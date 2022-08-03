Following up on our previous article on how to delete messages from Facebook’s or rather Meta’s Messenger app in this quick guide will show you how to recover deleted messages. If you or a family member have inadvertently deleted messages from the Meta Messenger app and would like to recover them, theses tips will show how to recover those deleted messages depending on how long it is been since the original message was deleted. Unfortunately sometimes though it is impossible to recover those messages that been deleted for quite some time.

