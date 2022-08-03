ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary Broadcaster Vin Scully Was Married Twice: Everything to Know About His 2 Wives

Legendary sportscaster Vin Scully became one of the most popular MLB announcers with his charming play-by-play commentary. Though he announced his retirement in 2016, his legacy lived on throughout the sport and the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. In the decades before his death, the television personality was married twice, first to Joan Crawford and then to Sandra Hunt.

Scully’s death at the age of 94 was confirmed in a statement on August 2, 2022, by MLB commissioner Robert Manfred.

“Today we mourn the loss of a legend in our game. Vin was an extraordinary man whose gift for broadcasting brought joy to generations of Dodger fans,” the statement read. “In addition, his voice played a memorable role in some of the greatest moments in the history of our sport. I am proud that Vin was synonymous with baseball because he embodied the very best of our national pastime. As great as he was as a broadcaster, he was equally great as a person. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Vin’s family, friends, Dodger fans and his admirers everywhere.”

The former CBS radio announcer earned the love of fans all over the U.S. since stepping into the broadcasting booth in 1950. Seven years later, he married Crawford, his first wife. He was devastated by her death in 1972 after 15 years of marriage.

He married Hunt, his second wife, in 1973. The pair were married for 48 years before her death on January 3, 2021, after battling ALS. The New York native mourned the loss of his good friend Tommy Lasorda at the same time. The National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee died at the age of 93 on January 7, 2021.

“I want to express my gratitude for all your kind messages about my beloved Sandi. And with the loss of my dear friend Tommy, it’s been quite a lot to bear,” Scully wrote on social media on January 8, 2021.

In July 2021, Scully got emotional remembering his loving wife in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“I’m OK, I really am,” he said at the time. “I’ve been severely wounded, but I’ve also come to grips with it. I believe it’s all God’s plans. I’m just trying to do the best that I can for as long as I have.”

He continued: “I’m all right. I believe it’s God’s plan. We had wonderful times together. He’s called Sandi home, and I’m just waiting for the call.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Scully’s two marriages.

