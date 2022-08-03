The Benefit Belt Sander Races are Back at Frontier Texas

Read on keanradio.com
Hardin-Simmons University Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award WinnerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Travis Seekins Promoted to Associate VP for Strategic OperationsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Ranked Sixth In D3football.com Preseason PollHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Announces Future Moody Dining Hall RenderingsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cameron Moore Promoted to Associate VP for Technology ServicesHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Wanna Gamble? These Are the 3 Casinos Closest to Abilene, Texas
About the only gambling legal in the State of Texas is the lottery and dog/horse racing, so if you're looking for games like Blackjack, Roulette, Hold'em, or even slot machines then you'll have to travel outside of the Lone Star State for that kind of fun. Gambling is a multi-billion...
Top 10 of the Buggiest Cities in and US and Texas is Hit Hard
Well, nobody really particularly cares for them. Unless perhaps you study them and really love your job. In fact, for most folks, they're just a perky nuisance. Bugs. Big ones, small ones. Ones that fly, ones that crawl. It seems like they're everywhere you look. The summertime months are still...
Show Your School Spirit At These Upcoming Abilene Homecoming Games
Where has the summer gone? Everybody is getting in the back-to-school mode. It'll be here before you know it. Then, it's like once you get settled with classes and everything, it happens. Homecoming. The time when old and new students alike come together to celebrate the spirit of their school.
San Angelo LIVE!
Cross Plains Senior Football Player Badly Injured in Crash
CROSS PLAINS, TX — Senior starter Ryan Hopkins on the Cross Plains Buffalo football team was badly injured in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to the Texas DPS, at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a teen driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast in US 84. At about 12 miles northeast of Coleman, tragedy struck.
Project to turn old Abilene Hotel into extended stay for veterans in jeopardy
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Progress is being stalled for one Abilene veteran’s project, and now there’s only a short time left to make the dream a reality. What’s considered an eye sore and a nuisance in the City of Abilene could be demolished unless a veterans non-profit organization can act in turning it around. During this week’s […]
Early morning crash hospitalizes two Cross Plains teens
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 this morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger. D.P.S. was notified […]
Tips for Surviving Your Freshman Year at ACU, HSU, Cisco, TSTC, or McMurry in Abilene
Back to school time is, once again, upon us and that means we'll have a bunch of new freshmen roaming the campuses of Abilene area colleges, like Abilene Christian University, Hardin-Simmons University, McMurry University, Cisco College, and TSTC. Your first year out of high school is exhilarating, but it can...
15 Famous People From Abilene – Where Are They Now?
There have been quite a few Abilenians who've made the leap to stardom. In fact, I wrote an article that highlighted many of them. But, what are some of those famous folks doing these days?. First off, it's pretty cool to know that so many famous celebrities have these ties...
Shane Smith & the Saints are Coming to Abilene to Play Potosi Live
You might not know this, but seeing Shane Smith & the Saints in concert is just the concert you've always wanted to see in Abilene and they'll be playing Potosi Live on August 19th. Now that's a pretty bold statement there, Cotton. Why yes it is. Look, I've been to...
It’s a Night of Country Rock With the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band September 8TH
The Country Rock group that is coming to perform at this year's West Texas Rehab Centers benefit summer show is the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. They'll perform on Thursday, September the 8th, and the Abilene Convention Center. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band ruled the country radio airwaves in the '80s...
Beware: Phone Scammers Target These 10 US Cities and 4 Are in Texas
It happens thousands and thousands of times each day, with no warning. It can happen to anybody. Phone scams. They're no joke and they're on the rise. Maybe someone you know has been scammed. Those creepy scammers are out there getting craftier and craftier and they're trying to work you over for money, private information, or worse. They're indeed pesky and it seems like they never let up.
This Airbnb in Tuscola Is Perfect For Relaxation and Possible Wildlife Encounters
Like it or not the summer months are coming to an end. Now's the time to take a getaway before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school take over. There's a piece of Texas located on Red Oaks Ranch that I know of that looks perfect for such a retreat. It's just down the road from Abilene in Tuscola on the Red Oaks Ranch. This is a great spot to get away from the distractions of the city. But, be prepared. You could also have awesome encounters with the wildlife of Texas.
Abilene’s Mack Eplen’s Best Kept Secret is Not a Secret Anymore
After dinner a few nights ago, I asked my wife if she ever craves a dessert after dinner, to which she answered "yes, I wished I could just go through the Mack Eplen's drivateria and order their Lemon Ice Box Pie." To which I answered, "I would love to have...
Texas State Representative Stan Lambert Talks About Abilene High and AISD
While I attended and graduated from Abilene High School (AHS), I never realized back then, that I was surrounded by a lot of famous people. Actually, I was attending high school in a city (AISD) that had a lot of famous people graduate from Abilene, Cooper, and other area schools.
colemantoday.com
Coleman Livestock Auction Market Report for August 3, 2022
Below is the Market Report for Coleman Livestock Auction Comm. Co. for Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Receipts totaled 2520, compared to 2354 last week. Comments: Another active across the board as this drought continues. Pairs and bred cows sold steady. Another active week for Feeder Steers and heifers 2-3 higher. Pray for Rain!
Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra Welcomes Their New Executive Director
Abilene's Philharmonic Orchestra (APO) has just revealed who their new Executive Director is. The former Abilene Philharmonic Executive Director (ED), Kevin Smith told the APO board of directors that he was stepping down because he had accepted a position with Artis-Naples a center for the arts in Southwest Florida. Smith...
Texas Country Music Superstar Aaron Watson Is Coming to Potosi Live
While Aaron Watson may be known by his nickname The Honky Tonk Kid, it is unfair to call him that now because Aaron Watson has gone way beyond playing honky tonks where he earned the name early on in his career here in Texas. However, Aaron will not be playing...
The Abilene Police Department Needs Your Help Finding These Men
Do You recognize any of these men? If so you could make up to $1,000. The Abilene Crime Stoppers program has been stopping and arresting criminals since 1981. Crime Stoppers mission is to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene and the Big Country. The way...
Top 5 Waterparks Close To Abilene According to Trip Advisor
I'm sure I'm not the only one around these parts that haven't remembered a summer quite this hot in some time, if at all. No joke about it, the Abilene days are sweltering hot. Folks young and old alike are flocking for ways to keep cool. One of the most...
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify women connected to hit-and-run
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying two women connected to a hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened at a location on the 900 block of N Willis Street July 13. Surveillance video shows the two women enter a store, and when they leave, they back into another vehicle in the parking lot then drive […]
