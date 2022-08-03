ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans 53-man roster projection after one week of training camp

By Mike Moraitis
 4 days ago
After completing their sixth practice on Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans are officially one week into training camp and things are already beginning to take shape in terms of positional battles.

Of course, there’s still a long way to go, but the first week has given us some great insight into who among Tennessee’s players on the bubble are making the case they belong on the initial 53-man roster.

We’ve seen three of Tennessee’s rookies become the biggest standouts of training camp, with wide receiver Treylon Burks, tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo and cornerback Roger McCreary routinely shining in practice.

The emergence of Burks has been especially important after he got off to a rocky start thanks to asthma and poor conditioning, the latter of which the wideout has taken accountability for.

The Titans will have an off day on Wednesday before they return to the practice field on Thursday. In the meantime, let’s take a stab at a 53-man roster projection following the first week of training camp practices.

Quarterbacks (3)

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterbacks: Ryan Tannehill, Logan Woodside, Malik Willis

Willis hasn’t done enough to supplant Woodside for the No. 2 job, which is a blessing in disguise because it helps the Titans avoid putting Willis out there before he’s ready should Tannehill get hurt. Let Woodside be the buffer and give the rookie a full year to develop.

Running backs: (4)

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Running backs: Derrick Henry, Dontrell Hilliard, Hassan Haskins, Tory Carter (FB)

Hilliard has been the cream of the crop among Tennessee’s backups, which admittedly isn’t a great group. Haskins has been quiet in training camp but he’s a lock to make the roster, as is Carter. We wouldn’t rule out a fourth running back like Trenton Cannon for special teams purposes.

Wide receivers (6)

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Wide receivers: Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, Racey McMath, Reggie Roberson

Dez Fitzpatrick is the biggest name to miss the cut here; he simply hasn’t done enough to warrant a roster spot up until this point.

Roberson has been solid throughout and McMath officially put himself on the map on Day 6. With Tennessee’s uncertain situation at wide receiver, we could see a seventh carried here, which would benefit either Fitzpatrick or Mason Kinsey.

Tight ends (3)

Syndication: The Tennessean

Tight ends: Austin Hooper, Geoff Swaim, Chigoziem Okonkwo

We’ve seen just about what we expect out of Hooper and Swaim, but Chig has been among the biggest standouts of the entire offseason. If the Titans carry a fourth, we’d give the edge to Tommy Hudson, who was recently removed from the PUP list.

Neither Briley Moore nor Thomas Odukoya appear to be doing much to stand out, so they remain longshots.

Offensive line (9)

Syndication: The Tennessean

Offensive line: Taylor Lewan (LT), Aaron Brewer (LG), Ben Jones (C), Nate Davis (RG), Dillon Radunz (RT), Jamarco Jones, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Corey Levin, Christian DiLauro

We have Radunz and Brewer winning the jobs at right tackle and left guard, respectively. Levin provides depth at center and guard, and Jones is depth at guard and tackle. If the Titans don’t feel Petit-Frere is ready to step in in a pinch, look for DiLauro, who plays tackle, to make the cut.

A situation that bears monitoring is the one between Jones and Lewan after the former angrily confronted the latter before Tuesday’s practice. It isn’t clear what the beef is, but Jones having issues with the starting left tackle, who he may play next to if he wins the job, won’t do him any favors.

Defensive line (5)

Syndication: The Tennessean

Defensive line: Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart, Naquan Jones, DeMarcus Walker

Larrell Murchison isn’t doing enough in training camp to warrant a roster spot, so we have him losing out to Walker, who offers more as a pass-rusher. Murchison will need Tennessee to carry a sixth here to make the cut.

Inside linebacker (5)

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Inside linebackers: Zach Cunningham, David Long, Monty Rice, Chance Campbell, Dylan Cole

Rice remains on the PUP list but he’s safe and will be the No. 3 option here as long as he’s healthy. Campbell and Cole have both been quiet in camp, but their ability to play on special teams will help. It wouldn’t surprise us to see one of the two miss the cut in favor of a player at another position, though.

Outside linebackers (4)

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Outside linebackers: Harold Landry, Bud Dupree, Rashad Weaver, Ola Adeniyi

No surprises here. The only real question is who will be the first outside linebacker off the bench. Perhaps a fifth cracks this group, but we haven’t seen enough from Justin Lawler or David Anenih to make that projection.

Cornerbacks (6)

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Cornerbacks: Kristian Fulton, Caleb Farley, Elijah Molden, Roger McCreary, Chris Jackson, Greg Mabin

The retirement of Buster Skrine has opened the door for both Mabin and Jackson to make the roster. Both can contribute on special teams and Jackson can play at safety, also. McCreary has been one of the biggest standouts at camp thus far and is making the case he deserves a role out of the gate.

Safeties (5)

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Safeties: Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker, A.J. Moore, Joshua Kalu, Theo Jackson

There hasn’t been a ton of noise from this group in camp, but the addition of Kalu gives Tennessee a familiar face who has made the cut before, so we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt. Jackson, who played a hybrid linebacker/safety role in college, offers great versatility.

Specialists (3)

Syndication: The Tennessean

Specialists: Randy Bullock (K), Brett Kern (P), Morgan Cox (LS)

Head coach Mike Vrabel said that kicker Caleb Shudak and punter Ryan Stonehouse are in competition with Bullock and Kern, respectively, but Bullock has been great in camp with Shudak sidelined due to injury, and Kern is in no real danger.

