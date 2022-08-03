Today I Learned One of the Best Cities for Naked Biking is in Texas

Read on mix979fm.com
I've already expressed my feelings about self checkouts. I don't like them all that much. Polls suggest the majority of shoppers don't like them either. Enter H-E-B. Our favorite Texas grocery store which recently ranked as the 2nd Best Grocery Store in America has a plan to change our mind about self-checkouts. So if anyone is going to come to the rescue, it is going to be Texas' H-E-B.
Couple Accused of Being Russian Spies Also Stole Identities of Two Dead Texas Babies
The Hawaiian couple used the stolen identities of the two deceased Texas babies who died in the 60s to fake passports, DOD identities, and social security cards said Federal Prosecutors. According to WFAA-TV, the identities of the babies were used for years and Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison thought they...
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix979fm.com
