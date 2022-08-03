Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued an emergency declaration Friday morning because of the monkeypox outbreak as cases in the county passed 200. The declaration came the day after the Biden administration declared monkeypox a national public health emergency. Dallas County reports the largest number of cases in the state with 209 confirmed and 29 suspected cases as of Thursday, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO