Lafayette Woman Featured on ‘American Pickers’ Airing This Saturday
A Lafayette woman and her antique collection will be featured on the next episode of the hit television series "American Pickers." You can see long-time collector Mary Stander on the History Channel show this Saturday, August 6 at 8:00 pm. "American Pickers" is a reality television series that follows brothers...
KLFY.com
What’s the deal with the horse statue at Moncus Park?
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Known as the ‘Johnston St. Horse,’ a statue of a horse is the newest addition to Moncus Park, but what’s the story behind it?. The iconic horse was originally found on top of the sign at Cal’s Western Store, which was located on Johnston St.
Friday night homicide in Sunset, La
One person is dead, and a person of interest is in custody following a shooting Friday night in Sunset.
Backpack giveaway planned in Lafayette
The student must be in the vehicle to receive one of the backpacks. The event starts at 9 a.m. at Destiny of Faith Church.
Cash for guns event in New Iberia
More and more weapons are still not off the streets of New Iberia after the city held a gun-by-back event.
wbrz.com
Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing its doors
BATON ROUGE - A thrift store primarily serving women recently released from prison is closing its doors, according to The Advocate. Connections For Life on Highland Road served the Baton Rouge community for around 15 years, according to The Advocate. The thrift store, operated by a nonprofit group of the same name, aided women recently released from prison to help them get back on their feet.
Community organizers in Opelousas hosted a free community baby shower event
Community Organizers came together yesterday to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week by helping new and expecting mothers receive the resources needed to care for their babies.
theadvocate.com
Why is there a white pelican on Louisiana's flag instead of a brown one? Curious Louisiana finds out.
Sometimes it's just a simple case of aesthetics: A white figure is easy to see on a blue background. The figure in this case, is a glowing white mother pelican tearing her breast to feed her young against a backdrop of blue on Louisiana's state flag. Gov. W.W. Heard specified the color scheme in 1912, when setting the flag's criteria.
UPPDATE: missing Iberia Parish teens found
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office (IPSO) is seeking the public's assistance to help locate two runaway teens.
theadvocate.com
This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
Carencro Resident Frustrated After Discolored Water Fills Her Washing Machine, Ruins Laundry
A Carencro woman is asking the city to do better after her washing machine was filled with discolored water.
Man caught dumping trash in Vermilion River; people want him identified
A recent photo on social media showed a man backing up his truck and unloading trash into the Vermilion River, now his identification is being sought.
UPDATE: Carencro Wal-Mart open again
UPDATE, 8/4/11, 11:02 A.M.: The Walmart in Carencro has re-opened. ORIGINAL, 8/3/22, 8:52 P.M.: CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Viewers called News Ten asking why the Carencro Walmart appeared to have been evacuated and closed. According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, store management was testing a new system that experienced an error. He said customers were […]
theadvocate.com
L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name
Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
KLFY.com
Traffic Alert: I-10 East closed at University Ave due to accident
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), I-10 East is closed at University Ave (Mile Marker 102) due to an accident. DOTD advises motorists to use an alternate route, as congestion has reached 4 miles. Updates will come as they are provided.
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Kirkpatrick Franklin, 52, was arrested on August 4, 2022, by Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives for his involvement in the shooting death of Albert Hawkins, 21.
Unclaimed: Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisiana
A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City last week worth $10,000 remains unclaimed.
Albert Woodfox, Angola 3 member, ‘Solitary’ author, dies at 75
This story was originally published by Verite, a nonprofit news outlet based in New Orleans. Albert Woodfox, the prison activist and member of the Angola 3 whose memoir “Solitary” was a finalist for the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize, died Thursday (Aug. 4) at Ochsner Baptist Hospital after contracting the COVID-19 virus. He […] The post Albert Woodfox, Angola 3 member, ‘Solitary’ author, dies at 75 appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
New gender policy has people in the LGBTQ+ community outraged
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Lafayette has recently implemented a policy regarding sexual identity in schools.
Man rushed to hospital after shooting on Mississippi Street
Man rushed to hospital after shooting on Mississippi Street
