narrative Implications
Hot Drop is GameSpot's weekly Apex Legends column, in which Jordan Ramée takes a closer look at Respawn's battle royale to provide additional insight into the game's evolution, as well as dive deeper into its episodic storytelling and characters. Most aspects of Apex Legends contribute to the game's story--character...
Gamespot
Halo Infinite Update Will Add Doubles Playlists, More Helmet Customization Options
The next "drop pod" update for Halo Infinite arrives August 9, and it will include a number of features fans have long asked for. As detailed in a new 343 Industries blog post, the upcoming drop pod (which is 343's term for smaller, quality-of-life focused updates) will allow for unlocked visors to be used interchangeably between all of the game's armor cores. That will apply to all visors to be added to the game in the future as well.
Gamespot
Stereo Boy
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile's Rhapsody Is Designed With Potential Metas In Mind, Including The Scan Meta
Apex Legends Mobile Season 2 has been going well, in large part due to the battle royale game's latest playable legend, Rhapsody. Like Fade, Rhapsody is described as a "mobile-first" legend, which means she's exclusive to the mobile spin-off of Apex Legends--at least for now. As a full-time DJ and part-time hacker, Rhapsody is an incredibly fun support legend, possessing powerful sound-based abilities that disrupt opponents and enhance her allies.
Gamespot
Every Free Game Available For Xbox, PlayStation, PC, And Switch
While gaming can get quite pricey, these days there's almost always something great that you can add to your library without spending a dime. Entirely free games pop up every single week thanks to the Epic Games Store, and with the help of bargain friendly subscription services, there are literally hundreds of games out there that come as perks with services on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. We've rounded up all of the free games (or free with subscriptions) that you can play now. We'll continue to keep this list updated weekly.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Squad Up Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile's newest in-game event, Squad Up, went live last night, and will only be available for the weekend. The event encourages players to squad up with their friends and complete challenges as a team in return for free loot. Squad Up consists of a series of challenges that can only be completed with a pre-made squad.
Gamespot
League Of Legends Champion Udyr's Rework (And Dad-Bod) Revealed In New Trailer
Riot Games has officially revealed the long-awaited rework of League of Legends champion Udyr the Spirit Walker. Udyr's rework is the latest in a string of visual gameplay updates, referred to as VGUs, to hit the massively popular multiplayer online battle-arena. While the new trailer doesn't layout all the changes...
Gamespot
Arcade1Up Deals: Countercades For Just $130, Gaming Tables For $300 Off, And More
A bunch of Arcade1Up products are discounted today, including four countercades that are up to $100 off--which puts them at only $130 each. These smaller tabletop machines typically clock in well under 20lbs and are small enough to sit on your kitchen counter or living room table. All of the Arcade1Up deals are listed below, followed by a closer look at the four countercades on sale for $130, which include Pong, Marvel, Mortal Kombat, and Pac-Man.
Gamespot
DeathBringerz
DeathBringerz posted a message in the forum topic Do you wish DCEU was never made?. on the Gen. Discussion board Aug 5, 6:23am DeathBringerz posted a message in the forum topic mcutards have destroyed this ste and the mods let them. on the. @pirateangel said:No. DCEU fanboys destroyed this site...
Gamespot
Game Based On The Bird That Drinks Tears Novel Coming From PUBG Battlegrounds Developer
Krafton Inc announced that it's working on an untitled project based on The Bird That Drinks Tears, a popular Korean fantasy novel. An official website for the untitled project has been launched to recruit talent to work on the upcoming game. The website launched with concept art and details on...
Gamespot
Street Fighter 6 Adds Returning Fighter Juri And Newcomer Kimberly
After the Street Fighter V tournament concluded at Evo 2022, a new trailer for the next game in the franchise--Street Fighter 6--revealed two more characters joining the fight. The newest addition is Kimberly, a female student of the Bushinryu style made famous by Guy in Final Fight. She was originally...
Gamespot
GameStop NFT Marketplace Sold Indie Games Without Permission, Devs Say
Indie games have reportedly been popping up without the proper permissions on GameStop's new NFT marketplace, and developers are not happy about it. In a new Ars Technica report, it was alleged that Nathan Ello, who created the NiFTy Arcade collection with indie games like Worm Nom Nom, Galactic Wars, and Rogue Fleet, didn't seek out the original creators' nod for at least two of the games (Worm Nom Nom and Galactic Wars).
Gamespot
ALEON's Nightmare
Gamespot
Arcade1Up Reveals Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 Arcade Cabinet
Arcade1Up has revealed a Marvel vs. Capcom 2 home arcade cabinet, and fans won't have to wait long to get their hands on it. Arcade1Up's Marvel vs. Capcom 2 cabinet releases this fall, and you can sign up now for notifications on preorders, which will be available starting September 8. An exact release date hasn't been unveiled, but the cabinet will be available "a few weeks" after the preorder date.
