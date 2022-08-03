ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Furious Valerie Bertinelli REFUSES TO PAY Estranged Hubby's $50K Spousal Support Demand

Valerie Bertinelli is trying to stand tall amid her financial battle against estranged husband Tom Vitale. Ever since the Food Network star, 62, filed for separation in November 2021, Vitale, has been doing everything in his power to come out of the divorce a wealthier man.Vitale, 58, is asking the court to determine the "validity" of their prenup, in addition to requesting $50,000 a month in spousal support and $200,000 to cover his legal fees. His team argues that he needs the money since he currently makes just $16 an hour at his new job at the Postal Annex, while...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business
Daily Mail

Mother of wild-haired toddler who's one of 100 people in the world with 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she'll be sad when her daughter grows out of it and loses her distinctive locks

The mother of a toddler with a rare condition called 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she will be sad when her daughter grows out of the condition. Charlotte Davis, 28, from Great Blakenham in Suffolk, appeared on This Morning today to discuss her 18-month-old daughter Layla's condition, which has earned her nicknames like Boris Johnson and Albert Einstein.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Jobs
Tracey Folly

Woman humiliated when she thanks a man for offering to pay for her lunch and learns that's not what he said at all

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked long hours at a liquor store and occasionally treated myself to lunch, which I'd order from the pizza shop next door. I didn't get an actual break where I could leave the building. So I'd phone the pizza shop and order a sandwich. Then an employee from the pizza shop would walk across the parking lot to deliver my sub and collect the payment.
Tracey Folly

Woman opens mysterious letter addressed to her husband accusing him of harassing an unnamed woman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend wasn't happily married, but she wasn't unhappily married either. Her marriage was routine, and she was complacent. However, she never expected anything like this to happen. A strange woman sent her husband a letter asking him to stop harassing her.
Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to allow disabled husband to install a wheelchair lift so he can go upstairs to their bedroom at night

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Doctors diagnosed a family friend with a debilitating disease. He and his wife lived in a two-story home. When he could no longer safely ascend the stairs that led to their bedroom, his wife refused to allow him to install a wheelchair lift for him to continue using the second floor.
The Penny Hoarder

The Penny Hoarder

19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Penny Hoarder is one of the nation's largest personal finance websites. We help readers to make smart choices with their money.

 https://thepennyhoarder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy