Kobach Prevails in GOP Attorney General Race; Treasurer Campaign Very, Very Close

What’s Next in the Kansas Abortion Debate?
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Both abortion activists and opponents are shifting their focus after voters rejected an amendment that would have stripped the right to an abortion from the state constitution. The Kansas News Service reports that anti-abortion groups called the vote just a temporary setback and promised to...
USDA Announces Its Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement with Kansas
WASHINGTON, D.C. (USDA) — Tuesday, August 2nd, during a visit to the Harvesters Community Food Bank in Lawrence, Kansas, U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt announced USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) has signed a cooperative agreement with Kansas under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Through LFPA, Kansas Department of Agriculture seeks to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers. Under Secretary Moffitt was joined by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam and Harvesters Community Food Bank president and CEO Steven Davis.
Craig welcomes latest round of rural broadband funding
A member of the House Agriculture Committee is encouraged by the latest round of broadband funding. Minnesota Democrat Angie Craig tells Brownfield precision agriculture has made it critical that farmers have access to high-speed internet. “That is one area where I am so proud we’re going to deliver $100 million...
Minnesota foodbank CEO calls this “hungriest summer in recent memory”
The CEO of one of the largest foodbanks in the country calls this the hungriest summer in recent memory. Allison O’Toole is with Twin Cities-based Second Harvest Heartland. “And I can’t even believe I say that sometimes because we’ve been through a global pandemic, and we are seeing numbers (and) need that is rivaling that of 2020. And we’re seeing a lot of pressure on families.”
Southern Iowa sees drought expansion
Drought conditions have worsened across the southern portion of Iowa. State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan tells Brownfield the recent heat wave could impact crop development. “Soybeans are blooming and that will give us an idea of how many pods will set,” he said. “Corn, the ear is starting to fill. When you don’t have moisture and you have these warmer temperatures, you can start to see tip back – or those kernels start to abort near the tip of the corn cob.”
KSHSAA Covered: Mental Health Matters Video Series
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSHSAA Covered) – In an ongoing effort to support Kansas students and coaches, the KSHSAA has released Mental Health Matters, a five-part video series aimed at helping coaches, sponsors, and all school leaders better support their students who may be struggling with mental health challenges. Through the support and leadership of Anne Weese, PhD, a licensed psychologist, and member of the KSHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, schools now have access to a new resource to better prepare those leading the students in their activity programs.
Extension educator down on fall urea in Minnesota
There are questions about urea as farmers make plans for fall fertilizer. Brad Carlson is an extension educator specializing in nutrient management for the University of Minnesota. “But the product that we’ve really been down on because of both loss, and therefore simply not having it for the crop next...
