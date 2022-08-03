GSP charges Gainesville man in fatal White County wreck

Read on www.wrwh.com
Traffic Alert | Major Gwinnett road to close for accident investigation that killed Buford man
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police will shut down a busy road in the northern part of the county Monday to reconstruct an accident that happened last month that killed a Buford man. On July 31, police said Jeffrey Smith, 50, was killed in the crash on Braselton Highway...
accesswdun.com
22-year-old man killed in crash near Clarkesville
A 22-year-old man was killed in head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Habersham County, the Georgia State Patrol reported. Christopher Coffman was a passenger in a 2006 Jeep Renegade driven by Alexis White, 24, of Gainesville northbound on Habersham Mills Road Connector near Clarkesville when she failed to yield at Ga. 17.
fox5atlanta.com
North Georgia man charged in shooting at Cartersville tire store
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville arrested a man accused of an afternoon shooting at a local business. Police charged 57-year-old James Edward Hardin from White, Georgia, for the Aug. 2 shooting on N. Tennessee Street. He's charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and gun possession charges.
northgwinnettvoice.com
4-year-old dies after shooting gun found inside car on DeKalb County interstate, mother charged
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police say a 4-year-old girl died after being shot on I-85 on Sunday evening and have charged the child’s mother, 26-year-old Kaelin Lewis in her death. Police say they were called to I-85 northbound at North Druid Hills Road just after 7:30 p.m....
WXIA 11 Alive
Suspect in custody after person shot in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting someone at a gas station in Gainesville on Saturday, police said. The Gainesville Police Department said that it happened around noon at the Marathon station on Thompson Bridge Road. They said a "male subject was shot in the...
nowhabersham.com
3 injured in head-on collision on GA 17 at Habersham Mills Road
Highway 17 at Habersham Mills Road remains partially blocked due to a serious head-on collision. The Georgia State Patrol and other emergency personnel are on scene. Witnesses say three people were injured. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
nowhabersham.com
GSP: State trooper runs red light, crashes into Toccoa work truck
A Toccoa man was sent to the hospital after a Georgia State Patrol car ran into the city-owned truck he was driving. Pictures sent to Now Habersham show a patrol vehicle with the front end smashed in. Sgt. Luke Mize with GSP Post 7 in Toccoa says the wreck happened around 4 p.m. Thursday, August 4.
accesswdun.com
nowhabersham.com
Passenger flees GA 365 traffic stop on foot, gets hit by tractor-trailer
A Toccoa man was critically injured when he attempted to flee on foot from Habersham County deputies during a traffic stop Thursday night in Mt. Airy. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the deputies stopped a Jeep Renegade in the right turn lane on GA 365 near Hazel Creek Road. A passenger in the Jeep, 26-year-old Dylan Gage Shope, jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee. Shope traveled into the right southbound lane of GA 365 and was struck by the passenger side of a blue 2007 Kenworth tractor trailer.
nowhabersham.com
Man confessed to murder of 19-year-old found in wooded area near Lake Lanier, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old whose body was found in Hall County. Deputies said a decomposed body was found in a wooded area off Paradise Point Road in Flowery Branch on June 20. They later identified the victim as Sarai Gomez.
Off-duty Rockdale Co. deputy arrested for DUI after being fired by DeKalb police for being under the influence on duty
CONYERS, Ga. — An off-duty Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy, Gregory Ducre, was arrested Wednesday, charged with DUI, nine months after Ducre was hired, and just over a year after he was fired by the DeKalb County Police Department for being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.
WXIA 11 Alive
Cherokee County deputy rescues baby deer out of utility hole
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County sheriff's deputy earned a well-deserved acknowledgement of "good job" this week when he rescued a fawn out of a hole. The video was posted Thursday to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Instagram page. You can watch it in the video player above this story or in the YouTube player at the bottom of the article.
CBS 46
Parents plead for daughter’s safe return after ‘suspicious’ disappearance
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir are begging for the public’s help finding her after she disappeared under suspicious circumstances from a Midtown Atlanta apartment on July 30. A vigil was held for Lenoir on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. at 1600 Peachtree Street NE., the...
Hall Co SO, GBI investigate deaths of three people killed in Buford
Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators say a 42 year-old mother and her 18 year-old daughter were killed in a home in Buford. A suspect in their murders was shot and killed by deputies after he lunged at them with a knife. The man with the knife is now identified as Thang Duc Doan. He was 51 years old, from Buford. The GBI is investigating.
accesswdun.com
Duluth man arrested for murder of woman whose body was found in Flowery Branch
The Gwinnett County Police Department on Thursday arrested a Duluth man in connection with the murder of a woman from Ecuador who was found dead in Flowery Branch in June. Timothy Krueger, 49, confessed to killing Sarai Llanos Gomez, 19, at his home on June 16, and was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
Maintenance worker shot dead at southwest Atlanta apartments: APD
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a maintenance worker was shot dead at an apartment complex. Officers were called to a southwest Atlanta neighborhood along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Thursday twice. Initially to investigate whether shots were fired, which officers said amounted to nothing. Later, they were called back to investigate a report of a man in his late 40s found dead.
Tree falls on car driving down interstate in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a tree has fallen on a car in Cobb County slowing down traffic on I-575 N between Chastain Road and Bells Ferry Road. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden will bring you the latest on this ongoing situation. Stay with WSBTV.com for the latest and tune into Channel 2 NOW.
accesswdun.com
Wreck on Ga. 197 in Rabun County claims life of motorcyclist
A Kentucky man died after his motorcycle crossed the double yellow line and struck a pickup truck in Rabun County about noon Tuesday. Charles O. Moore, 72, from Florence, Ky., was driving his 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on Ga. 197 when it entered the northbound lane and was struck by a 2004 Toyota Tundra truck driven by 64-year-old Paul Evan St. Martin of Clayton, said Sgt. Luke Mize of Georgia State Patrol Post 7 Toccoa.
