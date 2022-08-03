ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trion, GA

Trion woman identified as driver killed in Tuesday afternoon collision; fourth fatality on Rome/Floyd roads in 17 days

By jdruckenmiller
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago

An older driver traveling the wrong direction on U.S. 27 Tuesday afternoon grazed a Chattooga County sheriff’s deputy’s car and then came to a stop in a blinding rain, where she was hit head-on.

She was the second person to die on highways in the area since Sunday and the fourth since July 16.

The driver has been identified as 87-year-old Annie Vivian Millican of Trion, who died from blunt force trauma caused by the collision, says Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Chris Giles at 6:25 p.m.

According to reports from Sgt. Chris Fincher of the Floyd County Police Department:

♦ Authorities were alerted to a wrong way driver at 5:35 p.m. on U.S. 27 as she was headed north in the southbound lane.

♦ She then struck Deputy Marvin Armstrong’s vehicle, causing minor damage. Armstrong and his two passengers escaped injury.

♦ The wrong way driver continued but then slowed, perhaps coming to a stop. At the time, a driving rain was over the area near the Floyd/Chattooga line.

♦ A southbound Ford Flex driven by Crystal Morris of LaFayette slammed into the wrong way vehicle, apparently unable to see it until right on the headlights.

♦ Morris was taken to Atrium Health Floyd with serious injuries.

♦ The second accident happened at 5:38 p.m.

Motorists who witnessed the incident said it happened north of the Ga. 156 intersection on the highway and that multiple emergency units were on the scene. They also said the area was being pelted by rain.

Just before 5 p.m., the National Weather Service issued an advisory about a strong storm over Summerville that was moving southeast at 15 mph. It was packing 40 mph winds, heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning.

Millican was the 11th person to die on Rome/Floyd County roads since Jan. 1.

The tenth victim died from injuries sustained as he was hit twice while trying to cross North Broad Street in Rome late Sunday, says Proctor.

James Lamar Wright, 66, who was homeless and frequently seen walking on North Broad, was hit once and then again almost immediately by a second vehicle, the coroner said. Wright died a short time later in the emergency center at Atrium Health Floyd.

It has been a rough few weeks on area roads, with Tiffany E. Riseden of Silver Creek dying from injuries sustained in a wreck off Pleasant Valley Road on July 16 and a Cartersville man dying July 18 after his Ford F-350 struck a deer, veered off the road and went airborne, Proctor says. That accident near Ga. 53 and 140 claimed the life of Robert Patmon.

Comments / 1

 

