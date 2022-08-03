Read on www.androidauthority.com
Related
Android Authority
We asked if you regret having a personal G Suite account. Here's what you said.
You're definitely not counting rainbows when it comes to personal G Suite accounts. Last week, my colleague Dhruv wrote about how having a personal G Suite (now Google Workspace) account became his worst tech nightmare. He called buying into any Google service “a game of Russian Roulette.” Why? Because over the years, Google introduced several apps and products that weren’t compatible with G Suite/Workspace accounts. So we wanted to know if you owned a personal G Suite account and had the same regrettable experience. Here’s how you voted in our poll.
Android Authority
The best OnePlus 10T alternatives: 7 phones to consider before you buy
From Samsung and Google to OnePlus itself, there are several options out there. The OnePlus 10T is a rather curious release, as it wasn’t preceded by a standard OnePlus 10 earlier this year alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro. Nevertheless, the new phone brings a powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, a solid main camera, crazy fast charging, and a decent $649 price tag.
Amazon After Q2 Earnings: What the Analysts Are Saying
Amazon beat Wall Street’s estimates for the second quarter of 2022. Shares rallied and investors seem to have finally recovered some of their faith in the stock.
NFL・
Android Authority
I really want my next phone to have a 10x periscope camera
From planes and wildlife shots to video, 10x periscope cameras are a pretty fun addition to the premium market. 2016’s iPhone 7 series marked a major step forward for zoom when it debuted a 2x telephoto camera, with the Android world following suit and even upping the ante with 3x telephoto shooters. We then saw a massive leap forward in 2019, as Huawei and Oppo debuted 5x and 6x periscope cameras.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Authority
Withings Scanwatch Horizon review: Diving into luxury
Tracking your heart rate has never looked so good. The Withings Scanwatch Horizon is a showstopper. It's a gorgeously designed wearable packing undercover smarts and powerful health sensors, especially for anyone interested in AFib or sleep apnea detection. On the other hand, its hefty design is matched by a steep price tag and its fitness tracking is far from the best. This is, first and foremost, a health-focused hybrid built to catch glances.
Android Authority
Samsung One UI 5 beta begins rollout to Galaxy S22 phones in the US
Check out what's new with Samsung's latest UI overlay. Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 5 beta version to some Galaxy S22 users in the US. This is the Android 13 version of Samsung’s UI overlay. It’s unknown which US carriers are part of the rollout.
Android Authority
Friendly reminder: Your phone’s water resistance rating doesn't mean much
Your phone is not waterproof, and depending how old it is it may not be even water resistant anymore. Like millions across sun-scorched Europe, I’ve been seeking refuge from the heat at my local pool. I spotted more than a few people using their phones, smartwatches, and even headphones in or around the water. At least one guy was casually drenching his Galaxy S21 to record his friends’ waterslide antics. He shared the results with his buddies, proudly reassuring them that “it’s alright, it’s waterproof.” That made me cringe a little.
Android Authority
The Galaxy S22 series is getting One UI 5 beta right now
There's no word on the beta rollout for other markets just yet. Samsung has pushed out the One UI 5 beta in Germany. The beta is available for Galaxy S22 series phones. We’re inching ever closer to the Android 13 rollout, so that means we’re also getting closer to stable One UI 5 coming to Samsung phones. Can’t wait for the stable update to launch? Then you’ll be glad to know that Samsung is starting the One UI 5 beta rollout for the Galaxy S22 series.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Authority
How to separate first and last name in Excel
Sort your contact lists by first or last name for easy organization. You can use Excel for so much more than formulas and data management. It’s also an excellent way to manage your contacts. When you import all your contacts from another source, you’ll likely have a first and last name in a single cell. There’s nothing wrong with that, but separating the two can help you organize them better. Here are the steps to separate first and last names in Excel.
Android Authority
Pop quiz: How much do you know about foldables?
Foldable phones arguably represent the smartphone world at its innovative best, as manufacturers come up with varying form factors, different hinge designs, camera placements, and deal with other crucial factors like durability. Now that we’re on the cusp of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4...
Android Authority
There's never been a better time for fans to buy the OnePlus 9 Pro
Is this the last chance to grab a classic OnePlus smartphone?. Okay, so the OnePlus 10 series has been a bit of a disappointment for old fans and newcomers alike. Even the latest OnePlus 10T hasn’t shaken off what has been a bit of a dud year for the once plucky underdog. But don’t despair; there’s never been a better time to pick up a OnePlus smartphone. Just turn your attention to the previous generation OnePlus 9 Pro.
Android Authority
The Weekly Authority: ☕ T time for OnePlus
OnePlus 10T launch, possible Pixel 7 dates, a new game from Witcher 3 devs, the Predator prequel, and more top tech news. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 206th edition here, with the OnePlus 10T launch, possible Pixel 7 launch and release dates, a new game from Witcher 3 developers, and much more…
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 👋 Goodbye, HBO Max
HBO Max and Discovery Plus are merging, our Pixel Buds Pro review, plus an impossible Halo 2 challenge, conquered. 🚲 Happy Friday! I finally managed to finish Stranger Things this week. Next up: Paper Girls. And speaking of streaming…. Warner Bros. Discovery’s big moves. The streaming world is...
Android Authority
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 convinced me that clamshells are the best foldables
This town (er, pocket) is only big enough for one foldable form factor. The future is foldable — at least if Samsung has anything to say about it. I’ve spent plenty of time with the company’s Galaxy Z lineup, and I’m inclined to agree. They haven’t reached their final forms yet, but the Fold and Flip series are the most fun I’ve had with a pair of devices in a long time. A year later, I’m still reaching for Samsung’s pocket-friendly foldable when I switch phones, and it hasn’t lost any of its charm. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 might not be perfect, but it’s enough to convince me that clamshells are the best foldable phones on the market.
Android Authority
Proprietary USB-C fast charging was once a necessary evil, now it's just evil
With 240W USB PD speeds, it's time to do away with proprietary protocols. Your next smartphone likely won’t ship with a charger in the box. I’m not just talking about expensive flagship devices here — we’ve noticed a growing number of mid-range devices follow this trend. The Samsung Galaxy A53 and Nothing Phone 1, two popular budget picks for 2022, don’t ship with a charger. And if there’s anything we’ve learned from the demise of the headphone jack, it’s that more companies will follow suit eventually.
Comments / 0