Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet in Your Backyard in Missouri?

Read on kickam1530.com
Ange Laws
4d ago
Our yard is about 5 acres . Half of it is wooded . Our Golden Lab LOVED the wooded area . When he passed 4 years ago , he was buried back in the wooded area .
Reply
10
David Pavlicek
4d ago
I'll do what I want with my pet I don't need the Missouri government telling me what to do
Reply(1)
18
Beth Janousek
4d ago
my yard, I'll do as I please. besides in my neighborhood there isn't 300 feet between us and them.
Reply
10
Related
natureworldnews.com
Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas
After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
Owner searching for zebra on the loose in Missouri
July 29 (UPI) -- A Missouri man is on the hunt for a zebra that escaped from his property in Miller County and has been on the run for four days. Joe McDevitt said he bought Marty the zebra about three months ago and the animal escaped through a fence on his property four months ago.
ohmymag.co.uk
These giant pet rabbits that were 'bred to be eaten' were found in dreadful conditions
After the RSPCA were tipped off about the rabbits living in dreadful conditions, the animal inspectors headed to the property expecting to see the usual pet bunnies. They couldn’t believe their eyes when they came across something quite different. The place was full of rabbits, 47 of them in...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Internet Laughs As Retired Military Dog Won't Let Go of Toy in Pet Store
Rex the retired K9 was very attached to the toy and wasn't about to hand it over without a fight—even if his owners were just trying to buy it for him.
PETS・
Over 30 chihuahuas removed from a filthy Arizona home
TEMPE, Ariz. — An Arizona animal rescue helped to remove over 30 chihuahuas from a filthy home Thursday. KNXV said officers with Tempe Police Department had Arizona Humane Society assist on a hoarding case at a home where dogs were living with no air conditioning and eating food off dirty floors.
4,000 beagles rescued from Virginia dog breeding facility with nowhere to go
At least 4,000 beagles have been rescued from a dog breeding facility in Virginia, with animal shelters now gearing up to handle the “monumental” task of rehabilitating them through adoption. A federal court had last week allowed the rehabilitation of the dogs from the facility. Envigo, the breeding...
buzznicked.com
Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs
Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man mauled to death by a pack of dogs in California neighborhood
A man in California was mauled to death by a pack of dogs on Sunday, the Selma Police Department said in a press release. When police arrived on scene, an individual was attempting to separate the dogs from the 59-year-old victim. First aid was administered and the man, who has...
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
Missouri Democrats are going to ruin their own chances for the Senate seat
The mayor of St. Louis, Tishaura Jones, had planned on endorsing candidate for Senate Trudy Busch Valentine (D-MO). But no sooner than she got the endorsement out of her mouth, she had to backpedal.
We've been living in a tent for 5 months because we couldn't afford our $1,200 rent. Now we're preparing for winter in Maine.
Lauren Bahre and her husband left their home under threat of eviction as they couldn't make rent. They now live in a tent moored in a national park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scenicstates.com
The 4 Mysterious Ghost Towns in Missouri
If a road trip with a twist sounds like your perfect weekend, the ghost towns in Missouri are going to be a great pick. Mostly scattered around Route 66, the many ghost towns of Missouri are truly fascinating in history, and somewhat creepy in the atmosphere. These locations are a...
'All I Do Now Is Wait': Cat Leaving Frog in Dog's Bowl Delights Internet
"Just waiting for the dog to come along and slurp some of that frog water," one user said.
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
A Man from Northern Missouri Created a Time Machine and Then Disappeared
Some people dream of building a time machine. One Missouri man really did it and did one thing very few can claim. He disappeared. The story of "Madman" Mike Marcum dates back to 1995. His story is documented on Wikipedia and has even been shared by books on Audible and Soundcloud. He was even featured on the Art Bell radio show in September of 1995. Art Bell's website documents Mike's story and adds that he was alleged to have stolen 6 transformers from a Missouri power station.
scenicstates.com
6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out
When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
petpress.net
Why does my cat follow me to the bathroom: 5 Reasons
Do you have a cat that seems to be always underfoot, especially when you’re trying to use the restroom in peace? Do you also ask yourself the question that “Why does my cat follow me to the bathroom?” you are not alone. Many cat owners report that...
PETS・
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821
Old Rock House in Lincoln County, MO.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's amazing how some structures stand the test of time. For example, the old Shapley Ross House also called the Old Rock House or the Old Stone House was built between 1818 and 1821. The architectural design is Georgian-styled with two stories made of limestone. It's located in Moscow Mills, Missouri, and in October 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Tree Hugger
Saved from Pet Trade, Baby Monkey Now Has a Buddy
A tiny orphan monkey now has a buddy. Chaska, a baby woolly monkey, was rescued from the pet trade in Peru and brought to a wildlife sanctuary in the Amazon rainforest. The animal was removed from the forest and her mother by wildlife traffickers and then sold in the city as a pet. The young monkey’s name means “bright star” in the Quechua language, the indigenous language of the Incas.
KICK AM 1530
Quincy, IL
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kickam1530.com
Comments / 15