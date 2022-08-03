ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

1 killed, 13 injured in massive warehouse fire near Moscow

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUHOs_0h3HJdO500
Russia Fire Smoke rises over a burning warehouse of the online retailer Ozon in Istra Municipal District, northwest Moscow Region, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. The fire, which erupted at the warehouse belonging to Russia's leading online retailer Ozon, has covered the area of 50,000 square meters and injured 11 people, two of whom were hospitalized. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) (Alexander Zemlianichenko)

MOSCOW — (AP) — A massive fire engulfed a warehouse outside Moscow on Wednesday, killing at least one person, injuring 13 others and leaving two missing, officials said.

The fire, at a warehouse belonging to Russia's leading online retailer, Ozon, affected an area of 50,000 square meters (540,000 square feet).

Emergencies officials said that one person died in the fire, and Moscow region Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said that two people are unaccounted-for. Officials said that two of the injured were hospitalized.

Huge plumes of black smoke rose into the skies over the area near the town of Istra northwest of Moscow.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said 150 firefighters and three fire helicopters were involved in efforts to extinguish the blaze.

The authorities haven't said what triggered the fire, but RIA-Novosti news agency reported that investigators were looking at arson as the most likely cause.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Russia#Accident#Istra#Emergencies Ministry#Ria Novosti#The Associated Press
People

2 Dead, 8 Rescued and Several Others Still Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Florida Keys

Two people were found dead and five others are still missing after a boat capsized off the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said in statement on Friday. According to the statement, eight people were also rescued by "good Samaritans and partner agency crews." Among the eight rescued, six were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation while two others were in good health and were transferred to a Coast Guard patrol boat.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Footage shows Russian tank explode after targeted strike in Kharkiv

Ukrainian forces released footage they said shows a Russian army tank exploding into pieces after a targeted Javelin strike in the Kharkiv region.Footage shared by a Ukrainian military brigade on Saturday, 6 August, shows thick smoke billowing from the T-90 tank.The 93rd Independent Kholodnyi Yar Mechanized Brigade said the “powerful explosion completely destroyed the combat vehicle,” added that their soldiers “continue to destroy the occupation forces in Ukraine.”Ukrainian officials said on Monday that over 1,00 civilians, including 50 children, have been killed to-date in Kharkiv.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump says he wouldn’t make deal for Brittney Griner releaseWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
MILITARY
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
106K+
Followers
117K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy