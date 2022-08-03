ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How Crazy Are The Texas State Fair Food Semi-Finalists?

By Crash Kelley
KGKL 97.5 FM Country
KGKL 97.5 FM Country
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 975kgkl.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Is Your West Texas Electric Bill Shocking? What’s Going On?

My latest electric bill was a shock. I know we're having a heatwave. I know we've had more consecutive days above 100 than at any time in history. I know all that. I expected my electric bill to be higher. I did not expect the surprise I got in the mail. How ironic when I opened the bill, I thought I was going to need the paddles. You know, the jolt of electricity that shocks your heart back into rhythm.
TEXAS STATE
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

How H-E-B’s Fast Scan Might Change Your Mind On Self Checkouts

I've already expressed my feelings about self checkouts. I don't like them all that much. Polls suggest the majority of shoppers don't like them either. Enter H-E-B. Our favorite Texas grocery store which recently ranked as the 2nd Best Grocery Store in America has a plan to change our mind about self-checkouts. So if anyone is going to come to the rescue, it is going to be Texas' H-E-B.
TEXAS STATE
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

How Does Texas Healthcare Rank Among Other U.S. States? Not So Good

You may already know this if you've used, or are currently using, the Texas health care system. A new study by WalletHub shows Texas is one of the worse in the country. WalletHub compared all 50 states, plus Washington D.C. using various metrics measuring accessibility to healthcare and according to the survey, Texas ranked as the 8th worst state in the nation.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Texans Outraged as Blue Bell Ranked Worst Ice Cream

There’s nothing like cooling off in the middle of summer with a bowl of Blue Bell ice cream. As someone who was born and raised in Texas, I grew up eating Blue Bell and enjoying the ice cream that I thought was universally loved. Sure, I've had other ice cream brands and they’re good and enjoyable, but I keep going back to Blue Bell.
TEXAS STATE
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

17 Immigrants Allegedly Held Hostage by Friona Woman

A woman from Friona, Texas has been accused of holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home. An investigation began when law enforcement in California received a tip from a woman claiming her sister was being held for ransom in Texas. The woman's sister reportedly traveled from Guatemala to Mexico and intended to seek asylum in the US, but was ordered to cross the border by a Mexican cartel that was holding her captive.
FRIONA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powdered Sugar#Soul Food#Cinnamon Sugar#Lobster#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#The Texas State Fair#Texans#Blue Bell Ice Cream#Elvis Fried Texas
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Texan Accused of ‘Honor Killing’ His Daughters Faces Trial After 15 Years

Jury selection began Monday, August 1st for the trial of a man who allegedly murdered his 17 and 18-year-old daughters. Amina and Sarah Said were found shot to death in the back of an abandoned taxi cab in Irving, Texas in 2008. Yasar Abdel Said, a former taxi driver, had been a fugitive from the law for 12 years. It's suspected that he murdered his daughters in a so-called "honor" killing.
IRVING, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Texas?

There is nothing better than a Laredo Taco Company menu item, especially in the morning. After taking a few minutes out of the morning commute to stop by your favorite Stripes store, you might end up running behind and have to eat your burrito, or whatever, while driving.. Whenever I...
TEXAS STATE
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

11 of the Top 24 Most Dangerous Animals Found in Texas

Texas is #1. We all know we're #1 in a lot of great things. We are also #1 in something really bad: deadly animal attacks. According to a report from Outforia, analyzing reports from the Centers for Disease Control, Texas has had 520 human deaths caused by animals in the last 20 years. that averages out to 26 deaths per year. California and Florida are second and third but way behind Texas.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Texas?

When discussing the topic of driving barefoot, no matter what part of the United States you’re in, people will believe that it is illegal to drive barefoot. I even thought so when I was growing up and learning to drive in Arizona. I was just talking with my partner...
TEXAS STATE
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

KGKL 97.5 FM Country

San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

KGKL 97.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kgkl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy