Lafayette, LA

KLFY.com

What’s the deal with the horse statue at Moncus Park?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Known as the ‘Johnston St. Horse,’ a statue of a horse is the newest addition to Moncus Park, but what’s the story behind it?. The iconic horse was originally found on top of the sign at Cal’s Western Store, which was located on Johnston St.
wbrz.com

Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing its doors

BATON ROUGE - A thrift store primarily serving women recently released from prison is closing its doors, according to The Advocate. Connections For Life on Highland Road served the Baton Rouge community for around 15 years, according to The Advocate. The thrift store, operated by a nonprofit group of the same name, aided women recently released from prison to help them get back on their feet.
theadvocate.com

This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.

The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Carencro Wal-Mart open again

UPDATE, 8/4/11, 11:02 A.M.: The Walmart in Carencro has re-opened. ORIGINAL, 8/3/22, 8:52 P.M.: CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Viewers called News Ten asking why the Carencro Walmart appeared to have been evacuated and closed. According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, store management was testing a new system that experienced an error. He said customers were […]
theadvocate.com

L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name

Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
KLFY.com

Traffic Alert: I-10 East closed at University Ave due to accident

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), I-10 East is closed at University Ave (Mile Marker 102) due to an accident. DOTD advises motorists to use an alternate route, as congestion has reached 4 miles. Updates will come as they are provided.
Louisiana Illuminator

Albert Woodfox, Angola 3 member, ‘Solitary’ author, dies at 75

This story was originally published by Verite, a nonprofit news outlet based in New Orleans. Albert Woodfox, the prison activist and member of the Angola 3 whose memoir “Solitary” was a finalist for the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize, died Thursday (Aug. 4) at Ochsner Baptist Hospital after contracting the COVID-19 virus. He […] The post Albert Woodfox, Angola 3 member, ‘Solitary’ author, dies at 75 appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ANGOLA, LA

