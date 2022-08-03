Kobach Prevails in GOP Attorney General Race; Treasurer Campaign Very, Very Close

Drought conditions have worsened across the southern portion of Iowa. State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan tells Brownfield the recent heat wave could impact crop development. “Soybeans are blooming and that will give us an idea of how many pods will set,” he said. “Corn, the ear is starting to fill. When you don’t have moisture and you have these warmer temperatures, you can start to see tip back – or those kernels start to abort near the tip of the corn cob.”

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO