MTV's “Pimp My Ride” returns this month with new host—watch the trailer here

Michael Andrew Mcalister
2d ago
won't be the same without Xzibit
Reply(1)
29
‘Resident Evil’ Netflix Cast: Everything to Know About Young Billie Wesker Actor Siena Agudong
Here's a look at 'Resident Evil' cast member Siena Agudong's career and why she might look familiar.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
North West is Not Afraid to Speak Her Mind & We Are So Here For It
Whether she’s teaching her friends how to do bloody special effects makeup in the woods or flashing the middle finger when she doesn’t want to take family photos, North West is sassy, bold, and undeniably true to herself. She’s also unafraid to speak her mind, much like her parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She recently confronted paparazzi while in Paris for Fashion Week, and it’s so funny.
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B shut down The Wireless Festival donning a custom, hand-sewn bodysuit that was everything!
Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61
Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert
If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
‘At best it is brain-rotting’: Love Island will be banned in 50 years
As another toxic series of Love Island draws to a close, we ask: is it as lethal for our health as smoking?
Footage Surfaces Of Blueface Fighting Girlfriend Chrisean Rock
Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following article contains triggering language and video related to domestic violence. Footage of rapper Blueface getting into a fight with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock surfaced online. The clip begins with Blueface breaking free from Rock before attempting to walk away, as Rock continues to follow him down the street. Shortly after, Rock takes hold of Blueface’s shirt and strikes him before Blueface returns a blow, and they both fall to the ground. Blueface then straddles Rock and demands her to calm down.More from VIBE.comKanye West Says 'Donda 2' Only Available On Stem...
urbanbellemag.com
Tyrone Gilliams Puts Sheree Whitfield All the Way on Blast?
Sheree Whitfield said Tyrone Gilliams embarrassed her. On the current season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Sheree Whitfield has been opening up about Tyrone Gilliams. The relationship took a turn after he got out of prison. Sheree accused him of standing her up when she came to visit him in Philadelphia. Producers filmed Sheree sitting and waiting for Tyrone at a restaurant for over an hour. Sheree has since confirmed that her relationship with Tyrone is over. And she said that a new man is pleasing her in the bedroom these days on “Watch What Happens Live.” Turns out that man is “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt.
HipHopDX.com
Big Sean & Jhené Aiko Pose For Pregnancy Photoshoot
Big Sean and a pregnant Jhené Aiko have shared a picture of themselves posing together to celebrate the incoming arrival of their first child together — see it below. The pair, who started dating around 2016, are overjoyed and fully embracing the pregnancy as they posed for the intimate photoshoot earlier this week. Aiko, who already has a teenage daughter, posted photos from the celestial nude shoot on her Instagram on Thursday (July 21).
Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video
Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
Lauren London on Why Finding Love Again After Nipsey Hussle’s Death Isn’t Realistic For Her
Nipsey Hussle died in 2019. Since then, his longtime partner Lauren London has been focusing on continuing his legacy and raiding their children and remains single.
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Toned Derriere In New Hottie Bootcamp Video
After a long hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion finally announced the return of her Hottie Bootcamp regime.
More Videos Emerge Of Sesame Place Character Ignoring Black Kids: Watch
After a clip of a Sesame Place character seemingly ignoring Black children went viral, more videos have surfaced of similar incidents as the theme park faces accusations of racism. More instances of alleged racism have come to light after a mother posted a now-viral video of her two Black daughters...
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More
Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son
Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Calls Ye Out For Dating His Ex Kim Kardashian, Claims He Introduced Them
Nick Cannon's still defending his reputation as a "habitual spin-the-blocker." The 41-year-old entertainment jack-of-all-trades recently spoke to The Hot Tee Talk Show about his love for Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey, but not without revealing a juicy backstory. According to Cannon, who dated the reality TV titan years ago, Kim...
Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of True, Dream, Chicago, and Penelope Supporting North West
Some of the littlest members of the Kardashian family came out to root for North West at her basketball game on July 22. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her youngest sister, Chicago, were both in the stands alongside Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick. The kids looked like they were having fun in a photo that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
