Heat Advisory for Wednesday in Central Texas

25 WEATHER — Our streak of 100 degree days may be in jeopardy this weekend! Friday will still see triple digits, but a tropical wave working into southeast Texas may bring us some isolated showers late this afternoon. The best chance will be east of I-35 and many will miss out. Those that get under one will get a quick cool-down and maybe even a quarter inch of rain in spots. These will be the splash n' dash showers we sometimes see this time of year.

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO