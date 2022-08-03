Ben Martig and Mark Elliott discuss new cannabinoids law, Night to Unite and more

As the Northfield School Board takes a step back to spend more time looking at options for the high school facility, Northfield. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Matt Hillman has laid out some possibilities and is working to further define the needs of both the building and the students it serves.
Hillary Lamberty, Community Engagement Coordinator of the Northfield Community Action Center, discusses the Operation Backpack program. For more information and to register, visit communityactioncenter.org.
Liz Campbell sits down with Northfield grad Clara Lippert to talk about her upcoming track and field season at Colorado College. Evan Loe sits down with Gabe Heinritz and Kamden Kaiser to talk about the upcoming VFW state baseball tournament.
Comments / 0