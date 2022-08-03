Read on www.thepennyhoarder.com
Woman gets to the bank just in time to stop her husband from emptying their joint savings account
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked as a bank teller. It was one of the most dramatic jobs I've ever had, and I've had many.
After Losing Their House, Couple Moves Into Home Depot Shed And Makes A Profit
Homeownership means one big game of numbers. For couple Meghan and Nick Lucido, it was too many big numbers at one time, leading to financial hardship. Confronted with the loss of their home, the couple conjured up a surprising solution: they purchased and moved into a Home Depot shed. They...
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
Furious Valerie Bertinelli REFUSES TO PAY Estranged Hubby's $50K Spousal Support Demand
Valerie Bertinelli is trying to stand tall amid her financial battle against estranged husband Tom Vitale. Ever since the Food Network star, 62, filed for separation in November 2021, Vitale, has been doing everything in his power to come out of the divorce a wealthier man.Vitale, 58, is asking the court to determine the "validity" of their prenup, in addition to requesting $50,000 a month in spousal support and $200,000 to cover his legal fees. His team argues that he needs the money since he currently makes just $16 an hour at his new job at the Postal Annex, while...
Dear Penny: Can I Disinherit My Kid for Repeating My Career Mistake?
Can I write my children out of my will for doing something against my wishes? Specifically, if one of them wants to start a business, but I would rather them work a steady job for someone else?. I am a failed entrepreneur myself but have since gotten back on my...
Mother of wild-haired toddler who's one of 100 people in the world with 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she'll be sad when her daughter grows out of it and loses her distinctive locks
The mother of a toddler with a rare condition called 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she will be sad when her daughter grows out of the condition. Charlotte Davis, 28, from Great Blakenham in Suffolk, appeared on This Morning today to discuss her 18-month-old daughter Layla's condition, which has earned her nicknames like Boris Johnson and Albert Einstein.
Sister-in-Law Who Lives Rent Free With Brother Demands His Wife Pay for Wedding
A woman's sister-in-law, who has been living with her rent free after both she and her fiancé lost their jobs during COVID-19, is demanding the woman pay for her upcoming wedding for her since she's unemployed. The frustrated woman took to Reddit explaining that after her husband's sister and...
I live in a Home Depot shed – it’s saved me loads of money but everyone asks where my son sleeps
A popular children's game supposedly predicts if you'd end up living in a mansion, apartment, shack, or house. With the cost of living and housing prices constantly on the rise, a lot of people are considering the shack, or rather shed, option. TikTok user Nick Lucido shared his family's story...
'Gold Digger' Who Sent In-Laws Prenup Revealing She's a Millionaire Cheered
"I had enough of them calling me a gold digger and lazy," the woman wrote on Reddit.
Creative Wife Makes Hilarious Sign for Neighbors While Husband Redoes Lawn
A homeowner has taken the internet by storm with their unusual solution to showcasing their yard during renovations. In a post on Reddit's r/funny forum on Wednesday, Cynthia from southern Minnesota shared her solution to letting the neighbors know they're in the process of re-doing the lawn. With over 99,000...
Woman humiliated when she thanks a man for offering to pay for her lunch and learns that's not what he said at all
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked long hours at a liquor store and occasionally treated myself to lunch, which I'd order from the pizza shop next door. I didn't get an actual break where I could leave the building. So I'd phone the pizza shop and order a sandwich. Then an employee from the pizza shop would walk across the parking lot to deliver my sub and collect the payment.
Man Tired of Paying High Rent Builds Tiny House From Scratch
A Michigan man tired of paying skyrocketing rent designed and built a tiny house from scratch for $23,000 and now lives rent free.
Mom Annoyed at Daughter's Boyfriend for Always Eating Family's Food Backed
"I think that's very rude. I would put some ground rules in place if I were you," one user said.
My nightmare neighbours moan every time I run a bath- they’re making life hell & people keep telling me the same thing
IN an ideal world, we'd all be best mates with our neighbours and rely on them to take in our parcels, water our plants and look after our pets at the drop of hat. But in our experience, you're lucky if you get a shy nod whenever you pass them in the street.
Woman humiliated when she learns why the landlord always stares at her through the window
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend married a man who was popular with the ladies. She knew about his past, of course, but she didn't realize how his past would come back to haunt her until she found out why his landlord kept looking at her through the window.
Woman opens mysterious letter addressed to her husband accusing him of harassing an unnamed woman
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend wasn't happily married, but she wasn't unhappily married either. Her marriage was routine, and she was complacent. However, she never expected anything like this to happen. A strange woman sent her husband a letter asking him to stop harassing her.
Woman stops receiving child support payments, finds out child’s father has passed away
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Britney was one of those friends that came in and out of my life throughout the years.
My husband had a crush on my friend until my coworker lied and said my friend was married with 5 kids
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I met a man at work, and I found him attractive. However, I wasn't sure if he felt the same way about me. I thought perhaps he did. Then again, I thought he might have a crush on my best friend who worked at the same company.
I’m a thrifty shopper – three items I no longer buy and what I now use saving me $100s a year on my grocery bill
MAKING changes to your shopping could not only help save the planet but save you money as well. Getting benefits from the government or cutting your weekly spending bill are some rewards you may get by changing your consumer habits. Eco-friendly savings pro Kathryn Kellogg, who is known as “goingzerowaste_”...
Woman refuses to allow disabled husband to install a wheelchair lift so he can go upstairs to their bedroom at night
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Doctors diagnosed a family friend with a debilitating disease. He and his wife lived in a two-story home. When he could no longer safely ascend the stairs that led to their bedroom, his wife refused to allow him to install a wheelchair lift for him to continue using the second floor.
