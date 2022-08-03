ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

1 killed, 13 injured in massive warehouse fire near Moscow

Russia Fire Smoke rises over a burning warehouse of the online retailer Ozon in Istra Municipal District, northwest Moscow Region, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. The fire, which erupted at the warehouse belonging to Russia's leading online retailer Ozon, has covered the area of 50,000 square meters and injured 11 people, two of whom were hospitalized. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) (Alexander Zemlianichenko)

MOSCOW — (AP) — A massive fire engulfed a warehouse outside Moscow on Wednesday, killing at least one person, injuring 13 others and leaving two missing, officials said.

The fire, at a warehouse belonging to Russia's leading online retailer, Ozon, affected an area of 50,000 square meters (540,000 square feet).

Emergencies officials said that one person died in the fire, and Moscow region Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said that two people are unaccounted-for. Officials said that two of the injured were hospitalized.

Huge plumes of black smoke rose into the skies over the area near the town of Istra northwest of Moscow.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said 150 firefighters and three fire helicopters were involved in efforts to extinguish the blaze.

The authorities haven't said what triggered the fire, but RIA-Novosti news agency reported that investigators were looking at arson as the most likely cause.

Louisiana man arrested for possession of sharks and meth

HOUMA, La. — A man is facing charges in Louisiana after investigators said they found him with an illegal number of sharks, as well as drugs. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release that agents arrested Anouda Lirette on charges of possession of suspected methamphetamine, exceeding the possession limit of sharks, possession of an undersized shark, and intentional concealment of wildlife.
LOUISIANA STATE
People

2 Dead, 8 Rescued and Several Others Still Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Florida Keys

Two people were found dead and five others are still missing after a boat capsized off the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said in statement on Friday. According to the statement, eight people were also rescued by "good Samaritans and partner agency crews." Among the eight rescued, six were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation while two others were in good health and were transferred to a Coast Guard patrol boat.
ACCIDENTS
