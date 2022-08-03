Read on www.adastraradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
adastraradio.com
Clarene Joy “Clare” Goering
Clarene Joy “Clare” Goering, 71, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away August 3, 2022, at her home. She was born October 27, 1950, in Newton, Kansas, the daughter of Daniel and Erma Goering. Clare has resided in Sterling for the past ten years, formerly of McPherson, Kansas. She graduated from Moundridge High School, Moundridge with the class of 1968. Clare was an LPN at McPherson Hospital and The Sterling Village. She loved living on the lake, swimming, caring for stray animals including ducks, geese, and cats, and sitting around a campfire and watching sunsets from her dock. Clare enjoyed listening to music at festivals and concerts, and most of all spending time with her family. Clare was married to Dwain Swick. The divorced, however, remained close companions for the remainder of their lives. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2017. She is also preceded in death by her parents. Clare is survived by her daughter, Laura Markley and husband Nathan of Hannibal, MO, and their children, Eliza and Arcadia; three sisters, Carol Thomas and husband Cloyd of Moundridge, KS, Laurel Gugler of Newton, KS, and Elvera Johnson and husband Duane of Topeka, KS; and four stepchildren, Julie VanAmburg and husband Randy of McPherson, KS, Debbie Swick of Overland Park, KS, David Swick and partner Connie Bailey of McPherson, KS, and Gary Swick of Louisville, KY. A private family service will be held. Memorials may be given to Heifer International or Dillion Nature Center, Hutchinson in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.
adastraradio.com
Michael Ruiz
Michael Dominic “Mike” Ruiz died peacefully on July 27, 2022. He was born September 21, 1958. Mike was preceded in death by his parents Norman & Judy Ruiz, his daughter Kelly Ruiz and brother-in-law, David Veldof. Mike is survived by his sister Teresa Veldof of Minnesota, brother Richard...
adastraradio.com
Plague Dedication Honors Civil Rights Leader and Hutchinson Native Chester I. Lewis
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A plaque honoring the legacy of Kansas civil rights leader and Hutchinson Native Chester I. Lewis was dedicated Friday night in the downtown Hutchinson Plaza that now bears his name. Lewis’s daughter, Brenda Davis, and other family members were on hand for the dedication, and she...
adastraradio.com
Patti Sue Foster
Patti Sue Foster, 59, died August 3, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born July 13, 1963, in Hutchinson, to Edwin Harley and Gloria (Barnes) Foster. Patti graduated from Nickerson High School in 1981, and attended Hutchinson Community College and McPherson College. She worked for over 25 years as a customer service representative for the Dillons Food Store at 5th and Adams. Patti enjoyed scrapbooking and watching The Young and Restless, General Hospital, and Desperate Housewives. She was a member of Mitchel Chapel United Methodist Church.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
adastraradio.com
Reno Recovery Collaborative Announces New Online Portal
Reno County, Kan – The Reno Recovery Collaborative (RRC) unveiled a new online portal this week that includes resources and information for friends, family, and individuals affected by substance use. The Reno Recovery Portal, www.renorecoveryks.com, is a centralized location that bridges the gap between community organizations, treatment providers, and...
Comments / 0