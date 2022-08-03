CAREER OPPORTUNITY: Join Our Sioux Falls Sales and Marketing Team

Read on kikn.com
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen Walters
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Going Up! Inflation Has Sioux Empire Fair Prices Rising
If you have the Sioux Empire Fair on your "to do" list for the weekend, one thing you will quickly notice upon arrival is the Ferris Wheel isn't the only thing going up. You better plan on packing a little extra cash into your purse and wallet because, like most everything else, inflation has its ugly grip on this year's fair too.
Which Sioux Falls Pools Are Closing Already?
It's a sure sign that the end of summer is coming way too fast. Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department is announcing the closing dates for some of the pools in town. According to Pigeon 605, the Parks & Rec department told them that many of their lifeguard staff are heading back to college or have other fall activities they are committed to.
Great Plains Zoo Scaring up Businesses to Participate in ZooBoo 2022
If you've had your fill of these searing hot summer days already and you're looking for something to help cool you down, the thought of Halloween might do the trick. The weather that comes along with the Halloween holiday might sound like a real treat to some of us right about now, especially after these 100+ degree days.
Soggy Sioux Falls Shatters One Day Rainfall Record
Some much-needed rain fell hard on Sunday morning in Sioux Falls and in portions of southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa. Check out some of these amounts!. Early Sunday morning the rain started to come down in buckets around the Sioux Falls area. A Flash Flood Warning was issued and there...
Dillard’s is Now Coming to Sioux Falls in 2023 (For Real)
We first heard about the department store Dillard's coming to the Empire Mall in December 2018. At the time, planes were for Dillard's to open in late 2019 in the old Younkers space at the mall. But, the fall of 2019 came and went, then in early 2020 everything got rescheduled because of...you know.
South Dakota Little League Eliminated from Midwest Regional
The Sioux Falls Little League team that has represented the state of South Dakota on numerous occasions over the last few years at the Little League World Series has delivered countless memorable moments for fans in their home state. The 2022 Sioux Falls Little League team has done the same,...
Got Art? Sioux Falls Looking for 2023 SculptureWalk Applications
Calling all artists, the city of Sioux Falls wants to see your best stuff. The SculptureWalk is gearing up for its 20th year and the city of Sioux Falls is on the hunt right now for a few good artists who want to show off their sculps. Applications are now...
Mmmmmm-Pumpkin Spice Oreos Are Coming Back
As the first day of Fall is more than two months away your tastebuds will be energized long before that with the onslaught of the color orange and the flavor of pumpkin. After being absent for the last five years the Oreo Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are making a comeback and are set to hit store shelves on August 15.
Sioux Falls Is One of the Best Cities in America for Cat Lovers
It's been a great day for pet lovers in Sioux Falls. About the same time one local restaurant was recognized for being one of the most-dog friendly establishments in America, South Dakota's largest city scored an impressive ranking on a list of the nation's best places for cat lovers. LawnStarter...
Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes
Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
Sioux Falls Restaurant among Most Dog-Friendly in America
When you are a dog owner, your four-legged friend isn't a pet, it's family. And just like any member of the family, you want to include them in almost everything you do, including dining out. Sometimes finding an eatery that will allow you to bring along your canine companion can...
Check Your Cabinets: Huge Sioux Falls Sunscreen Recall
It has been a scorching summer in the Sioux Empire. That means more sunscreen has been flying off the store shelves and onto our bodies. Unfortunately, some individuals may be using some sunscreen products for protection from the sun which could actually harm in the future. One popular sunscreen company...
Brookings Area Residents Need to Check Their ‘Lug Nuts!’
Hey Brookings, have you checked your lug nuts lately?. It might sound like somewhat of a personal question, but it's really a matter of safety right now for people living in the Brookings, South Dakota area. There's a vandal or group of vandals tampering with the lug nuts on the...
Bobby Bones ‘Employee Of The Month’ Chosen For June & July
It's been two months since The Bobby Bones Show selected a new Employee of the Month. During the month of May, Morgan was graced with the crown for Employee of the Month. Since the show had some vacation over the summer, a June or July EOTM was never chosen. Now that July is now over, they decided to choose an EOTM that would reign for both June and July today (August 3). The EOTM from May was knocked out from the running champion Morgan first, then Raymundo, then Amy, and then Abby.
Sizzling In South Dakota Today
Whew! Get out of the heat today if you can. South Dakota is getting slammed with triple-digit temps Tuesday and a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is reporting peak temperatures between 100 and 106 this afternoon, which could potentially tie or break some records across the area.
VIDEO: Robber Steals From Iconic Sioux Falls Ice Cream Shop
The temperatures are rapidly rising in the Sioux Empire which gives residents more reason to enjoy cold, delicious ice cream. However, one man must not like the taste of ice cream if he felt the need to rob a popular Sioux Falls ice cream spot. B&G Mikyway is truly a...
Top 5 Sawyer Brown Songs Before They Come to the Sioux Empire Fair
I'm not sure I've ever met a country music fan who wasn't also a fan of Sawyer Brown. The band got its start in the early '80s and is still entertaining the masses nearly 40 years later. In honor of Sawyer Brown coming to the Sioux Empire Fair next week,...
What You Need to Know About Downtown August 1st Friday & Block Party
It is just unbelievable that July is over! I know that as adults we say this at the end of almost every month. However, you may have noticed that kids are oblivious to that kind of observation, except when August rolls around. After all, it is Back-to-School month!. Usually, kids...
South Dakota Sees First West Nile Virus Cases of 2022
As we enter into the final full month of the summer, South Dakota health officials are confirming the first positive cases of the season of a potentially deadly virus. The South Dakota Department of Health says the state's first two human West Nile virus cases have occurred in Minnehaha and Spink Counties.
5 Things You Should Never Leave in Your Car on a Hot Day
The temperatures are rocketing into the triple digits this week in Sioux Falls and air conditioning will be our best friend. If you're lucky enough to grab one of the few shady spots a parking lot has to offer, you're having a great day. If your vehicle is out in the sun all day when temps hit 102, there are some things you don't want to leave in your car.
