Louisiana Chef Hits the Big Time With New Book, Line of Spices

August 15th Big Audition Date for American Idol in Louisiana
"American Idol" is Getting Ready For Another Epic Season Searching For America's Next Big Star. One of the most exciting things that my family has ever experienced was when my niece Vivian got a Golden Ticket in L.A. and the anxiety was real. As far as I am concerned my niece is the best singer in the world, so the fact that she had to go through so many auditions before getting the Golden Ticket was exhausting. She had to travel to different states just to audition. The good news is that traveling to multiple places just to audition is not necessary anymore.
Louisiana Outdoorsmen Rejoice as Catfish Noodling Is Now Legal
Maybe I am late to the party here, but I never thought that noodling was illegal. Catfish noodling that is. Basically, you find out where the catfish is nesting. Then you shove your arm down into the hole and most catfish are very territorial so they attack your hand. From there the fisherman uses their hand as a hook. So yes, you put your entire arm into muddy water knowing there is an angry swamp monster waiting for you.
How Much Do You Know About the Louisiana State Flag?
I love the fact that right behind me in the KEEL studio hangs the State Flag of Louisiana. Regardless of her shortcomings, I'm proud to have been born in Louisiana. I wish we had more of Texas' attitude towards state pride. Because Louisiana has been influenced by England, Spain, and...
This Shreveport Donut Favorite Needs to Open in North Bossier
My Out of Town Friends and Family Will Always Get a Warm Donut Before They Leave Shreveport. One of my favorite memories that I have with my cousins from California is showing them the beauty of warm donuts, you have to understand warm donuts aren't a thing in California. Yes, we have places that sell donuts, however, no one sells a delicious glazed donut that is still hot. Even an empty box of Southern Maid Donuts is sexy. All the glaze left in the box is proof that there was once happiness in the box.
Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained
Check out this video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
Minden Readying for Friday’s Fun With Annual Duck Derby
Duck season is opening early in Minden this year. Except these ducks aren't for the supper table. In fact, a few of them could be worth enough money to buy you a new supper table. This Friday, August 5, beginning at 5:00 pm at Miller Quarters Park in Minden, the...
A Vintage Arcade & More – Get Ready to Party at Gameport in Shreveport
If you're a fan of horror movies, comic books and everything pop culture - get ready for Geek'd Con. Geek'd Con isn't just the premiere pop culture event in Shreveport-Bossier, but one of the biggest in the state of Louisiana. The event will take place August 19th-21st at the Shreveport Convention.
$10K Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Bossier Still Unclaimed
If you can find them, check any Mega Millions lottery tickets you might have purchased last week while the jackpot was worth over a whopping billion dollars!. According to the website, localtoday.news, a Mega Millions ticket that was sold last week in Bossier City is worth $10,000 and it has yet to be claimed.
Los Angeles Schools Start Year With Almost Zero COVID Rules
Schools across Louisiana are starting the year this week and next. As many of these schools get back to class, COVID-19 is essentially behind them. The days of masking and constant testing are over. But some Louisiana schools are still holding onto COVID policies. Its not just Louisiana either, as...
Shreveport Is Top 20 In Cities For Highest Unemployment In The US
The job market in the United States looks a lot different today than it did at this time in 2020. Now we're on the backside of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the unemployment rate has been surprisingly low across the US. In fact, the unemployment rate has been so low on a national scale, that it is challenging the traditional definition of a "recession" in the economy.
Why Are Businesses in Bossier Avoiding Accepting Cash?
Why Are Certain Businesses in Bossier Being so Weird About Cash?. Recently I went to one of my favorite places for a quick dinner and I walked away with a weird unsettled feeling. Everything was fine, but I missed an alert posted out front of the eatery, I say I missed the sign because clearly, I was not the only one who missed it.
NOAA Updates Hurricane, Storm Forecast, More Record Heat for NWLA
If you thought we were going to get away with a quiet hurricane season, the weather experts at NOAA say, 'Not so fast.' In May, NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, predicted that we'd see up to 21 named storms this year for the Atlantic Hurricane Season which runs from June 1st through November 30th.
Louisiana Postal Employee Pleads Guilty In Birthday Card Thefts
After finding out about some missing birthday cards, investigators in Louisiana set a trap to find out where they were going. What they found was a postal employee who was stealing the cards, and more, out of the mail. The investigation started in October of 2020 in Bogalusa, when the...
A Man from Northern Missouri Created a Time Machine and Then Disappeared
Some people dream of building a time machine. One Missouri man really did it and did one thing very few can claim. He disappeared. The story of "Madman" Mike Marcum dates back to 1995. His story is documented on Wikipedia and has even been shared by books on Audible and Soundcloud. He was even featured on the Art Bell radio show in September of 1995. Art Bell's website documents Mike's story and adds that he was alleged to have stolen 6 transformers from a Missouri power station.
Louisiana Laws That Went Into Effect August 1st That You Need to Know
In January we saw a string of new Louisiana laws go into effect, from medical marijuana making headlines to 5-year-olds in Louisiana being required to go to kindergarten, we had a few laws to cover. January Isn't The Only Time We See New Laws Go Into Effect in Louisiana. Monday,...
Shreveport Car-Jacker Leads Vernon Parish Police on a Dangerous Chase
Another Shreveport car-jacking leads to a violent high-speed chase in Vernon Parish. The Many Police Department indicated that Officers had attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in Many and the driver had refused to stop and began fleeing from Officers. The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office joined the...
Find Every Monster and Legend from Wyoming on this Map
All over the state of Wyoming, there have been numerous sightings of Bigfoot and other creatures. Some people believe we share this land with little people and even a Loch Ness-type monster. The state is full of creatures that go bump in the night. In the dark, our mind searches for answers to the unexplained. Sometimes the thoughts keep us up tossing and turning in bed.
New Shreveport Mural Opening in Downtown
The Shreveport Downtown Development Authority announced the opening of a new mural in downtown Shreveport. This isn't your 'typical type of mural'. But I have to admit, it's really pretty cool. The new mural joins several pieces of art featured in downtown, including murals, statues, and sculptures that one can find throughout downtown Shreveport.
Better Hurry! The Louisiana Real ID Deadline is Getting Close
The rules of the identification game drastically change in a few months, and in order to play along, you're going to need to take action. You've likely heard of the Real ID, but maybe you still have yet to do anything to secure yours. Well, you might want to fix that first chance you get.
