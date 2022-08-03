Like most new vehicles these days, the refreshed 2022 Ford Focus ST and Ford Fiesta ST have faced a number of production issues stemming from various supply chain constraints over the past several months. In fact, the three-door Fiesta was recently dropped from the lineup completely, while Ford dialed back production of both models as its prepares to end production at the Saarlouis Assembly plant and convert the Valencia Body and Assembly plant into an EV production facility. Ford has already stopped taking orders for both models while Australia has faced delays, limited inventory, and even missing key features. Now, both the Ford Focus ST and Fiesta ST have been dropped from Australia’s lineup altogether, according to Car Expert.

