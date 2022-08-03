Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard

Read on knue.com
KLTV
Alba man accused in Tyler stabbing death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police arrested an Alba man accused of murder after a victim was stabbed around 5 a.m. Chance Archer James Hull, 22, has been booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge for murder, a 1st degree felony. Bond has been set at $500,000. The...
Missing Smith County teen found dead in nearby pool
(UPDATE) — Kaegan Wright, the Smith County teen who went missing Saturday afternoon, was located later in the evening and appeared to have drowned in a nearby pool. At approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, Smith County deputies responded to a drowning call in the 15500 block of CR 314. Upon their arrival, they were informed […]
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
inforney.com
Man on probation for death of Marshall firefighter faces court for violations
JEFFERSON — A man on probation for the 2017 Memorial Day weekend death of his cousin, a former Marshall firefighter, was given a second chance Thursday after violating at least four conditions of his probation as well as catching three new offenses involving alcohol. The defendant, Sandy Duncan of...
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
‘A lot of people loved him’: East Texans attend deputy Lorenzo Bustos’ funeral
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the last call came over the radio, silence filled the air. On Friday, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and hundreds of first responders mourned the loss of one of their own during the funeral for deputy Lorenzo Bustos, who died in the line of duty. “My job, what I do […]
Kilgore Police Department issues missing person alert
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Brandon Fagans. Mr. Fagans, 33 years of age, is autistic and walked away from his home on Turkey Creek Drive sometime during the morning on Aug. 5. His family has been unable to locate him or confirm his welfare since. […]
KLTV
‘Carried the cause of justice to the grave’: Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement agencies from around East Texas and across the state paid respects to a Smith County deputy Friday. The funeral for fallen Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was held at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. It started off with an opening prayer, followed by the Friendly Baptist Church Praise Team singing “What a Beautiful Name It Is.” Following his obituary reading, Bustos’ wife, Gloria, said he worked hard to make the world a better place as a law enforcement officer.
KLTV
Deputy Lorenzo Bustos funeral procession
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data...
DPS: 1 dead after truck crashes into metal gate near Chandler
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS troopers were called to a fatal one-vehicle crash Wednesday evening after a truck struck a metal gate. The crash on FM 315 north of Chandler involved a 2002 Ford F 150 that for unknown reasons, according to DPS, “drove on the west side of the road” and hit and […]
DPS: East Texas man dead after hitting metal gate
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Brownsboro man died after his pickup truck struck a metal gate Wednesday evening about four miles north of Chandler. Jose Licea, 55, was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup north on FM 315 when for an unknown reason he drove off the west side of the road. His pickup struck a metal gate and wooden barrier covering a hill, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
cbs19.tv
Crash on I-20 in Longview leads to death of motorcyclist
LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in Feb. 2021. A crash on I-20 just south of Longview this morning led to the death of a motorcyclist. A crash on I-20 south of Longview at 7:51 a.m. on Aug. 5 led to the slowing of traffic in the westbound lanes. Just west of Estes Parkway, a dump truck had been accelerating westbound on I-20 with minimal traffic.
See the Tyler, Texas Streets Closing for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos Funeral Friday
We learned late last week of the passing of Smith County Sheriff Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Since that time, condolences and prayers of comfort have come in from not only across East Texas, but across Texas and from around the country. Tomorrow, Friday, August 5, will be Deputy Bustos' funeral. The procession to his final resting place will close several streets in Tyler that will cause a deviation from your normal commute.
Shelby County seeking identities of ATM robbery suspects
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects involved in an ATM robbery. According to officials, at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, two Black males approached the ATM located at American State Bank on the Haslam strip in Joaquin. According to police, they […]
Fallen Smith County deputy remembered at funeral service
Multiple law enforcement agencies from across Texas joined family and friends Friday at Green Acres Baptist Church to honor and remember a fallen Smith County sheriff’s deputy. Lorenzo Bustos, 29, was killed in the line of duty on July 29 after Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said he was...
60-year-old Tatum man arrested after 4-hour standoff in Rusk County
TATUM, Texas (KETK) — A Tatum man was arrested by authorities with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office on Friday after a four-hour standoff. According to the sheriff’s office, the standoff was a result of an aggravated assault/aggravated robbery investigation, which also involved the Nacogdoches SWAT Team, Rusk County Precinct 2 Constable Matt Allison, Rusk County […]
Tyler PD Assistant Chief to retire Friday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department has announced that their Assistant Chief, Russell Jacks, will retire from service on Friday, Aug. 5. Assistant Chief Jacks has served with the department since the beginning of his career in August of 1993, nearly 29 years ago. According to the department, during his years of service, […]
inforney.com
Tyler mall hosts Back to School Bash for families
Broadway Square Mall held a Back to School Bash on Saturday that coincided with tax-free shopping weekend. During the event, parents lined up to take advantage of a free children’s ID station offered by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Christian, sheriff’s office spokesman, alongside Adrienne Duncum, administrative...
Mount Pleasant 17-year-old arrested for pounds of marijuana, ‘altered’ guns
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Mount Pleasant teen was arrested for being in possession of over five pounds of marijuana, an illegal controlled substance and guns after receiving a tip. Officials with the Titus County Sheriff’s Office said after looking into the information, deputies determined there was probable cause to seek a search warrant. […]
Help the Bustos Family: Tyler, TX Restaurant to Offer Discounts to Law Enforcement
Today many East Texans gathered to honor the memory of Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos who tragically died near Tyler, Texas a little after midnight on Saturday, July 29. Deputy Bustos was finishing up his final night of field training with his field training officer, 39-year-old SCSO Deputy Michael Skinner. They'd stopped a vehicle on State Highway 155 South when he was struck by an intoxicated driver on Hwy 155.
