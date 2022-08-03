ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests August 1-7

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 1-7. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Cleveland, TN
Hamilton County, TN
Health
Hamilton County, TN
Government
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
WDEF

Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction

Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for August 9

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 9. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Billy Brown – Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. David Carter – Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Alexander Collins – DUI, Simple Possession Meth, Drug Paraphernalia. Desmond...
EAST RIDGE, TN
AL.com

5 tips for the World’s Longest Yard Sale

Sometimes you just need a mannequin covered in rhinestones. Or a World War II-era gas mask. Or a reminder of your childhood: dolls, games, lunchboxes, VHS tapes. Even if you only need day-to-day items – dishes, jewelry, bras, saws, fishing tackle, shoes, etc. – you will most likely find them at the World’s Longest Yard Sale. The 2022 event runs from Thursday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 7 and covers 690 miles through six states, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kelsey
Person
Tim Burchett
Person
Sarah Campbell
Person
Chuck Fleischmann
Person
Brenda Gilmore
Person
Scott Desjarlais
The Albany Herald

Pair sentenced in Georgia prison heroin conspiracy

ALBANY — Two individuals involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by inmates from two Georgia prisons were sentenced to federal prison for their crimes. Joseph Collins, 38, of Augusta State Prison, was sentenced to 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised...
DALTON, GA
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
GREENBACK, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Legislature#Republican Primaries#Cdc#Democratic Primaries#Diseases#General Health#Mymix1041 Com#Toyota#Monkeypox#The Health Department
WJHL

Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day. Police […]
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanoogan Sam Gooden dies at 87, co-founded The Impressions

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame died this week in Chattanooga. Gooden formed the group The Impressions with brothers Richard and Arthur Brooks along with songwriter Curtis Mayfield and lead singer Jerry Butler. The group had hits in the 1950’s like “For...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
WDEF

Storm brings down power lines & starts fires in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department says it is dealing with several calls of wires down and flooding due to the rain in the area. One viewer called in saying several parts of East Brainerd have water along the street due to sewer backups. The fire department says...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WAFF

One dead in DeKalb Co. Freightliner crash

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - I-59 northbound is down to just one lane in DeKalb County following a fatal crash Saturday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that a single-vehicle crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. ALEA says the vehicle left the roadway and crashed then it was engulfed in flames.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WTVCFOX

One dead after Highway 27 crash Friday afternoon, says THP

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol says one driver has died after an accident on Highway 27 Friday afternoon. A crash report says 79-year-old Phillip Morris was heading south while 28-year-old Tera Denton was heading north. Morris crossed the median and hit Denton. THP says Denton does have...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy