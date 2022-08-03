Heat Advisory for Wednesday in Central Texas

Read on www.kxxv.com
Related
News Channel 25
Hot again Friday, but small rain chances return in Central Texas
25 WEATHER — Our streak of 100 degree days may be in jeopardy this weekend! Friday will still see triple digits, but a tropical wave working into southeast Texas may bring us some isolated showers late this afternoon. The best chance will be east of I-35 and many will miss out. Those that get under one will get a quick cool-down and maybe even a quarter inch of rain in spots. These will be the splash n' dash showers we sometimes see this time of year.
News Channel 25
Heat Advisory Continues For Our Area
25 WEATHER — The heatwave just goes on and on. We will see highs around 104° again Thursday with a heat advisory in effect. Friday should bring some slightly cooler changes with highs around 100°. There also could be an isolated storm two in the forecast as a little more tropical moisture moves into the area.
News Channel 25
Traveling Texas: Historic Fort Davis
FORT DAVIS, Texas — The rugged beauty of the West Texas desert is on display in the historic town of Fort Davis. With an elevation of more than 5000 feet, it’s also the highest town in Texas. The charming town of Fort Davis gives the feel of an...
News Channel 25
Brazos Valley organizations are preparing to give out free school supplies all August long - Here's where!
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's back-to-school season in the Brazos Valley and some may not be as excited to go out and break the bank to buy supplies due to inflation. The Bridge Ministries Food Pantry is one of many helping with distribution efforts. “This is the 4th year...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel 25
Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered Infowars' Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax orchestrated by the government in order to tighten U.S. gun laws.
News Channel 25
Faces of Fort Hood: John Valentine
KILLEEN, Texas — Fort Hood is more than a military installation, it’s a community of individuals committed to serving in many ways. Many have cities around Fort Hood they call home after serving in uniform there. Meet John Valentine, U.S. Army veteran, family man and founder of Operation...
News Channel 25
US Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dead after Indiana crash, police say
ELKHART COUNTY, INDIANA — U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R - Indiana) died on Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle crash in a northern county in Indiana near South Bend, police confirmed. Walorski was an occupant of an SUV traveling southbound on Indiana's State Road 19 nearing State Road 119, when...
News Channel 25
Texas judge denies mistrial request in Alex Jones defamation trial
The judge overseeing the Alex Jones defamation trial denied a request for a mistrial on Thursday. Jones' attorney Andino Reynal sought a mistrial after an attorney representing two Sandy Hook parents said he received two years' worth of texts from Jones’ cellphone. The attorney said Jones' attorney mistakenly sent...
Comments / 0