ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lala Kent Spends Time With 50 Cent on Set Years After His Feud With Her Ex-Fiance Randall Emmett

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aK753_0h3HYgZP00
Lala Kent, 50 Cent, and Randall Emmett. Shutterstock(3)

Water under the bridge! Lala Kent and 50 Cent are on the road to friendship following their individual drama with Randall Emmett .

Biggest 'Vanderpump Rules' Feuds — and Where the Relationships Stand Today

Read article

"@randellemmitt you better stop texting people talking s--t because i get nervous, and you know how i get when i get nervous. 😠," the rapper, 47, captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, August 3, alongside several photos of himself and Kent, 31.

The Vanderpump Rules star visited 50 Cent on the set of his new horror movie, Skill House , on Monday, August 1, according to TMZ . In the snaps, the duo were all smiles posing at Sway House’s mansion in Los Angeles.

The s urprising visit comes three years after Kent and 50 Cent originally got into a fight on social media during her romance with Emmett, 51. In April 2019, the Power star alleged that t he director owed him $1 million and referred to Kent as a "hoe" in several Instagram posts.

The Utah native, for her part, clapped back that 50 Cent "swears she’s a thug from south side Jamaica queens & she’s up in here watching Bravo."

Kent added: "Someone has forgotten where they come from. Coming for me on the gram!? I smell fish coming from fifty’s direction."

Shortly after the online feud, the musician confirmed that he received the $1 million from the Florida native. 50 Cent later took to social media to throw more shade at Kent and Emmett after they postponed their wedding in March 2020.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Read article

"Wasn’t nobody going to this s–t anyway," the New York native wrote alongside an article about the changed plans. ( The pair split in fall 2021 amid allegations that the Midnight in the Switchgrass director was unfaithful.)

Ahead of her recent reunion with 50 Cent, Kent opened up about her plans for the future after calling it quits with Emmett.

“I have no desire to be in a relationship. I do feel very guarded," the reality star, who shares 17-month-old daughter Ocean with her ex-fiancé , exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “I think if someone, like, the perfect man could step into my atmosphere and I would still be like, ‘The timing is just not right.’”

Everything ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Has Said About Randall Emmett Following Their Split

Read article

At the time, the beauty mogul noted that she has “so much” to deal with at the moment as a single mom . “The only person bringing in a paycheck in my household is me, so I have a lot to focus on,” she explained. “Ocean's gonna wanna go to college one day. I have to make sure I can provide that for her. Timing is everything, and I don't think it's the right time for a guy to come into my life. Any extra energy is going straight to my kid.”

According to Kent, the next chapter of her life is “very different” from what she expected . “If you took my life and it was like a puzzle, I would say it's pretty much finished,” she continued. “There [are] just a few pieces I need to find. I know this is like such a strange analogy, but I feel happy. I'm excited to be back.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reality Tea

Ariana Madix Reveals The Biggest Diva On Vanderpump Rules

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules seems promising. After all, there have been a lot of break-ups (and possible rebounds) to catch up on. Lala Kent split with her fiancé Randall Emmett because he reportedly cheated on her. It has been alleged that Randall has been using the casting couch to take advantage of actresses. Their split is beyond messy.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Gets A Visit From "Vanderpump Rules" Lala Kent Years After Feud

As fun as beef may be to read about, it's always better to see people make amends... as rare as it may be for legendary New York rapper and businessman 50 Cent. TMZ reports that Lala Kent, reality TV star of Vanderpump Rules, paid a visit to 50 Cent at the content-creation space, Sway House, while he was filming his upcoming horror film, Skill House, in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reality Tea

Jim Edmonds Slams Teddi Mellencamp For Sharing Wedding Invitation With Ex-Wife Meghan King On Teddi’s Podcast

If you were looking for a Housewives feud where it’s impossible to take sides because both people suck so bad, look no further! In a strange turn of events that was not on my 2022 Bingo card, Teddi Mellencamp and Jimmy Dad Jeans Edmonds are fighting. On a recent episode of Teddi’s podcast, Two T’s […] The post Jim Edmonds Slams Teddi Mellencamp For Sharing Wedding Invitation With Ex-Wife Meghan King On Teddi’s Podcast appeared first on Reality Tea.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Stassi Schroeder Returned The Money That Brittany Cartwright And Jax Taylor Sent For Her Wedding

Is it just me or has Stassi Schroeder not changed one bit? The fired Vanderpump Rules star was always terrible to her friends. But after being publicly dragged for her racially inventive behavior, it seemed like maybe she would take some inventory about her actions. Not so much. The married mother of one turned her Italian wedding to Beau Clark into tabloid fodder with her supposed friends.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
50 Cent
Person
Randall Emmett
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Randellemmitt#Tmz
Us Weekly

Big Brother 24’s Nicole Wants to ‘Rewatch’ Her Treatment of Taylor to Be ‘Able to Reflect’ After the Game: ‘I Can Grow From That’

Selective memory? Nicole Layog still seems to be processing how her treatment of fellow houseguest Taylor Hale was perceived outside the house after being evicted from Big Brother 24 on Thursday, August 4. The private chef, 41, “felt confident” she had the votes to stay but she was evicted by a majority of the house, […]
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Hollywood is getting a whole lot cuter! Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and more celebrities welcomed babies in 2022. The Olympian kept her pregnancy under wraps, surprising her Instagram followers with a baby photo on January 5. “I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival […]
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are No Longer Together

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, otherwise known as “Kete,” have broken up after nine months of dating. According to E! News, the two have decided to “just be friends,” with sources sharing that they have “a lot of love and respect for each other.” One of the biggest reasons for their breakup was the long distance along with their busy schedules that “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

180K+
Followers
20K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy