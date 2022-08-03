ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1070 KHMO-AM

Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet in Your Backyard in Missouri?

By Sam
1070 KHMO-AM
1070 KHMO-AM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on khmoradio.com

Comments / 16

Lita Johnston Valentine
4d ago

LOL. I’m pretty sure we have close to 100 buried in our yard. Our friends and family bring their pets here

Reply(1)
12
Michael Wyrick
4d ago

I didn't need the states permission to bury one of my animals on my property!

Reply
9
Related
natureworldnews.com

Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas

After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
HOUSTON, TX
UPI News

Owner searching for zebra on the loose in Missouri

July 29 (UPI) -- A Missouri man is on the hunt for a zebra that escaped from his property in Miller County and has been on the run for four days. Joe McDevitt said he bought Marty the zebra about three months ago and the animal escaped through a fence on his property four months ago.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
natureworldnews.com

Inflation Forces Pet Owners to Return Adopted Animals to Shelters

In the Big Apple, many pet owners are relocating to neighborhoods that either forbid pets or aren't pet-friendly, giving up their pets and returning adopted animals to shelters. The animal welfare organization's director of marketing and communications, Katy Hansen, cited housing as the main factor. She also mentioned the lack...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bury Your Dead#Pet Owners#Missouri#Water Intake#Dog#Pets
buzznicked.com

Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
ANIMALS
scenicstates.com

The 4 Mysterious Ghost Towns in Missouri

If a road trip with a twist sounds like your perfect weekend, the ghost towns in Missouri are going to be a great pick. Mostly scattered around Route 66, the many ghost towns of Missouri are truly fascinating in history, and somewhat creepy in the atmosphere. These locations are a...
MISSOURI STATE
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Newsweek

Idaho Republicans Reject Amendment Allowing Abortion to Save Woman's Life

Idaho Republicans rejected an amendment to their party platform that would have allowed abortion to save a mother's life. A 2020 law banning abortions except in cases of reported rape or incest or to protect the mother's life is set to take effect in the deeply conservative state 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24.
IDAHO STATE
Ultimate Unexplained

A Man from Northern Missouri Created a Time Machine and Then Disappeared

Some people dream of building a time machine. One Missouri man really did it and did one thing very few can claim. He disappeared. The story of "Madman" Mike Marcum dates back to 1995. His story is documented on Wikipedia and has even been shared by books on Audible and Soundcloud. He was even featured on the Art Bell radio show in September of 1995. Art Bell's website documents Mike's story and adds that he was alleged to have stolen 6 transformers from a Missouri power station.
petpress.net

Why does my cat follow me to the bathroom: 5 Reasons

Do you have a cat that seems to be always underfoot, especially when you’re trying to use the restroom in peace? Do you also ask yourself the question that “Why does my cat follow me to the bathroom?” you are not alone. Many cat owners report that...
PETS
CJ Coombs

The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821

Old Rock House in Lincoln County, MO.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's amazing how some structures stand the test of time. For example, the old Shapley Ross House also called the Old Rock House or the Old Stone House was built between 1818 and 1821. The architectural design is Georgian-styled with two stories made of limestone. It's located in Moscow Mills, Missouri, and in October 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy