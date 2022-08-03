Read on www.texasmonthly.com
Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School KickoffLarry LeaseArlington, TX
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
DFW Airport Newest Amenities Aims To Make Travel Less StressfulLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Irving Council Approves $30 MIllion Incentives for New Wells Fargo CampusLarry LeaseIrving, TX
New Fort Worth Restaurant Does Not Allow CellphonesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Dallas Facing Topo Chico Shortage
The restaurant industry throughout the country is facing a shortage of the popular beverage Topo Chico.Megan Bucknall/Unsplash. As the high temperatures continue to bear down on North Texas, Dallas residents are having to face a shortage of the popular ice cold beverage Topo Chico mineral water. Dallas News reports that local bars and restaurants are having a difficult time finding the drink from Mexico.
29 AWESOME & FREE THINGS TO DO IN DALLAS, TEXAS
The Greater Dallas-Fort Worth area is one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States. As such, it’s not surprising that there are many free things to do in Dallas. From diving into the city’s vibrant art scene to catching one of Texas’ beautiful sunsets, Dallas has it all – and yes, everything on this list is free!
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
Fort Worth’s Iconic Ice House Building Gets New Life With Oysters Galore — Get Ready For the City’s First Hudson House Restaurant
Fort Worth is getting its own Hudson House. And it's moving into the city's iconic Ice House building. Picture yourself in New York City’s West Village at a cozy neighborhood haunt, happily nibbling raw oysters. That’s the feel of Hudson House restaurant and raw bar. The popular Dallas-based restaurant chain is now casting a wider net with three new restaurant openings planned. Including a new Fort Worth Hudson House, PaperCity has learned.
The 10 best places to go in one day in McKinney
McKinney has quickly become a bustling suburb in the DFW area. The city has grown exponentially within the last several years and it has become quite the destination. To help you maximize your time in McKinney, we have created a list of the top 10 things to do. Here is...
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?
The Adolphus Hotel, DallasImage from WikiCommons images. The Adolphus Hotel, located on 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, is the oldest in the city. It was built in 1912 on the former site of Dallas's original city hall and, at the time, was the tallest building in Texas. It is still considered to be one of the finest hotels in Dallas.
Name chosen for trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth
Biking enthusiast Tom Frye of Fort Worth rides the Trinity Trail along the Clear Fork in Fort Worth. Photo by John Kent. The regional hiking and biking trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth has a new name. Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments asked the public...
Mark Cuban wants to turn the Texas town he bought into a dinosaur destination
When Mark Cuban bought the town of Mustang, Texas to help a family friend — with the help of a disgraced ex-Mavericks employee — in 2021, he didn’t have any idea of what he would do with it. That appears to have changed. When Cuban was a...
30-Foot Prehistoric Underwater Lizard Found in Dallas, Texas
Paleontologists discovered the striking petrified bones of a 30-foot aquatic lizard in Texas. They used various tools, including shovels, picks, probes, and paintbrushes, to delicately extract the fossil from the clay-like rock in the riverbed. According to reports, the entire process took six days. According to The Dallas Morning News...
North Texas restaurants named on reports rankings of 100 best for a date in US
Dates, they can be nerve-wracking, and anxiety-inducing, but also filled with fun, love, and a heck of a good time.
I Was Today Years Old When I Learned Chili’s Started In Texas
I recently learned that fast food favorite Church's Chicken was launched in San Antonio just outside of the Alamo and since then I've been wondering about what other big national brands and chains got their roots here in the Lone Star State. Little did I know that a restaurant that is literally several yards away from our location here in Tyler also was born in Texas.
So Long, Swimply? Palm Springs Says Pool Sharing is Illegal in Residential Neighborhoods
People across the country are trying to go for one last dip in the record-breaking heat this summer — but some are saying “not so fast” to a national pool-sharing program. We reported last week on the gaining popularity of Swimply, a social platform like Airbnb where...
Texas restaurant holds strict dress code, doesn't allow cell phones
There is a landline available.
These new hotels will add to Fort Worth’s thriving hospitality scene
More than 740 Fort Worth hotel rooms are in the pipeline to grow the city’s hotel industry. Upcoming hotels like the Crescent Fort Worth, Le Méredien, the Bowie House Hotel and the Sandman Signature Hotel are scheduled to complete development in the next few years. With more visitors...
20 Day Trips From Dallas
The Lone Star State of Texas is not only massive in size but also in personality and options. From city nightlife to peaceful lakeside cabins, Texas really does have something for everyone. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is rich in culture and history, with many interactive museums and historical districts. So, if you need fun and adventure, check out our list below of day trips from Dallas.
Armed Far-Leftists Block Dallas Homeless-Vagrant Camp Clean-up
A group of armed far-leftists drove off Dallas city officials in an effort to prevent a homeless and vagrant encampment from being cleaned up. Members of a local group called the Elm Creek John Brown Gun Club armed themselves with rifles and other weapons to stop the city’s attempt to remove a homeless and vagrant encampment under the Highway 45 overpass on Coombs Street just south of downtown Dallas.
Plano, McKinney, Allen And Frisco Among 25 Texas Cities Suing Netflix, Disney And Hulu
On August 4, over two dozen Texas cities filed a lawsuit against Disney, Hulu and Netflix, alleging that the companies failed to pay millions of dollars in municipal franchise fees. As previously covered by Local Profile, Plano officials announced their intention of joining cities across the country suing the streaming...
Yeager Airport Announces Plans To Add Flights To Dallas And Houston
Two new flight service routes are on the radar of West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW). The airport has secured grant money from the Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to add direct non stop flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).
'Put water out for wildlife,' urge North Texas rehabbers
A homemade watering station with fountain is built for critters big and small. Water feature and photo by Marshall Hinsley. After a month when most days reached 100 degrees or higher and two months with no measurable rainfall in DFW, the summer of 2022 is proving to be dangerously dry, even for our hardy Texas wildlife.
Dallas Farmers Market hosting Watermelon Day during first weekend of August
In the words of the great Harry Styles, "Watermelon sugar high!" It's watermelon time in North Texas ladies and gentlemen.
