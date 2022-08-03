ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County Declares Monkeypox A Health Emergency

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued an emergency declaration Friday morning because of the monkeypox outbreak as cases in the county passed 200. The declaration came the day after the Biden administration declared monkeypox a national public health emergency. Dallas County reports the largest number of cases in the state with 209 confirmed and 29 suspected cases as of Thursday, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.
Ronald McDonald House’s Under the Moonlight Gala Returns on Cinco de Mayo

After a two-year absence prompted by COVID-19, Ronald McDonald House of Dallas’ annual Under the Moonlight Gala returned on May 5 at Quadrant Investment Properties’ new development on 141 Manufacturing Street. “Everything was happy – the people, the clothes, the décor, the auction – Cinco de Mayo was...
