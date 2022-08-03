ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

The Benefit Belt Sander Races are Back at Frontier Texas

By Rudy Fernandez
KEAN 105
KEAN 105
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on keanradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEAN 105

Top 10 of the Buggiest Cities in and US and Texas is Hit Hard

Well, nobody really particularly cares for them. Unless perhaps you study them and really love your job. In fact, for most folks, they're just a perky nuisance. Bugs. Big ones, small ones. Ones that fly, ones that crawl. It seems like they're everywhere you look. The summertime months are still...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Cross Plains Senior Football Player Badly Injured in Crash

CROSS PLAINS, TX — Senior starter Ryan Hopkins on the Cross Plains Buffalo football team was badly injured in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to the Texas DPS, at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a teen driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast in US 84. At about 12 miles northeast of Coleman, tragedy struck.
CROSS PLAINS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Abilene, TX
Sports
BigCountryHomepage

Early morning crash hospitalizes two Cross Plains teens

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 this morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.  D.P.S. was notified […]
CROSS PLAINS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas State#Race Car#Frontier Texas Museum
KEAN 105

Beware: Phone Scammers Target These 10 US Cities and 4 Are in Texas

It happens thousands and thousands of times each day, with no warning. It can happen to anybody. Phone scams. They're no joke and they're on the rise. Maybe someone you know has been scammed. Those creepy scammers are out there getting craftier and craftier and they're trying to work you over for money, private information, or worse. They're indeed pesky and it seems like they never let up.
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

This Airbnb in Tuscola Is Perfect For Relaxation and Possible Wildlife Encounters

Like it or not the summer months are coming to an end. Now's the time to take a getaway before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school take over. There's a piece of Texas located on Red Oaks Ranch that I know of that looks perfect for such a retreat. It's just down the road from Abilene in Tuscola on the Red Oaks Ranch. This is a great spot to get away from the distractions of the city. But, be prepared. You could also have awesome encounters with the wildlife of Texas.
TUSCOLA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
colemantoday.com

Coleman Livestock Auction Market Report for August 3, 2022

Below is the Market Report for Coleman Livestock Auction Comm. Co. for Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Receipts totaled 2520, compared to 2354 last week. Comments: Another active across the board as this drought continues. Pairs and bred cows sold steady. Another active week for Feeder Steers and heifers 2-3 higher. Pray for Rain!
COLEMAN, TX
KEAN 105

Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra Welcomes Their New Executive Director

Abilene's Philharmonic Orchestra (APO) has just revealed who their new Executive Director is. The former Abilene Philharmonic Executive Director (ED), Kevin Smith told the APO board of directors that he was stepping down because he had accepted a position with Artis-Naples a center for the arts in Southwest Florida. Smith...
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

KEAN 105

Abilene, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy