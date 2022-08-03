CAREER OPPORTUNITY: Join Our Sioux Falls Sales and Marketing Team

Read on kxrb.com
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen Walters
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Which Sioux Falls Pools Are Closing Already?
It's a sure sign that the end of summer is coming way too fast. Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department is announcing the closing dates for some of the pools in town. According to Pigeon 605, the Parks & Rec department told them that many of their lifeguard staff are heading back to college or have other fall activities they are committed to.
You’ll Make Great Memories At The Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls
I remember going to the Fair as a kid back on the farm by Leota, Minnesota. The county fairs. Nobles, Pipestone, Murray, Rock. It was a major deal! Dad and Mom would go through the farm barns, the cattle, the hogs, and the sheep. The cages of chickens, rabbits, and hamsters. But the big deal? I mean the nirvana of the fair?
Great Plains Zoo Scaring up Businesses to Participate in ZooBoo 2022
If you've had your fill of these searing hot summer days already and you're looking for something to help cool you down, the thought of Halloween might do the trick. The weather that comes along with the Halloween holiday might sound like a real treat to some of us right about now, especially after these 100+ degree days.
Hop In & Get Ready To Ride The Sioux Falls 605 Magic Art Bus!
You've probably heard about the timeless children's show, "The Magic School Bus." Well, now there is a "magic" Sioux Falls bus dedicated to the arts and encourages creativity. The 605 Magic Art Bus is a new ride around the Sioux Empire that’s bringing arts and crafts to you! This new art experience is not just for kids. Adults can hop on to create art too!
Soggy Sioux Falls Shatters One Day Rainfall Record
Some much-needed rain fell hard on Sunday morning in Sioux Falls and in portions of southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa. Check out some of these amounts!. Early Sunday morning the rain started to come down in buckets around the Sioux Falls area. A Flash Flood Warning was issued and there...
Dillard’s is Now Coming to Sioux Falls in 2023 (For Real)
We first heard about the department store Dillard's coming to the Empire Mall in December 2018. At the time, planes were for Dillard's to open in late 2019 in the old Younkers space at the mall. But, the fall of 2019 came and went, then in early 2020 everything got rescheduled because of...you know.
South Dakota Little League Eliminated from Midwest Regional
The Sioux Falls Little League team that has represented the state of South Dakota on numerous occasions over the last few years at the Little League World Series has delivered countless memorable moments for fans in their home state. The 2022 Sioux Falls Little League team has done the same,...
Mmmmmm-Pumpkin Spice Oreos Are Coming Back
As the first day of Fall is more than two months away your tastebuds will be energized long before that with the onslaught of the color orange and the flavor of pumpkin. After being absent for the last five years the Oreo Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are making a comeback and are set to hit store shelves on August 15.
Dramatic Number of Teacher Shortages in South Dakota
In its recent budget release, the Sioux Falls School District is set for the next fiscal year with a $300M budget. Just ahead of the 2022-2023 school year over 200 new teachers join the district. Sioux Falls, like many cities, has seen a steady decline in prospective teachers entering the...
Building the Ultimate South Dakota College Football Viewing Schedule This Fall
Let’s be honest, we are very lucky to have such great football programs so close to us here in the Sioux Empire. Augustana, USF, USD, and South Dakota State are all within an hours drive, and it’s time to lay out the ultimate schedule this Fall for viewing (and possibly attending) the best possible game each and every week.
Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes
Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
Sioux Falls Restaurant among Most Dog-Friendly in America
When you are a dog owner, your four-legged friend isn't a pet, it's family. And just like any member of the family, you want to include them in almost everything you do, including dining out. Sometimes finding an eatery that will allow you to bring along your canine companion can...
Check Your Cabinets: Huge Sioux Falls Sunscreen Recall
It has been a scorching summer in the Sioux Empire. That means more sunscreen has been flying off the store shelves and onto our bodies. Unfortunately, some individuals may be using some sunscreen products for protection from the sun which could actually harm in the future. One popular sunscreen company...
Brookings Area Residents Need to Check Their ‘Lug Nuts!’
Hey Brookings, have you checked your lug nuts lately?. It might sound like somewhat of a personal question, but it's really a matter of safety right now for people living in the Brookings, South Dakota area. There's a vandal or group of vandals tampering with the lug nuts on the...
Sizzling In South Dakota Today
Whew! Get out of the heat today if you can. South Dakota is getting slammed with triple-digit temps Tuesday and a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is reporting peak temperatures between 100 and 106 this afternoon, which could potentially tie or break some records across the area.
Open Letter To Sioux Falls Garbage Trucks: Stop Waking Me Up
Disclaimer: Sanitation workers work especially hard to keep cities clean, particularly in Sioux Falls. This is just a personal, friendly suggestion to adjust their pick-up times. When you work early in the morning like me, sleeping in is truly a gift. You cherish every minute of that sleep. It's pretty...
Sioux Falls Sees Two Weekend Shootings within 12 Hour Time Frame
Another hot summer weekend in Sioux Falls was filled with gun violence. This time, two shootings occurred within twelve hours of each other in roughly the same exact neighborhood. Dakota News Now is reporting that the first bout of gunfire rang out during the early morning hours on Saturday (July...
South Dakota Diner Named One of the Top Diners in U.S.A.
There's nothing better than a wonderful mom-and-pop restaurant, and lucky for us, the Mount Rushmore State is chalked full of them. In fact, one diner, in particular, received the honor as one of the very best in the United States, according to the Food Network. The Food Network recently compiled...
Greta Van Fleet Coming to Sioux Falls in September
Greta Van Fleet is coming to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, SD. on September 24, 2022. Sanford PREMIER Center grabs another great show for 2022. Greta Van Fleet 'Dreams of Gold' tour is coming to Sioux Falls on September 24. It's going to be a great live...
Top 5 Sawyer Brown Songs Before They Come to the Sioux Empire Fair
I'm not sure I've ever met a country music fan who wasn't also a fan of Sawyer Brown. The band got its start in the early '80s and is still entertaining the masses nearly 40 years later. In honor of Sawyer Brown coming to the Sioux Empire Fair next week,...
